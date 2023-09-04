Skip to content
Best Dog Shampoo For Groomers

Brooke V.
September 4, 2023
Best Dog Shampoo For Groomers
September 4, 2023
The best dog shampoo for groomers:

No one knows better than a professional groomer that a dog's coat and overall hygiene plays an important role in its well-being and appearance. So if you groom dogs for a living, you probably don’t take the decision of which shampoo to use lightly.

Along with aspects like your attention to detail and the cleanliness of your space, your choice of dog shampoo can affect your customers’ overall experience. Opt for a formula that effectively cleans, smells nice, and leaves behind a shiny coat, and you’ll be more likely to gain return clients.

Dog shampoo isn’t one-size-fits-all, and you can invest in a few formulas to customize your services to each dog’s needs. While one dog may benefit from a deep-cleaning shampoo others may have sensitive skin that calls for a gentler option.

To help you narrow down your selection, we’ve researched and tested various dog shampoos, curating a list of outstanding products. Whether you are a professional groomer or a pet owner grooming your beloved companion at home, you can look to this list for recommendations that cater to a range of coat types, skin sensitivities, and other grooming needs.

How to find the best dog shampoo for groomers

To choose the best shampoo to use on your customers’ pets, you’ll want to keep the following in mind:

  • Suitability for skin conditions: Different dogs have different skin conditions. You should have a shampoo on hand that’s suitable for addressing specific skin conditions like allergies, sensitivities, or dermatitis.
  • Hypoallergenic and sensitive skin formulations: Some dogs have sensitive skin that can react to harsh chemicals or fragrances in shampoos. Consider hypoallergenic options or shampoos specifically designed for sensitive skin to minimize the risk of reactions.
  • Conditioning Properties: A dog shampoo should not only clean but also help maintain the coat's health and appearance. Look for shampoos with conditioning properties that leave the coat soft, shiny, and manageable.
  • Scent and fragrance: While fragrance can enhance the grooming experience, it's important that the scent isn't too overpowering or irritating for the dogs. Opt for shampoos with mild scents.
  • Cost-Effectiveness: While quality is important, you should also consider the cost-effectiveness of the shampoo, especially if you deal with a high volume of dogs.

Best moisturizing formula: Pupper Dog Shampoo

:
view on Pupper

Pros:

  • Leaves fur soft
  • Discounted subscription option

Cons:

  • Small bottle size

Cost per ounce:

$1.56

Key ingredients:

Colloidal oatmealGreen tea extractHoney

Return policy:

30 days

Pupper Dog Shampoo contains moisturizing ingredients and is designed to clean and deodorize without completely stripping dogs of their natural oils. That means that the dogs you bathe can return to their parents with soft, shiny fur. This dog shampoo is free of parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and leaves behind a light oatmeal scent.

Best deep-clean shampoo: kin+kind Dog Shampoo

:
view on Amazon

Pros:

  • Contains aloe for softer skin
  • Multiple scent options

Cons:

  • Some reviewers find that it doesn’t lather

Cost per ounce:

$0.25

Key ingredients:

Activated charcoalAloe

Return policy:

30 days

This shampoo is free from sulfates, and instead has activated charcoal and a coconut-based cleanser to clean and eliminate odors. The product is hand mixed at Kin+kind’s facilities in New Jersey using non-GMO, organic ingredients. This deep-clean blend is naturally fragranced with patchouli essential oil, but you can also stock up on unscented and almond and vanilla versions.

Best scent: Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs

:
view on Amazon

Pros:

  • Island mist scent
  • Made with ingredients sourced from the U.S.

Cons:

  • Few customer reviews

Cost per ounce:

$1.25

Key ingredients:

Rosemary oilWitch hazel

Return policy:

30 days

Big Bentley Premium Pet Shampoo for Dogs was formulated with odor control in mind, so you can rely on it to freshen up any dogs that arrive to you in a smelly state. The island mist-scented shampoo contains aloe vera and witch hazel, which are associated with anti-inflammatory properties, making them useful for soothing inflamed skin. Big Bentley sources its ingredients from the U.S., and produces its products in Kentucky.

Best for itching: NaturVet Septiderm-V Skin Care Bath Wash for Dogs & Cats

:
view on Amazon

Pros:

  • Made in the U.S.
  • Soothing ingredients

Cons:

  • Non-returnable

Cost per ounce:

$0.81

Key ingredients:

Alkyldimethylbenzyl Ammonium ChlorideTetradecyl Trimethyl Ammonium Bromide

Return policy:

Non-returnable

This shampoo is intended to soothe hot spots, dermatitis, flea bites, and the like so you can have it on standby for dogs that have skin concerns. It’s formulated to rinse easily, which can reduce how long baths take. Reviewers have been impressed by the formula. “Best anti itch shampoo ive ever used, I am a dog groomer so im always looking for the next best thing and this is by far it! all my yeasty and itchy dogs do soo much better after this and my own dogs as well!” one person wrote.

Best 2-in-1: Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

:
view on Amazon

Pros:

  • Calming lavender scent
  • Low cost per ounce

Cons:

  • May not be as moisturizing as using a separate conditioner

Cost per ounce:

$0.37

Key ingredients:

Panthenol

Return policy:

30 days

Hartz Groomer's Best Professionals 6-in-1 Dog Shampoo and Conditioner has a long-lasting, lavender mint scent that your customers will likely appreciate. It can address a range of concerns, as it’s designed to clean, fight odor, and condition, detangle, moisturize, and strengthen dogs’ fur. The product doesn’t contain alcohol, dyes, sulfates, or parabens. Since it eliminates the need for a conditioner, it can contribute to efficient baths.

Takeaway

As a professional pet groomer, the shampoo that you use is an important decision. Choosing multiple formulations that cater to skin sensitivities, odor control, and other specific grooming needs can ensure that your visitors leave looking and feeling their best.

