Best Dog Shampoo For Shiny Coat
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best moisturizing formula: Pupper Dog Shampoo
- Best deep-clean shampoo: kin+kind Dog Shampoo
- Best scent: Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs
- Best for itching: NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats
- Best 2-in-1: Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner
It’s always satisfying to find a hair-care routine that leaves your strands looking glossy and nourished. You can do the same for your dog by selecting a shampoo with shine-boosting ingredients.
Physical appearance aside, baths are an important part of a dog’s regular hygiene routine. Regular bathing can prevent bad odors, help manage skin conditions, and reduce allergens in your dog’s fur that could affect anyone in your household with allergies.
The perfect shampoo not only ensures cleanliness but can transform a dull coat into one that gleams with health and vitality. Here’s how to find a shampoo that encourages shiny fur, plus five of our favorite options.
How to find the best dog shampoo for a shiny coat
Finding the best dog shampoo for a shiny coat can make a significant difference in your dog's appearance and overall skin health. Here’s what you should consider when making your choice:
Ingredients: Moisturizing ingredients like oils can provide essential fatty acids that moisturize and nourish the coat, leaving it shiny and healthy-looking. Ingredients like hydrolyzed silk protein, keratin, and other amino acids can help strengthen and repair the hair shaft, making the fur appear smoother and shinier.
Special Needs: If your dog has skin issues like dandruff, allergies, or hot spots, consider medicated or hypoallergenic shampoos. These can help address specific concerns while also promoting a shiny coat.
Reviews: Before making a purchase, read reviews from other dog owners. This can provide insight into how effective a particular shampoo is for promoting a shiny coat.
Price: Look for a shampoo that will allow you to give your dog regular baths without exceeding your budget.
Once you've selected a shampoo, use it a few times and observe the results. If you're not seeing the shine you want, it might be worth trying a different product. You may notice more of a difference when pairing your shampoo of choice with a conditioner, rather than using the shampoo alone.
If you’ve set out to find a shampoo that’ll leave your dog’s fur soft and shiny, these are the best options to choose from.
The best dog shampoo for shiny coats:
Best moisturizing formula: Pupper Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Leaves fur soft
- Discounted subscription option
Cons
- Small bottle size
Cost per ounce:$1.56
Key ingredients:Colloidal oatmealgreen tea extracthoney
Return policy:30 days
This dog shampoo from Pupper contains ingredients like oatmeal, honey, and beeswax to ensure your dog’s fur remains moisturized. The dog shampoo is also free of sulfates, which can strip fur of its natural oils, leading to a dull appearance. The oatmeal scent of this shampoo is balanced enough to leave behind a sweet scent without overpowering your senses.
Best deep-clean shampoo : kin+kind Dog Shampoo
Pros
- Contains soothing aloe
- Multiple scent options
Cons
- Some reviewers find that it doesn’t lather
Cost per ounce:$0.25
Key ingredients:Activated charcoalaloe
Return policy:30 days
Kin+Kind Dog Shampoo is formulated to provide a deep clean while brightening your dog’s coat. This dog shampoo is paraben- and sulfate-free, and is hand mixed in New Jersey with non-GMO, organic ingredients. It comes in multiple varieties, including a patchouli-scented shampoo with charcoal, an almond and vanilla shampoo, and an unscented version.
Advertisement
Best scent: Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs
Pros
- Island mist scent
- Made with ingredients sourced from the U.S.
Cons
- Few customer reviews
Cost per ounce:$1.25
Key ingredients:Rosemary oilwitch hazel
Return policy:30 days
This sulfate-free pet shampoo features a pleasing island mist scent. It contains aloe vera and witch hazel, which are associated with anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe inflamed skin. This may indirectly lead to shinier fur by promoting healthy hair growth. Big Bentley sources its ingredients from the U.S. and produces its products in Kentucky.
Best for itching : NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats
Pros
- Made in the U.S.
- Soothing ingredients
Cons
- Non-returnable
Cost per ounce:$0.81
Key ingredients:Alkyldimethylbenzyl Ammonium ChlorideTetradecyl Trimethyl Ammonium Bromide
Return policy:Non-returnable
This shampoo is formulated to help soothe hot spots, dermatitis, flea bites, and other common skin issues in dogs. It’s designed to rinse away easily, which can reduce the amount of time it takes to bathe your dog. NaturVet produces the shampoo in the U.S. in a cGMP-certified facility, meaning it meets manufacturing regulations enforced by the FDA.
Advertisement
Best 2-in-1: Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner
Pros
- Calming lavender scent
- Low cost per ounce
Cons
- May not be as moisturizing as using a separate conditioner
Cost per ounce:$0.37
Key ingredients:Panthenol
Return policy:30 days
This dog shampoo and conditioner is designed to detangle, moisturize, strengthen fur, and prevent bad odors. It contains panthenol (provitamin B5) to moisturize and strengthen fur, leading to a shiny look. The formula has a fresh scent of lavender that customer reviewers have appreciated. The product is free of sulfates, alcohol, dyes, and parabens.
Comparing the best shampoos
|Product
|Cost
|Price per ounce
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Dog Shampoo
|$25.00
|$1.56
|16 oz
|TRUE
|kin+kind Dog Shampoo
|$14.99
|$1.25
|12 oz
|TRUE
|Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs
|$20.00
|$1.25
|16 oz
|TRUE
|NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats
|$12.99
|$1.62
|8 oz
|TRUE
|Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner
|$14.46
|$0.45
|32 oz
|TRUE
The takeaway
Finding a shampoo that leaves your dog’s fur shampoo shiny may take a few tries. You’ll be most likely to find success with a formula that contains moisturizing and strengthening ingredients, like the options listed above. Be sure to keep your dog’s individual needs, like skin conditions or allergies, in mind when choosing a shampoo.