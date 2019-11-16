The Best Healthy Fall Dish, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Libras love beauty and harmony and can become uncomfortable with things that are too sloppy or messy. Hasselback butternut squash are perfectly precise for you. To make them, just peel your butternut squash, cut it in half, and scoop out the seeds and stringy bits. Put it cut-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then gently slice it horizontally, pushing your knife almost all the way through but not completely. You want your slices to be about one-eighth of an inch apart. Drizzle with melted ghee and fine-grain sea salt and roast until crispy.