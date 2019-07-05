mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

Target Has Secretly Turned Into A Health Food Store. Here Are Our Top Picks

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
mindbodygreen target health food selects

Image by mbg Creative

July 5, 2019
Slowly but surely, Target has become a wellness destination. We've already talked about their amazing clean beauty buys, but their grocery aisles have been on top of their game lately as well. With aisles bursting with fresh produce and a frozen selection that rivals the best natural foods store, Target is making a You. We. All. form of wellness available around the country, at prices anyone can love. Here are some of our top healthy picks.

Simply Balanced™ Gluten-Free Multigrain With Flax Brown Rice Crackers

These gluten-free crackers are from Target's own Simply Balanced™ line, which allows them to be incredibly reasonably priced. They're made from a mix of whole grains including brown rice flour, sorghum flour, quinoa, sesame seeds, millet, flax, and amaranth, and they have a toasty, nutty flavor that will make you fully forget that they're healthy. They're also gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO, making them basically the perfect accompaniment for some hummus or pastured cheese. Gluten-Free Multigrain With Flax Brown Rice Crackers, Simply Balanced™ ($3.09)

simply balanced gluten-free multi-grain with crackers

Archer Farms™ Organic Sumatra Mandheling Medium Roast Ground Coffee

This smooth, easy-drinking medium roast is the perfect everyday coffee. Clocking in at just $5.99 a bag (!!!), it still manages to check all the bonafides—it's fair-trade and organic. Archer Farms™, one of Target's in-house brands, makes a number of different beans at incredibly reasonable prices, so you can easily find the right brew for you. Organic Sumatra Mandheling Medium-Roast Ground Coffee, Archer Farms™ ($5.99)

Organic Sumatra Mandheling Medium Roast Ground Coffee

Perfect Bar Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter With Sea Salt

We've long been huge fans of Perfect Bar at mindbodygreen—we even wrote about them in our 2019 wellness trends. They pack a ton of superfoods into each delectable refrigerated bar, including flax, rose hip, kelp, and a whopping 15 grams of protein. You can find Perfect Bars at Target for a reasonable $2.49 each—we recommend the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter With Sea Salt, Perfect Bar ($2.49)

Perfect Bar Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter with Sea Salt

Simply Balanced™ Organic Roasted Restaurant Style Salsa

It can be hard to find good salsas. They're often too watery, too spicy, or just plain too bland, but this blend ticks all the boxes, with a bold, tomato-forward flavor that features a blend of herbs and spices. There are no added sugars or inflammatory oils, just a perfect-for-dunking flavor with just the right amount of kick. The best part? At $2.99 a jar, you can eat as much of it as you'd like. Organic Roasted Restaurant-Style Salsa, Simply Balanced™ ($2.99)

Simply Balanced organic roasted style salsa

Smashmallow Cookie Dough

Smashmallows are one of our go-to slightly decadent treats. The marshmallows come in tons of fun flavors, and they're also gluten-free, non-GMO, and made with organic cane sugar. Because they're free of the eight major allergens (soy, eggs, nuts, wheat, peanuts, fish, shellfish, and milk), they're a great pick for children's birthday parties or any other group event. At just $3.79 a bag, you can try all the flavors (but cookie dough is our personal favorite!). Cookie Dough, Smashmallow ($3.79)

Smashmallow Cookie Dough

Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is one of the healthiest, most versatile cooking oils around. It has a neutral flavor, a high smoke point, and can be subbed for vegetable oil in almost any recipe, and its liquidity at room temperature makes it easy to drizzle. It's also a rich source of monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have been shown to be super anti-inflammatory. This bottle from Chosen Foods is cold-pressed and then naturally refined using a process that preserves all of the nutrients. It's then housed in a green bottle to protect its delicate fats. 100% Pure Avocado Oil, Chosen Foods ($9.99)

chosen food avocado oil

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-healthy-food-you-can-buy-at-target-2019

Your article and new folder have been saved!