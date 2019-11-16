The Best Healthy Fall Dish, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
There's one thing all of the astrological signs have in common: They love to lean into the particular character of their part of the zodiac. No matter where your constellation falls in the sky, here's the perfect fall dish to make you satisfied on a physical and celestial level.
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Analytical, experimental Aquarians love creating things, and the kitchen is no exception to your inventiveness. A seasonal stir-fry is the perfect canvas for your culinary wizardry—you can take the blank canvas of a skillet and fill it with seasonal squashes and other farmers market finds to create something truly unique, perfect for your individualistic side.
Pisces: February 19–March 20
The fish of the zodiac love to dive into a big bowl of—what else?—hearty, comforting soup. Using a more grounding base like root vegetables and bone broth can help nourish your more emotional tendencies—try starting with roasted parsnip, sweet potato, or butternut squash, then blending it with a sautéed onion and bone broth, with seasonal herbs and salt to taste.
Aries: March 21–April 19
This fire sign is packed with energy, ready to get going and take on the day. The best way for you to start taking on the world is with a warm, nourishing breakfast, so lean into the season with a pumpkin pie oatmeal. Use this recipe as a base, then swirl in some canned pumpkin purée, some pumpkin pie seasoning, and a bit of maple syrup to sweeten.
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Grounded, bullish Taureans can be prone to sluggishness, so a fiery meal is the perfect way to ensure they get up and going. Try making a spicy breakfast hash by sautéing some chopped sweet potatoes, onions, and pepper until brown, then topping the mixture with a fried egg and a generous drizzle of sriracha.
Gemini: May 21–June 20
Geminis love not having to choose, and experiencing the best of everything the world has to offer. Lean into this by making squash two ways—just cut a small squash in half, scoop out its seeds and stringy parts, and rub with avocado oil and fine-grain sea salt. Roast at 450°F until soft, then top one half with cinnamon and coconut sugar, and the other with a bit of sage pan-fried in ghee until crispy.
Cancer: June 21–July 23
Cancers are driven by their emotions and do well when things aren't too dictated for them so they can rely on their own intuition. Start with a basic recipe, like quinoa cooked in veggie broth, then let your senses be your guide, as you add whatever appeals to you. Feeling like you want something grounding? Top it with a chickpea curry. If you want something a bit fresher, go for a kale salad with dried cranberries.
Leo: July 23–August 22
This super sun sign can have a hard time as darkness starts to descend. Warm up with a golden milk latte, which is like a bit of sunshine in a mug. Just warm some nondairy milk of choice on the stove, then stir in turmeric, ginger, black pepper, honey, and a bit of cacao butter before blending until smooth.
Virgo: August 23–September 22
Virgos are driven by perfection and do well with larger projects that have a wow-worthy result. As such, roasting a chicken is the perfect bet for you. Just procure one that's pasture-raised and then select the perfect fall veggies to roast around it. Try a dry brine (rubbing the skin with fine-grain sea salt and coconut sugar then letting it rest for 24 hours in the fridge before roasting) for even more A-plus results.
Libra: September 23–October 22
Libras love beauty and harmony and can become uncomfortable with things that are too sloppy or messy. Hasselback butternut squash are perfectly precise for you. To make them, just peel your butternut squash, cut it in half, and scoop out the seeds and stringy bits. Put it cut-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then gently slice it horizontally, pushing your knife almost all the way through but not completely. You want your slices to be about one-eighth of an inch apart. Drizzle with melted ghee and fine-grain sea salt and roast until crispy.
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
Scorpios are perhaps the most secretive, seductive sign of the zodiac. Lean into that sensuality with a warm apple crisp. Chop your apples, then toss them with lemon juice, vanilla extract, fine-grain salt, and a bit of arrowroot. Top with a mix of oats, almond flour, pastured butter, coconut sugar, and fine-grain sea salt, then bake at 350°F for about an hour. Oh—and tuck a few cranberries in there as a tart surprise.
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Sagittariuses are the academic of the zodiac and love to study new techniques and ways of cooking. An ayurvedic kitchari is perfect for you—in addition to getting to nourish your body with the legume and rice blend, you can research the healing traditions and practices of ayurveda, which will pique your interest well through spring. Try this recipe to get started.
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Capricorns are one of the most practical signs in the zodiac—more than any other sign, they know how to get things done. They'll love a no-nonsense fall veggie bowl that hits all the bases with some pastured rotisserie chicken (protein, check!), some roasted cauliflower (veggie, check!) and sweet potato (healthy carbs, check!), with a turmeric-almond butter sauce to bring it all home (healthy fat, check!).
