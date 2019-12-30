Relationships were also in the hot seat this year. Alexandra Sacks, M.D., a reproductive psychologist, joined us to discuss how the conversations around motherhood need to change and why it's important to support the new parents in your life, even if it's just by letting them know you're still there for them (listen to Episode 138 on iTunes).

For new parents thinking about their child's future, we sat down with Esther Wojcicki. Author of How To Raise Successful People (and parent of three successful children of her own), she spoke to us about why she thinks we should be treating kids more like adults: because they're more capable than we may give them credit for (listen to Episode 143 on iTunes).

In the face of all the coverage about the loneliness epidemic facing our society, we spoke to psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb about the relationship between loneliness and anxiety. She shared three of the best ways to prevent loneliness that you can do every day, like being intentional about putting away electronics when you're with family and friends (listen to Episode 115 on iTunes).

Dan Buettner, whose stories of "Blue Zones" inspired multiple New York Times bestsellers, told us the top three unexpected habits he noticed about people living in these healthy longevity hubs, and interpersonal relationships cropped us here too. In Buettner's mind, one of the most important habits embraced by people in the Blue Zones is their tight-knit, uplifting social networks (listen to Episode 157 on iTunes).