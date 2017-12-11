Get Organized In 2018: Our Definitive List Of The Best Guided Journals

Chock-full of more than 80 activities, it's easy to mistake this creative journal for a mindful coloring book—but don't. Each activity is different and requires an engaged mind. One page explains the prompt, and the opposite one asks something of you: to fill the page, to consider an idea, etc. Create a meditation map, expert tips on how to sit well, writing a wheel of "what ifs," and drawing flowers are just a few examples of the minimalist, line-drawing, and illuminating tasks that can shift your mind into the present moment.

As with most endeavors, the important thing isn't what you do, it's how you do it. With writing, being consistent in your practice is important. Whichever method you choose, be sure to stick to it throughout the year or make a conscious change—otherwise, you'll risk losing many of the benefits of structured journaling. These products make it a bit easier and more fun. Happy writing!

Want more journaling inspo? Here's what happened when one woman wrote in her journal every day for 25 years.