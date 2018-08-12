Anxious About Summer Ending? We've Got An Essential Oil Blend For That

If you've suffered from them, you know: Summer scaries are real. Imagine an amplified version of the Sunday scaries that last way longer than a single night. It makes sense—the shift from summertime into autumn is huge and anxiety-inducing. It's arguably more significant for both our bodies and our schedules than ringing in the New Year, for example, and yet we don't give ourselves the time or head space to make sure we're equipped for the change.

Luckily, feeling good about this seasonal transition (which happens in approximately one month, by the way) doesn't have to be an elusive dream when you have essential oils in your cabinet. Once you figure out what is blocking your natural confidence, you can use the aromatherapeutic power of essential oils to boost you back to the top of your game.