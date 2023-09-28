Best Dog Paw Cleaner

Musher’s Secret originated as a product designed to protect Canadian dog sled drivers from the elements. It doesn’t contain gluten, soy, or nuts, which is a plus if your dog is sensitive to the ingredients. The brand promises a fast drying application, so it’ll be less likely to end up all over your floors. Along with your dog’s paws, you can also use the balm to soothe hot spots or cuts or moisturize your dog’s nose, ears, or elbows. It’s a popular option on Amazon, with 4.6 stars from more than 30,800 reviews.