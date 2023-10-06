Best flea pills for dogs

Many dog parents are all too familiar with the threat that fleas pose. The tiny parasites not only cause immense irritation but also pose potential health risks to both dogs and their human family members.

Thankfully, there are flea pills available by prescription or over the counter. Here, we’ll focus on the best OTC options that you can purchase online without having to contact your vet. To help you zero in on the best flea pills, we scoured the customer reviews, ingredient lists, and product descriptions of many of the options on the market.