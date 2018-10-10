5 Game-Changing Beauty Brands To Look Out For

Welcome to mbg's 2018 Beauty Awards! For more of our favorite products of the year, check out the rest of the awards here.

Flaw-positive products are the poster children for the representation revolution that's just starting to pick up speed in the mainstream. Beauty comes in all shapes, shades, sizes, and formats, and the brands starting to recognize it deserves some recognition. Instead of "fixing" faces or "banishing" blemishes, these products offer the skin what it needs in a more loving, nurturing way.

You could argue that this is all marketing, but so what. If marketing is content, and we're consuming it, then change at that level is worthy of praise. It's shifts like these that help change the tide at a macro level.

This year, we questioned the same flaws many cosmetics companies exploit to entice us to buy product—hyperpigmentation, chronic skin conditions, acne, gray hair, fine lines, and more—and asked how they could be beautiful. In our Flaw Positive category, we're highlighting brands that encourage customers to embrace where they are in the skin or hair journey without shaming the "conditions" they may want to improve.