Best Flea & Tick Medicines For Dogs

No pet owner wants to stumble upon an uninvited guest while giving their dog head scratches or belly rubs. It’s disappointing to discover that your furry friend is playing host to some unwanted flea or tick visitors.

Thankfully there are multiple tools you can use to help your dog kick those pesky freeloaders to the curb. Not all anti-flea and -tick treatments are created equal, so it’s important to find out what actually works, and which solution will suit your pet’s needs.

When it comes to flea and tick medicines, you can choose from prescription-only or over-the-counter (OTC) options. Here are the details on both, plus the best OTC treatments you can shop now.