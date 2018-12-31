Resilient

Rich Hanson, Ph.D., is one of my all-time favorite researchers, writers, and teachers. He's a psychologist, senior fellow of the Greater Good Science Center at U.C. Berkeley, and a New York Times best-selling author. Dr. Hanson is all about training your brain—and in some cases, rewiring it completely—to be happy, even in the face of all the hardships that come with life. His new book, Resilient: How to Grow an Unshakable Core of Calm, Strength, and Happiness, is probably the easiest way yet to absorb some of Dr. Hanson's hard-earned knowledge of neuroscience; it includes practices and simple tools for incorporating his advice into your daily routine. You won't regret it.