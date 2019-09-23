O2 Natural Recovery Drink—Grapefruit Ginger

O2 contains seven times the oxygen of normal water. It also contains 2.5 times the electrolytes of an average sports drink, and the profile of those electrolytes is the same as an IV drip. While it also does have caffeine—derived from green coffee beans—simply giving your body the boost of oxygen and electrolytes should help you feel more awake (there are also two caffeine-free flavors if you want the boost sans caffeine or want to drink it at night). The Grapefruit Ginger flavor is bright, citrusy, faintly spicy, and utterly addictive. $(15.99 for a Four Pack)