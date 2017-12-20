These Were The Top 10 Healthy Food Trends Of 2017

My favorite healthy food trend of 2017 is hands down spiralizing EVERYTHING! I'm all about zucchini, cucumbers, squash, and literally anything else that I can turn into a noodle! You don't have to just replace traditional spaghetti and red sauce with veggie noodles—it's fun to get creative with them and try new things. For instance, baking squash noodles or using cinnamon and maple syrup to make a sweet side dish are some of my favorites.

—Leah Silberman, R.D., founder of Tovita Nutrition

Veggie noodles were genius in getting people to eat more vegetables. I love that if you mix a veggie noodle, like zucchini noodles or cauliflower rice, with their grain counterpart, like spaghetti or brown rice, you automatically get double the volume and nutrient density, without overeating.

—Sammi Haber, R.D., founder of Nutrition Works NY and Next Great Nutritionist winner