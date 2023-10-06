Best Flea & Tick Medicines For Dogs
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best for heart health: Pupper Omega
- Best flavor: PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense
- Best for mosquitos: TevraPet Naturals Oral Flea & Tick Supplement
- Best for flea infestations: Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs
- Best for cats and dogs: Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment
No pet owner wants to stumble upon an uninvited guest while giving their dog head scratches or belly rubs. It’s disappointing to discover that your furry friend is playing host to some unwanted flea or tick visitors.
Thankfully there are multiple tools you can use to help your dog kick those pesky freeloaders to the curb. Not all anti-flea and -tick treatments are created equal, so it’s important to find out what actually works, and which solution will suit your pet’s needs.
When it comes to flea and tick medicines, you can choose from prescription-only or over-the-counter (OTC) options. Here are the details on both, plus the best OTC treatments you can shop now.
What are prescription-only flea and tick treatments?
Some flea and tick medications, especially oral or stronger treatments, might necessitate a prescription from a licensed veterinarian. These medications could contain ingredients with more potent effects, demanding closer supervision by a veterinary expert.
Some online stores that sell flea and tick medications that need a prescription. In this case, you’ll need to provide a valid prescription from your vet to purchase the products.
Many pet owners appreciate these stronger formulations. In a 2020 study published in Open Veterinary Journal, 1,608 dog owners reported how they felt after giving their dogs a prescription treatment that had the ectoparasiticide fluralaner. Most of the owners were satisfied with how the treatment worked.
What are OTC flea and tick treatments?
You can purchase some flea and tick treatments, especially topical solutions, collars, and shampoos, without needing a prescription. These are available at pet stores, supermarkets, and online shops. These products contain active ingredients that are generally considered safe for use, like the insecticides imidacloprid and permethrin.
Others might have natural ingredients like garlic or brewer's yeast. While brewer's yeast could offer insect-repelling advantages and garlic has some stories supporting its use, it's worth noting that scientific proof of their effectiveness is lacking. Also, it's important to be aware that garlic can be toxic to dogs, and some experts suggest avoiding feeding your pet even small amounts of it.
While certain pet owners choose over-the-counter (OTC) treatments for their convenience and easy access, it's crucial to take into account your dog's unique health situation, age, size, and any possible interactions with other medications they might be using. A veterinarian can offer personalized guidance and assist you in selecting the most suitable and efficient flea and tick treatment for your dog.
If you’ve decided to go with an OTC treatment, here are the best flea and tick medicines for dogs.
The best flea and tick medicines for dogs:
Best for heart health: Pupper Omega
Pros
- Discounted subscription option
- Fresh salmon flavor
Cons
- Some dogs don’t like the chewy texture
Recommended dose:10 to 20 mg of EPA and DHA per pound of body weight
Key ingredients:Salmon oilfish oilEPADHAAloe Vera
Quantity:30 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
While Pupper Omega doesn’t prevent fleas or ticks, omega-3 fatty acids could help soothe the itchiness that your dog is experiencing from flea allergies, according to a 2021 study in In Vivo. They may help to soothe the canine allergic dermatitis that is a common reaction to flea bites. This supplement contains salmon oil and fish oil, both of which are well-known omega-3 sources. These fatty acids may offer a range of benefits for canines, including promoting healthy fur, along with supporting bone and heart health.*
Best flavor: PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense
Pros
- Contain brewer’s yeast and coconut oil
- Bacon flavor
Cons
- Contains garlic
Recommended dose:1 chew per 25lbs
Key ingredients:Coconut oilbrewer’s yeastflaxseed
Quantity:90 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense chews may repel insects thanks to the inclusion of coconut oil. In a 2018 study published in the journal Scientific Reports, fatty acids found in coconut oil repelled biting flies, bed bugs, and mosquitoes. The bacon-flavored chews also contain brewer’s yeast and garlic, to increase their insect-repelling potential. The chews don’t contain soy or wheat, which dogs are commonly sensitive to. This supplement has the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) quality seal, which means the company is subjected to audits assessing quality control and accuracy of labeling.
Advertisement
Best for mosquitos: TevraPet Naturals Oral Flea & Tick Supplement
Pros
- Contain vitamins B1, B6, B12, and E
- Made in the U.S.
Pros
- Tablets hard for some dogs to chew
Recommended dose:1 chew per 25lbs
Key ingredients:Garlicvitamin B6folic acid
Quantity:120 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
These chicken-flavored chews from TevraPet Naturals are a daily supplement formulated to naturally ward off ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes. They’re not the best option if your pet already has an existing flea infestation, as the supplements can take 30 days to build up your pet’s system and begin to repel insects. The chews contain brewer’s yeast, garlic, and vitamins B1, B6, B12, and E, and they’re suitable for cats as well as dogs.
Best for flea infestations: Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs
Pros
- Fast acting
- Veterinarian recommended
Cons
- High cost per tablet
Recommended dose:10 to 20 mg of EPA and DHA per pound of body weight
Key ingredients:Nitenpyram
Quantity:6 tablets
Subscription Discount:Yes
Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs is an option you can use to get rid of an existing flea infestation, fast. Once you feed your dog one of the tablets, it starts working within 30 minutes. Within four hours, the treatment will kill more than 90% of those pesky parasites. The tablets are made with nitenpyram, an insecticide that kills adult fleas. This treatment is suitable for both dogs and puppies that weigh two to 25 pounds. Reviewers report that it really is fast-acting, an important factor when your pet is suffering from the effects of fleas.
Advertisement
Best for cats and dogs: Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment
Pros
- Contain brewer’s yeast
- Suitable for puppies and dogs
Cons
- Requires 30 days to start working
Recommended dose:1 chew per 50 lbs
Key ingredients:brewer’s yeastvitamin B6Thiamine
Quantity:100 chews
Subscription Discount:Yes
Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment is designed to alter your dog’s natural odor, creating a scent that repels insects. The oral treatment for fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes is meant for both cats and dogs, and may require 30 days of administration to build up in your pet’s system and start taking effect. Its ingredients include brewer’s yeast and vitamins B1, B6, B12, and E.
Comparing the best flea and tick medicines for dogs
|Product
|Cost
|Quantity
|Recommended dog weight
|Autoship option
|Pupper Omega
|$25.00
|30 chews
|Any
|TRUE
|PetHonesty Flea & Tick Defense
|$27.99
|90 chews
|1 chew per 25lbs
|TRUE
|TevraPet Naturals Oral Flea & Tick Supplement
|$24.99
|120 chews
|1 chew per 25lbs
|TRUE
|Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs
|$39.99
|6 tablets
|Dogs over 25lbs
|TRUE
|Flea Away Flea & Tick Oral Treatment
|$22.99
|100 chews
|1 chew per 50lbs
|TRUE
The takeaway
Whether you’re looking for a preventive daily supplement or a treatment for existing issues, you can find an effective flea and tick treatment for your dog. Depending on the severity of the problem, prescription treatment may be the better option, but a slew of OTC treatments can also be effective. Your dog’s vet can help you determine which route to take.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.