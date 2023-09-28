Best Dog Paw Cleaner
- Best natural: Pupper Paw Balm
- Best reviews: Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
- Best organic option: Bodhi Dog Organic Paw Balm for Dogs & Cats
- Best value: Paw Balm Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm
For dog lovers, the joy of taking care of a pet comes with the task of managing the mess they can sometimes bring indoors. One area that often requires extra attention is their paws – those adorable, yet often mud-laden paw pads that carry them through all kinds of terrain.
The easiest way to keep your dog’s paws clean is to invest in a dog paw balm. While dog paw cleaners require you to scrub your dog’s dirty paws, dog paw balms provide a protective barrier, preventing dirt from adhering to its paws in the first place. Whether your four-legged friend loves to frolic outside or enjoys leisurely strolls around the block, a dog paw balm can help you maintain a clean home while benefiting your pet.
How can dog paw balm keep dog’s paws cleaner?
Dog paw balm can keep a dog's paws cleaner by offering a protective barrier and nourishing benefits. Here's how:
Barrier against dirt and debris: Dog paw balms often contain natural waxes, oils, and butters that create a protective layer over the paw pads. This barrier helps prevent dirt, mud, sand, and other debris from directly contacting the paw skin, reducing the amount of grime that sticks to the paws.
Moisturization: Well-moisturized paw pads are less likely to crack, dry out, or develop small cracks where dirt can accumulate. Paw balms with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and beeswax keep the skin supple, making it easier for dirt to be brushed off rather than clinging to dry, cracked skin.
Ease of cleaning: Moisturized paw pads are generally easier to clean. When dirt does get trapped, it's less likely to stubbornly adhere to well-moisturized skin. This makes it simpler to wipe or rinse off dirt after walks or outdoor play.
Preventing irritation and infections: Regular use of paw balm can help prevent irritations and minor abrasions that might occur from walking on rough surfaces. By maintaining healthy paw skin, you reduce the risk of small cuts or irritations that can collect dirt and lead to infections.
Soothing effects: Paw balms often contain soothing ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile, which can help alleviate discomfort caused by minor irritations. This encourages your dog to scratch or lick their paws less, which in turn prevents the introduction of additional dirt and bacteria.
To use a dog paw balm effectively for cleaner paws, you apply a thin layer to your dog's paw pads before walks or outdoor activities. The balm will create a protective barrier that minimizes the adherence of dirt and makes cleaning up afterward much simpler.
What to look for in a dog paw cleaner
When searching for a dog paw cleaner, there are several important factors to consider. Here are some key things to look for:
Ingredients: Look for ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and oils, which can moisturize your pet’s paws and create a protective barrier.
Free of toxic ingredients: Be sure to choose “lick safe” formulas, which are made without ingredients that could be toxic to your dog if it licks the balm off. It’s best to avoid products that are free of artificial fragrances or dyes, which can cause allergic reactions in some dogs.
Reviews and recommendations: Reading reviews and seeking recommendations from other dog owners can provide insights into the effectiveness and user-friendliness of different paw cleaners.
Price: Paw cleaners come in a range of prices, so consider your budget while keeping quality in mind.
Best overall: Pupper Paw Balm
Pros
- Simple ingredient list
- Discount subscription option
Cons
- Expensive
Key Ingredients:Mango buttercoconut oilgrapeseed oil
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription Discount:Yes
This paw balm is made of 100% natural oils and waxes. and it’s designed to protect against snow, ice, hot surfaces, and other irritants. The ingredient list includes moisturizing components like beeswax and jojoba and grapeseed oils, to prevent your dog’s paws from becoming dry and rough. You can sign up for a discounted auto-refill subscription to make sure you never run out of the balm.
Best reviews: Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
Pros
- Made with food-grade oils and waxes
- Lick safe
Cons
- Some reviewers find it greasy
Key Ingredients:beeswaxvitamin E
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription Discount:Yes
Musher’s Secret originated as a product designed to protect Canadian dog sled drivers from the elements. It doesn’t contain gluten, soy, or nuts, which is a plus if your dog is sensitive to the ingredients. The brand promises a fast drying application, so it’ll be less likely to end up all over your floors. Along with your dog’s paws, you can also use the balm to soothe hot spots or cuts or moisturize your dog’s nose, ears, or elbows. It’s a popular option on Amazon, with 4.6 stars from more than 30,800 reviews.
Best organic option: Bodhi Dog Organic Paw Balm for Dogs & Cats
Pros
- Uses USDA-certified organic shea butter
- Lick safe
Cons
- Not easy to apply
Key Ingredients:beeswaxshea butterjojoba oil
Subscription Discount:Yes
Formulated without artificial ingredients, this dog paw balm contains only five ingredients: shea butter, jojoba oil, beeswax oil, hemp seed oil, and calendula extract. It’s made in the U.S and safe for use on cats or dogs of all ages. It’s also USDA-certified organic, meaning its ingredients were grown according to soil and water quality standards. The paw balm is designed to suit dogs with sensitive skin, allergies, or hyperkeratosis, a condition that results in thick, hardened skin due to excess keratin production.
Best value: Paw Balm Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm
Pros
- Made in the U.S.
- Low cost per ounce
Cons
- Not suited for use on dog’s snout due to scent
Key Ingredients:coconut oilvitamin Eshea butter
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription Discount:Yes
This all-natural paw balm contains natural oils and butters and rosemary seed extract to moisturize your dog’s feet and form a protective layer. It comes in a two-ounce tin or a 0.5-ounce stick that’s even more compact and travel-friendly. The balm is naturally scented with lavender oil. It has 4.5 stars on Amazon, with reviewers finding it effective for softening rough, cracked paw pads.
Takeaway
Dog paw balms are the best type of dog paw cleaner, as they limit the adhesion of dirt and make it easier to wipe your dog’s paws clean. By investing in the right product, you can keep your home clean and save your dog from experiencing dry, cracked paws. These are all excellent options, with lick-safe, natural ingredients.