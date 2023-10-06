Skip to content
Best Dog Shampoo For Shiny Coat

Brooke V.
October 6, 2023
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
best dog shampoo for shiny coats:
October 6, 2023
The best dog shampoo for shiny coats:

It’s always satisfying to find a hair-care routine that leaves your strands looking glossy and nourished. You can do the same for your dog by selecting a shampoo with shine-boosting ingredients.

Physical appearance aside, baths are an important part of a dog’s regular hygiene routine. Regular bathing can prevent bad odors, help manage skin conditions, and reduce allergens in your dog’s fur that could affect anyone in your household with allergies.

The perfect shampoo not only ensures cleanliness but can transform a dull coat into one that gleams with health and vitality. Here’s how to find a shampoo that encourages shiny fur, plus five of our favorite options.

How to find the best dog shampoo for a shiny coat

Finding the best dog shampoo for a shiny coat can make a significant difference in your dog's appearance and overall skin health. Here’s what you should consider when making your choice:

Ingredients: Moisturizing ingredients like oils can provide essential fatty acids that moisturize and nourish the coat, leaving it shiny and healthy-looking. Ingredients like hydrolyzed silk protein, keratin, and other amino acids can help strengthen and repair the hair shaft, making the fur appear smoother and shinier.

Special Needs: If your dog has skin issues like dandruff, allergies, or hot spots, consider medicated or hypoallergenic shampoos. These can help address specific concerns while also promoting a shiny coat.

Reviews: Before making a purchase, read reviews from other dog owners. This can provide insight into how effective a particular shampoo is for promoting a shiny coat.

Price: Look for a shampoo that will allow you to give your dog regular baths without exceeding your budget.

Once you've selected a shampoo, use it a few times and observe the results. If you're not seeing the shine you want, it might be worth trying a different product. You may notice more of a difference when pairing your shampoo of choice with a conditioner, rather than using the shampoo alone.

If you’ve set out to find a shampoo that’ll leave your dog’s fur soft and shiny, these are the best options to choose from.

The best dog shampoo for shiny coats:

Best moisturizing formula: Pupper Dog Shampoo

:
view on Pupper | $25.00

Pros

  • Leaves fur soft
  • Discounted subscription option

Cons

  • Small bottle size

Cost per ounce:

$1.56

Key ingredients:

Colloidal oatmealgreen tea extracthoney

Return policy:

30 days

This dog shampoo from Pupper contains ingredients like oatmeal, honey, and beeswax to ensure your dog’s fur remains moisturized. The dog shampoo is also free of sulfates, which can strip fur of its natural oils, leading to a dull appearance. The oatmeal scent of this shampoo is balanced enough to leave behind a sweet scent without overpowering your senses. 

Best deep-clean shampoo : kin+kind Dog Shampoo

:
view on kin+kind | $14.99

Pros

  • Contains soothing aloe
  • Multiple scent options

Cons

  • Some reviewers find that it doesn’t lather

Cost per ounce:

$0.25

Key ingredients:

Activated charcoalaloe

Return policy:

30 days

Kin+Kind Dog Shampoo is formulated to provide a deep clean while brightening your dog’s coat. This dog shampoo is paraben- and sulfate-free, and is hand mixed in New Jersey with non-GMO, organic ingredients. It comes in multiple varieties, including a patchouli-scented shampoo with charcoal, an almond and vanilla shampoo, and an unscented version.

Best scent: Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs

:
view on Big Bentley | $19.88

Pros

  • Island mist scent
  • Made with ingredients sourced from the U.S.

Cons

  • Few customer reviews

Cost per ounce:

$1.25

Key ingredients:

Rosemary oilwitch hazel

Return policy:

30 days

This sulfate-free pet shampoo features a pleasing island mist scent. It contains aloe vera and witch hazel, which are associated with anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe inflamed skin. This may indirectly lead to shinier fur by promoting healthy hair growth. Big Bentley sources its ingredients from the U.S. and produces its products in Kentucky.

Best for itching : NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats

:
view on NaturVet Septiderm | $12.99

Pros

  • Made in the U.S.
  • Soothing ingredients

Cons

  • Non-returnable

Cost per ounce:

$0.81

Key ingredients:

Alkyldimethylbenzyl Ammonium ChlorideTetradecyl Trimethyl Ammonium Bromide

Return policy:

Non-returnable

This shampoo is formulated to help soothe hot spots, dermatitis, flea bites, and other common skin issues in dogs. It’s designed to rinse away easily, which can reduce the amount of time it takes to bathe your dog. NaturVet produces the shampoo in the U.S. in a cGMP-certified facility, meaning it meets manufacturing regulations enforced by the FDA.

Best 2-in-1: Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

:
view on Hartz Groomer's | $8.99

Pros

  • Calming lavender scent
  • Low cost per ounce

Cons

  • May not be as moisturizing as using a separate conditioner

Cost per ounce:

$0.37

Key ingredients:

Panthenol

Return policy:

30 days

This dog shampoo and conditioner is designed to detangle, moisturize, strengthen fur, and prevent bad odors. It contains panthenol (provitamin B5) to moisturize and strengthen fur, leading to a shiny look. The formula has a fresh scent of lavender that customer reviewers have appreciated. The product is free of sulfates, alcohol, dyes, and parabens.

Comparing the best shampoos

ProductCostPrice per ounceSizeAutoship option
Pupper Dog Shampoo$25.00$1.5616 oz TRUE
kin+kind Dog Shampoo$14.99$1.2512 ozTRUE
Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs$20.00$1.2516 ozTRUE
NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats$12.99$1.628 oz TRUE
Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner$14.46$0.4532 oz TRUE

The takeaway

Finding a shampoo that leaves your dog’s fur shampoo shiny may take a few tries. You’ll be most likely to find success with a formula that contains moisturizing and strengthening ingredients, like the options listed above. Be sure to keep your dog’s individual needs, like skin conditions or allergies, in mind when choosing a shampoo. 

