Stop Dousing Your BBQ In Sugar Sauce — Reach For One Of These Super-Healthy Condiments Instead

Thrive Market has long been a wellness world staple for selling high-quality health food at highly discounted prices (they also give memberships to people in need, so everyone can have access to a healthier lifestyle, a You. We. All. sentiment we're deeply appreciative of). Now they've released their own line of products, and the quality (and prices!) need to be seen to be believed. This mustard contains just six ingredients and has a bright tangy flavor that will take your BBQ to the next level. Organic Yellow Mustard, Thrive Market ($2.79)