Best Donut Dog Beds

Basic dog beds serve their purpose, but some dog owners want to provide their pet with a super soft, luxurious retreat. That’s where donut beds, i.e., circular beds shaped like the breakfast pastry, come in.

These round beds often have raised edges that create a border around the central cushioned area. These raised edges serve as pillows or supports against which the dog can lean or rest its head. The raised edges mimic the feeling of being surrounded or cuddled, which many dogs find comforting. They also tend to be thicker than the average dog bed, with a generous amount of cushioning.

Dogs have various sleeping positions, and some prefer to curl up while sleeping. The round shape of a donut bed accommodates this natural tendency, making it a preferred choice for dogs that like to sleep in a circular position. The design of donut beds also helps to trap heat, making them warmer and cozier for the dog, especially in colder climates or during the winter months.

Aesthetics can also play a role in the decision to purchase a donut dog bed. The beds resemble a bean bag, which some pet parents find more appealing than the traditional dog bed design.

In a big study done in 2020, dog owners talked about how their young dogs sleep. This gives you an idea of how normal sleep looks for dogs of different ages. It's like a starting point you can use to compare other groups of dogs of the same ages. In the same study, they will also look at the health and behavior of these dogs to see if the results match what's normal and healthy for dogs.

The special thing about this study is that they will keep studying the same dogs as they grow up. This way, they can learn more over time. The information they found now can be used for future studies with these same dogs. They will also look at many things, like how training affects sleep, how behavior connects to sleep, and how sleep is connected to health.

So, by using this study, we can start to understand how dogs sleep and what it means for how they're doing and feeling. So, while the studies continue on what type of bedding or how long a dog should sleep, the key component we feel is the type of dog bed used.

We’ve put together a guide to choosing the best donut dog bed, no matter your reasons for buying one. Keep reading for tips on how to choose the best bed, plus five of our favorite options.