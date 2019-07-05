Target Has Secretly Turned Into A Health Food Store. Here Are Our Top Picks

Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil

Avocado oil is one of the healthiest, most versatile cooking oils around. It has a neutral flavor, a high smoke point, and can be subbed for vegetable oil in almost any recipe, and its liquidity at room temperature makes it easy to drizzle. It's also a rich source of monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have been shown to be super anti-inflammatory. This bottle from Chosen Foods is cold-pressed and then naturally refined using a process that preserves all of the nutrients. It's then housed in a green bottle to protect its delicate fats. 100% Pure Avocado Oil, Chosen Foods ($9.99)