Best Flea & Tick Treatments For Dogs

Prescription-Only Treatments

Certain flea and tick medications, especially oral medications or more potent treatments, may require a prescription from a licensed veterinarian. These medications might contain ingredients that can have stronger effects and may need more careful monitoring by a veterinary professional.

Many owners appreciate these more powerful formulations. In a 2020 study published in the Open Veterinary Journal, the owners of 1,608 dogs were surveyed about their experience with a prescription treatment containing the ectoparasiticide fluralaner. The owners were overwhelmingly “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the treatment.

Some online retailers may offer prescription-only flea and tick medications. In such cases, you may need to provide a valid prescription from your veterinarian to purchase these products.

OTC Treatments

Some flea and tick treatments, especially topical solutions, collars, and shampoos, are available without a prescription in pet stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. These products often contain active ingredients that are considered safe for general use. Some have insecticides like imidacloprid and permethrin. Others have natural alternatives like garlic or brewer’s yeast. Brewer’s yeast may have insect-repellant benefits and garlic has anecdotal backing, but both ingredients lack scientific evidence proving their efficacy. It’s important to note that garlic is considered toxic to dogs, and some experts suggest avoiding even feeding small amounts of the vegetable to your pet.

While some pet owners opt for OTC treatments for their convenience and accessibility, it's important to consider your dog's individual health condition, age, size, and any potential interactions with other medications they may be taking. Consulting with a veterinarian can provide personalized advice and help you choose the most appropriate and effective flea and tick treatment for your specific dog.