Best Donut Dog Beds
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Basic dog beds serve their purpose, but some dog owners want to provide their pet with a super soft, luxurious retreat. That’s where donut beds, i.e., circular beds shaped like the breakfast pastry, come in.
These round beds often have raised edges that create a border around the central cushioned area. These raised edges serve as pillows or supports against which the dog can lean or rest its head. The raised edges mimic the feeling of being surrounded or cuddled, which many dogs find comforting. They also tend to be thicker than the average dog bed, with a generous amount of cushioning.
Dogs have various sleeping positions, and some prefer to curl up while sleeping. The round shape of a donut bed accommodates this natural tendency, making it a preferred choice for dogs that like to sleep in a circular position. The design of donut beds also helps to trap heat, making them warmer and cozier for the dog, especially in colder climates or during the winter months.
Aesthetics can also play a role in the decision to purchase a donut dog bed. The beds resemble a bean bag, which some pet parents find more appealing than the traditional dog bed design.
In a big study done in 2020, dog owners talked about how their young dogs sleep. This gives you an idea of how normal sleep looks for dogs of different ages. It's like a starting point you can use to compare other groups of dogs of the same ages. In the same study, they will also look at the health and behavior of these dogs to see if the results match what's normal and healthy for dogs.
The special thing about this study is that they will keep studying the same dogs as they grow up. This way, they can learn more over time. The information they found now can be used for future studies with these same dogs. They will also look at many things, like how training affects sleep, how behavior connects to sleep, and how sleep is connected to health.
So, by using this study, we can start to understand how dogs sleep and what it means for how they're doing and feeling. So, while the studies continue on what type of bedding or how long a dog should sleep, the key component we feel is the type of dog bed used.
We’ve put together a guide to choosing the best donut dog bed, no matter your reasons for buying one. Keep reading for tips on how to choose the best bed, plus five of our favorite options.
How to choose the best donut dog bed?
The best donut bed for your dog will depend on multiple factors. Here are some considerations that may help you decide:
Material: Opt for high-quality, pet-safe materials. Faux fur or soft microfiber fabrics are popular choices, and they offer warmth and coziness.
Non-Slip Bottom: A non-slip bottom ensures that the bed stays in place, providing stability and easy access for your pet.
Easy Maintenance: Choose a bed that is machine-washable or has a removable cover for easy cleaning and maintenance. If you keep up with washing your bed, you’ll be more likely to avoid odor and keep the bed for a long time without having to replace it.
Style and Design: Select a bed that complements your home decor and your pet's personality. Donut dog beds come in various colors and designs, so you can find one that fits both your taste and your pet's preferences.
Reviews and Recommendations: Read customer reviews and seek recommendations from other pet owners to learn about their experiences with specific brands or models.
On that note, we’ve put together a list of the five best donut beds to choose from. These options are comfortable, easy to clean, and already popular with pet owners.
The best donut dog beds of 2023:
Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros
- Soft texture
- Memory foam core
Cons
- Lack of customer reviews
Sizes:SMLXLhuman-sized
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
The Pupper dog bed contains an orthopedic memory foam inner section, a microfiber cover, and a hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner to keep the memory foam clean and dry. The cover is machine washable, making it easier to maintain a fresh-smelling dog bed. It comes in a human-sized option, which is perfect if you like to take naps with your dog.
Best variety: Bedfolks Calming Donut Dog Bed
Pros
- Comes in 6 colors
- Anti-slip bottom
Cons
- Outer liner can be difficult to put back on after washing
Sizes:SMLXL
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This donut-shaped dog bed is covered in fluffy faux fur and contains a cotton filling. This bed is available in four different sizes, and the large size can hold dogs up to 100 pounds in weight. It has a removable, machine-washable cover, so you can easily keep it fresh-smelling and clean. It has an OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification, which indicates that the fabric has been tested against potentially harmful chemicals.
Best affordable option: Bedsure Calming Dog Bed for Small Dogs
Pros
- Comes in 10 colors
- Entire bed is machine-washable
Cons
- Doesn’t have memory foam
Sizes:SMLXLhuman-sized
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This dog bed is a popular option with a 4.7-star rating from more than 14,000 reviews. It has a non-slip bottom that prevents it from sliding around, which is a plus if you’ll be placing it on wood floors. To clean the bed, you can place the entire bed in your washer, using the cold setting then tumble drying on low. It’s available in six sizes, ranging from a bed for dogs up to 15 pounds to a human-sized option.
Best for dogs and cats: GASUR Small Dog Bed & Cat Bed
Pros
- Has built-in blanket
- No-slip bottom
Cons
- Not suitable for dogs that chew their beds
Sizes:SM
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This dog bed is suitable for dogs or cats that weigh up to pounds. It has an attached blanket to provide extra security and warmth when your dog curls up for a nap. It contains a cotton filling, the outside of the bed is covered in microsuede, and the inner pocket is lined with a thicker faux fur. It has a no-slip bottom, and reviewers have given it high marks for durability and softness.
Best support: WNPETHOME Calming Dog Bed & Cat Bed
Pros
- Comes in 6 colors
- OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification
Cons
- Not suitable for dogs that weigh more than 45 pounds
Sizes:SMLXL
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This donut shaped dog bed is designed to offer supportive cushioning, with raised edges that your dog can rest its head on. It comes in five solid colors as well as a pastel rainbow option. The bed is machine-washable, and it has an OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification. It comes in four size options, with the largest able to support dogs up to 45 pounds.
Best Luxury: Bluewater Dog
Pros
- Incredibly suppor9ve and made with Cer9PUR-US® certified foam encased in a waterproof liner
- Removable cover that is easy to machine wash and dry
- Three-year warranty with a no-sag memory foam guarantee
- Easy to move around the house and in and out of the car with a handle on the back
Cons
- Expensive
- Limited colors
Sizes:SMLXL
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
Introducing the luxurious and sustainable Bouclé Bluewater Dog Bed - the ultimate retreat for your dog. This dog bed is crafted with Cer9PUR-US® certified memory foam and provides unparalleled support for your dog's joints and muscles while helping to alleviate pain and promote restful sleep. This high-density foam conforms to your dog's body to provide optimal comfort and reduce pressure points. The orthopedic memory foam is encased in a waterproof liner to ensure easy cleaning and maintenance, while also protecting the memory foam from accidents and/or spills. The machine washable outer bouclé cover contains a luxury YKK zipper made from recycled ocean bound plastic, further emphasizing their commitment to sustainability, and reducing their carbon footprint in the pet bed sector.
The takeaway
If you want to provide your pet with the ultimate comfort and security, donut dog beds stand out as an excellent choice. With their cozy and plush design, these beds offer a warm embrace, creating a calming environment for deep, restful sleep. These are the best options to shop for, with features like soft faux fur, machine-washable exteriors, and non-slip bottoms.