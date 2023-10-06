Best Giant Dog Beds
There's something undeniably heartwarming about seeing a giant dog sprawled out in comfort, snoring away on a bed that fits it just right. These gentle giants require a bit more in terms of space and support when it comes to their resting spots.
Oversized dog beds can do the trick, accommodating the size and weight of bigger dogs, ensuring they have ample space to stretch out, turn around, and sleep comfortably. Whether you have a Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Mastiff, or other large-breed dog, you can find a bed with robust support, durability, and large dimensions. They often also feature orthopedic support, as larger breeds can be more prone to joint issues.
Just as humans need quality sleep, so do our pets. Studies indicate that restful slumber plays a pivotal role in a dog's immune system and memory processing. All the more reason to choose a suitable bed that’s large and supportive enough for your dog.
How to Choose the Best Giant Dog Bed
Choosing the best giant dog bed requires more than just picking the largest option you can find. Here are some key factors to consider:
Durability: Larger dogs tend to weigh more, so you'll need a bed that can withstand their weight without flattening over time. Look for beds made with high-quality, durable materials.
Support: Memory foam dog beds or those with orthopedic support can offer the necessary support for your dog's joints. This is especially important for older dogs or breeds prone to joint issues.
Non-Skid Bottom: If you have tiled or wooden floors, a bed with a non-skid bottom will prevent it from sliding around when your dog gets in or out.
Edge Support: Some dogs love to rest their heads on raised edges or bolsters. Consider a bed with a raised rim if this suits your dog's sleeping style.
Ease of Cleaning: Dogs can be messy. From shedding to potential accidents, choose a bed that's easy to clean. Many high-quality beds come with removable covers that can be thrown in the washing machine.
Aesthetics: While this won’t impact your dog, you'll likely appreciate a bed that fits in with your home decor.
Temperature Regulation: Some beds come with cooling or heating features. If your dog gets hot easily or you live in a colder climate, you might want to consider these options.
Price: While you shouldn't skimp on quality, there are excellent beds available at various price points.
Reviews: Always read customer reviews before making a purchase. They can provide valuable insights into the bed's durability, comfort, and overall quality.
What is the largest dog bed size?
For giant or extra-large breeds, many dog bed manufacturers offer sizes labeled as “jumbo," "giant," “human-sized”, or "XXL." These beds are designed to accommodate breeds like Great Danes, Mastiffs, and Saint Bernards.
To give a ballpark figure, many jumbo or giant dog beds are roughly 50 to 60 inches in length and 40 to 50 inches in width.
Regardless of the labeled size, it's always a good idea to measure your dog when it’s lying down in its most comfortable position (from nose to tail and side to side) and use that as a guide when selecting a bed. Make sure to allow a little extra space for stretching out.
Now that you know more about giant dog beds, here are our favorite options.
The best giant dog beds:
Softest: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros
- Available in human sized version
- Orthopedic memory foam
Cons
- Expensive
Sizes:M, L, XL, human-sized
Cushioning:Orthopedic memory foam
Machine Washable:Yes
This dog bed from Pupper doesn’t just come in an extra large size, but a “human sized” version designed to be big enough for you and your pet to lounge together. The bed contains inner cushioning that’s made of orthopedic memory foam. The microfiber is hypoallergenic and machine washable, which makes maintenance easy.
Best bed with raised edges: BFPETHOME Dog Beds for Large Dogs
Pros
- Bolstered sides
- Slip-resistant bottom
Cons
- May not be durable enough for dogs that chew
Sizes:S, M, L, XL, XL+, XXL, XXL+
Cushioning:High-density egg crate foam
Machine Washable:Yes
This giant dog bed comes in XXL and XXL plus, size options, which can provide large breed dogs with ample space to sprawl out. It also has a 3.5 inch side pillow panel around the sides to support your dog’s neck. The cover is machine washable and the cushioning is encased in a waterproof lining, so you can keep the bed clean even if your dog is on the messier side.
Best for dog crates: INVENHO Dog Bed for Extra Large Dogs
Pros
- Waterproof inner lining
- Orthopedic cushioning
Cons
- Not suited for dogs that weigh more than 100 lbs
Sizes:M, L, XL
Cushioning:High-density egg crate foam
Machine Washable:Yes
This giant dog bed has dimensions designed to fit in standard crates, but features a non-slip bottom in case you’d like to set it on the floor instead. It comes in three different sizes, and the largest can support dogs that weigh up to 100 pounds. The affordable bed has a soft velvet outer cover that’s machine washable.
Best cooling bed: Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed for Large Dogs
Pros
- Variety of sizes, colors, and designs
- Popular with Amazon customers
Cons
- Expensive
Sizes:S, M, L, jumbo, jumbo plus
Cushioning:Cooling gel foam, memory foam, or orthopedic egg crate foam
Machine Washable:Yes
This dog bed is available with cooling gel foam, memory foam, or orthopedic egg crate foam. You can also choose from options with bolstered sides, pillow top cushioning, or a built-in blanket. It comes in large, jumbo, and jumbo plus sizes, and 10 neutral colors. The bed is a popular option on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating and over 11,000 reviews.
Comparing giant dog beds
|Product
|Price
|Size
|Material
|Machine washable
|Pupper Dog Bed
|$129.99
|M / L / XL / Human
|Orthopedic memory foam / microfiber cover (machine washable) / hypoallergenic water-resistant liner
|TRUE
|BFPETHOME Dog Beds for Large Dogs
|$39.99
|M / L / XL / XXL
|Waterproof / Anti-Slip / Removable Cover
|TRUE
|INVENHO Dog Bed for Extra Large Dogs
|$44.99
|M / L / XL
|Cotton
|TRUE
|Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed for Large Dogs
|$97.99
|S / M / L / Jumbo
|Polyester
|TRUE
The takeaway
The best giant dog bed is one that aligns with both your dog's needs and your own preferences. “Jumbo,” “XL,” or “human-sized” beds are often the best bet for large dogs. You can also look for additional features that mattered to you, like memory foam support, a machine washable cover, or a design that fits your aesthetic tastes.