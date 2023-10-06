Best Flea & Tick Treatments For Dogs
Picture this: you’re petting your dog and providing head scratches when your fingers encounter an unexpected visitor. In a moment many pet owners dread, you realize your pet has fallen prey to fleas or a tick.
It’s a frustrating realization, but there are plenty of flea and tick treatments that can effectively solve the issue. However, not all flea and tick treatments are created equal. Use this guide to find out what makes a flea and tick treatment effective, and which option you should purchase based on your dog’s needs.
Can I get flea and tick medicine without a vet prescription?
Prescription-Only Treatments
Certain flea and tick medications, especially oral medications or more potent treatments, may require a prescription from a licensed veterinarian. These medications might contain ingredients that can have stronger effects and may need more careful monitoring by a veterinary professional.
Many owners appreciate these more powerful formulations. In a 2020 study published in the Open Veterinary Journal, the owners of 1,608 dogs were surveyed about their experience with a prescription treatment containing the ectoparasiticide fluralaner. The owners were overwhelmingly “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the treatment.
Some online retailers may offer prescription-only flea and tick medications. In such cases, you may need to provide a valid prescription from your veterinarian to purchase these products.
OTC Treatments
Some flea and tick treatments, especially topical solutions, collars, and shampoos, are available without a prescription in pet stores, supermarkets, and online retailers. These products often contain active ingredients that are considered safe for general use. Some have insecticides like imidacloprid and permethrin. Others have natural alternatives like garlic or brewer’s yeast. Brewer’s yeast may have insect-repellant benefits and garlic has anecdotal backing, but both ingredients lack scientific evidence proving their efficacy. It’s important to note that garlic is considered toxic to dogs, and some experts suggest avoiding even feeding small amounts of the vegetable to your pet.
While some pet owners opt for OTC treatments for their convenience and accessibility, it's important to consider your dog's individual health condition, age, size, and any potential interactions with other medications they may be taking. Consulting with a veterinarian can provide personalized advice and help you choose the most appropriate and effective flea and tick treatment for your specific dog.
What factors to consider when looking for the best flea and tick treatment for dogs
When searching for an effective flea and tick treatment for your canine companion, it is crucial to consider several key factors to ensure you choose the best option.
Ingredients: Consider the treatment's ingredients, ensuring they are proven to be safe and effective for dogs.
Ease of application: Some pet owners prefer topical solutions, while others may opt for oral medications or collars. Each method has its advantages, so select one that best suits your dog's preferences and lifestyle.
Duration of effectiveness: Longer-lasting options, like those offering protection for 12 weeks, provide convenience and reduce the need for frequent reapplications.
Customer reviews: Be sure to read through a product’s customer reviews to get a sense of whether it’s effective at repelling fleas and ticks.
If you’re in the market for an over-the-counter flea and tick treatment, these are the best options to choose from.
The best flea and tick treatments for dogs:
Best for brain health: Pupper Omega
Pros
- Discounted subscription option
- Fresh salmon flavor
Cons
- Some dogs don’t like the chewy texture
Recommended dose:10 to 20 mg of EPA and DHA per pound of body weight
Key Ingredients:Salmon oilFish OilEPADHAAloe Vera
Quantity:30 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
While they aren’t considered an insect repellant, omega-3 fatty acids may help soothe itching in dogs that are allergic to fleas.* Pupper Omega supplements also have salmon oil and fish oil, which provide omega 3s. Omega 3s may offer a range of benefits to dogs, including supporting healthy, shiny fur and promoting heart health.*
Best flavor: PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense
Pros
- Contain brewer’s yeast and coconut oil
- Bacon flavor
Cons
- Contains garlic
Recommended dose:1 chew per 25lbs1 chew per 25 lbs
Key Ingredients:Coconut oilbrewer’s yeastflaxseed
Quantity:90 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense is an option for pet owners who want a natural alternative to flea and tick treatments. They contain brewer’s yeast, garlic, and coconut oil, which may repel insects thanks to its lauric acid content. The bacon-flavored chews are free of soy and wheat, which some dogs are sensitive to. The brand notes that the supplement is not meant to replace flea/tick solutions, and that you should consult your dog’s vet before discontinuing your dog’s medication.
Best for mosquitos: TevraPet Naturals Oral Flea & Tick Supplement
Pros
- Contain vitamins B1, B6, B12, and E
- Made in the U.S.
Cons
- Tablets hard for some dogs to chew
Recommended dose:1 chew per 25lbs1 chew per 25 lbs
Key Ingredients:Garlicvitamin B6folic acid
Quantity:120 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
You can feed these chicken-flavored chews to your dog daily to ward off fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes. They’re not the best option for existing infestations as they may take 30 days to build up in your pet’s system and become effective. The supplements contain brewer’s yeast, garlic, and vitamins to support your pet’s overall health.
Best for flea infestations: Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs
Pros
- Fast acting
- Safe for dogs and cats
Cons
- High cost per tablet
Recommended dose:11.4 mg for dogs 2–25 lbs or 57 mg for dogs over 25 lbs
Key Ingredients:Nitenpyram
Quantity:6 tablets
Subscription Discount:Yes
If you want a fast-acting solution, you can consider Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs, which starts working within 30 minutes and kills 90% of fleas within four hours. They contain the insecticide nitenpyram, but are still available over the counter. The treatment is intended for dogs or cats that are four weeks or older and weigh at least two pounds. While this treatment isn’t intended for tick relief, the brand offers other flea and tick treatments.
Best for cats and dogs: Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment
Pros
- Contain brewer’s yeast
- Suitable for puppies and dogs
Cons
- Requires 30 days to start working
Recommended dose:1 chew per 50 lbs
Key Ingredients:brewer’s yeastvitamin B6Thiamine
Subscription Discount:Yes
These chewable tablets are designed to repel fleas, ticks, and mosquitos by altering your dog’s natural odor, causing it to give off a scent that repels the insects. Their ingredient list includes brewer’s yeast and a combination of vitamins. Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment is meant for dogs and cats of all ages and begins working within 30 days of use.
Comparing the best flea & tick treatments
|Product
|Cost
|Quantity
|Recommended dog weight
|Autoship option
|Pupper Omega
|$25.00
|30 chews
|Any
|TRUE
|PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense
|$27.99
|90 chews
|1 chew per 25lbs
|TRUE
|TevraPet Naturals Oral Flea & Tick Supplement
|$24.99
|120 chews
|1 chew per 25lbs
|TRUE
|Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs
|$39.99
|6 tablets
|Dogs over 25lbs
|TRUE
|Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment
|$22.99
|100 chews
|1 chew per 50lbs
|TRUE
The takeaway
When taking care of your dog, it’s important to ensure it’s adequately protected from fleas and ticks. With the wide range of effective flea and tick treatments available today, you can choose the best option that suits your dog's needs and lifestyle.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.