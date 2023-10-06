Best Flea Pills For Dogs
Many dog parents are all too familiar with the threat that fleas pose. The tiny parasites not only cause immense irritation but also pose potential health risks to both dogs and their human family members.
Thankfully, there are flea pills available by prescription or over the counter. Here, we’ll focus on the best OTC options that you can purchase online without having to contact your vet. To help you zero in on the best flea pills, we scoured the customer reviews, ingredient lists, and product descriptions of many of the options on the market.
How to choose the best flea pills for dogs
We considered a lot of factors when choosing the best flea pills for this list. Below you will find the three main criteria we recommend you review before choosing a flea pill for your dog:
Safety and efficacy
The safety and effectiveness of the flea pill should be the top priority. Look for products that have been tested and approved by reputable regulatory agencies for use in dogs. Check the active ingredients and their concentrations to ensure they are effective in killing fleas at various life stages. It's essential to avoid products that may cause adverse reactions or allergies in your dog. Your dog’s vet can help you choose the safest and most effective option for your dog's needs.
Dog's size, age, and health
Different flea pills are formulated for dogs of varying sizes, ages, and health conditions. Consider your dog's weight and age to choose the appropriate dosage strength. Puppies, senior dogs, pregnant or nursing dogs, and those with pre-existing health issues may require specific formulations tailored to their unique requirements. Always follow the manufacturer's guidelines or your veterinarian's recommendations for proper dosage and administration.
Administration and duration of action
The ease of administration is crucial to ensure your dog takes the flea pill without any fuss. Some pills are chewable and flavored, making them more appealing to dogs. Others may come in the form of a tablet, which can be hidden in treats or food. Choose a method that suits your dog's preferences to ensure they consume the pill without hesitation. Additionally, consider the duration of action – some flea pills provide protection for a month or longer, while others may require more frequent dosing. Opt for a product that aligns with your preferences and schedule to maintain consistent protection against fleas.
How we chose
Ingredients We prioritized finding flea pills with ingredients that have the potential to ward off fleas or soothe irritation from existing bites.
Customer reviews Customer reviews can give you a sense of how effective a flea pill is. We looked for pills that have positive reviews from pet owners.
Cost We calculated the cost per tablet of each supplement, to select options that suit a range of budgets.
Transparency We favored brands that were transparent about their ingredient sourcing and manufacturing practices.
The best flea pills for dogs:
Best for brain health: Pupper Omega
Pros:
- May promote healthy fur
- Discounted subscription option
Cons:
- Some dogs don’t like the chewy texture
Recommended dose:10 to 20 mg of EPA and DHA per pound of body weight
Key ingredients:Salmon oilFish oilEPADHAAloe vera
Quantity:30 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
If your dog is already dealing with fleas, omega 3 supplements may be a useful addition to their diet. Studies have found that omega 3 supplementation in dogs can support the body's inflammatory response, leading to less itching from flea allergies or other causes.* Pupper Omega soft chews have salmon and fish oil, along with EPA and DHA, which are types of omega-3 fatty acids. You can save money on the supplements by purchasing multiple packets or signing up for an auto-fill subscription.
Best flavor: PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense
Pros:
- Contain coconut oil and garlic
- NASC Quality Seal
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like how they smell
Recommended dose:1 chew per 25 lbs
Key ingredients:Coconut oilGarlic powderFlaxseedBrewer's yeastOrganic hemp seed powderOrganic hemp oilApple cider vinegarVitamin B1Vitamin B6Vitamin B12
Quantity:90 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
These chews contain coconut oil and garlic, ingredients that may help to deter fleas according to anecdotal evidence. They have a hickory bacon flavor that your dog may mistake for a treat. They’re also made in the U.S. and have the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) Quality Seal, meaning the brand passed a third-party audit and adheres to a set of quality standards. The supplements are intended for adult dogs of small, medium, or large breeds.
Best for mosquitos: TevraPet Naturals Oral Flea & Tick Supplement
Pros:
- Contain garlic and vitamins
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Tablets hard for some dogs to chew
Recommended dose:1 chew per 25 lbs
Key ingredients:GarlicNiacinFolic acidVitamin B1Vitamin B6Vitamin B12Vitamin E
Quantity:120 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
These contain garlic to repel ticks and mosquitoes in addition to fleas. They also have vitamins like vitamin E, which supports the body's inflammatory response by fighting oxidative stress, and vitamin B6, which supports metabolic health. The supplements also have a chicken flavor that’s suited to picky eaters (and they’re made in the U.S).
Best for flea infestations: Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs
Pros:
- Begins working quickly
- Can be preventive or treat existing infestation
Cons:
- High cost per tablet
Recommended dose:11.4 mg for dogs 2–25 lbs or 57 mg for dogs over 25 lbs
Key ingredients:Nitenpyram
Quantity:6 tablets
Subscription Discount:Yes
This product is made for dogs four weeks or older that are experiencing a flea infestation, with options for dogs weighing 2 to 25 lbs or dogs that weigh more than 25 lbs. They begin working in 30 minutes, and kill 90% of fleas within four hours with the help of its active ingredient, the insecticide nitenpyram. Capstars are a tablet rather than a chew, so you may need to hide it in food to get your pet to take them.
Best chewable tablet: Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment
Pros:
- Contain vitamins like B6, B12, and E
- Inexpensive
Cons:
- May not be effective for serious flea infestations
Recommended dose:1 chew per 50 lbs
Key ingredients:Brewer's yeastNiacinThiamineFolateCalciumVitamin B6Vitamin B12Vitamin E
Quantity:100 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
This chewable tablet for dogs contains a mix of vitamins designed to mask the smell of carbon dioxide, a gas that your dog exhales, which may attract fleas. The liver-flavored tablets are intended for all dog breeds, and are made in the U.S. They’re a budget-friendly option with a $22.99 cost that works out to $0.23 per tablet.
The takeaway
The best flea pills for dogs can provide fast and effective relief from these pesky parasites, ensuring your pet remains itch-free and comfortable. With a variety of options available, you can find the most suitable flea pill based on your dog's needs and preferences and your budget.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.