Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds

Skinny Dipped changed the sweet snack game forever when they changed the ratio of chocolate to almonds in their nuts; each almond gets a thin coating of organic chocolate, which tastes better and cuts way down on the sugar. Each serving, in fact, has less sugar than an apple and more protein than an egg! While all of the flavors are delicious (shout out, peanut butter!), the seasonal peppermint one is out of this world, with a creamy white chocolate and just the right amount of sweet mint. Dark Chocolate Peppermint Almonds, Skinny Dipped ($24.99 for five 3-ounce pouches)