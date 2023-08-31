Best Dog Paw Balms
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best natural: Pupper Paw Balm
- Best organic: Bodhi Dog Organic Paw Balm for Dogs & Cats
- Best soothing: Paw Balm Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm
- Best absorbption: Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
Every dog lover knows that their four-legged companions are more than just pets; they are cherished members of the family. We go to great lengths to ensure their well-being and happiness, and just like us, our furry friends need special attention and care for their overall health. But one things that's often overlooked in our pet's health? Their paw pads.
Whether it's exploring rugged terrains, strolling on hot pavement, or braving the harsh winter elements, a dog's paws endure a significant amount of wear and tear. Over time, their paw pads can become dry, cracked, and susceptible to injuries, causing discomfort and pain for our beloved pets.
Enter: the best dog paw balms. These specialized balms have become a popular choice among pet owners and veterinarians alike, offering a safe, effective, and natural solution to keep your dog's paws protected.
As pet owners, we also know the importance of only using the best products on our pups. That's why we curated a comprehensive list of the best options on the market, along with all the factors you need to know when choosing a balm and the importance of regular balm applications.
What are dog paw balms and what to look for when buying them?
Dog paw balms, also known as paw wax or paw balm, are specialized products designed to protect, moisturize, and heal a dog's paw pads. These balms are typically made from a blend of natural ingredients, such as oils, waxes, and other soothing elements that provide essential nourishment to the sensitive skin on a dog's paws.
When buying dog paw balms, there are several crucial factors to consider to ensure you choose the best product for your canine companion:
Natural Ingredients
Look for balms made from all-natural and safe ingredients. Avoid products that contain harmful chemicals, artificial fragrances, or ingredients that could be toxic to dogs. Ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, beeswax, aloe vera, and vitamin E are commonly found in high-quality paw balms and offer excellent moisturizing and protective benefits.
Healing Properties
The ideal paw balm should have healing properties to soothe and repair dry, cracked, or damaged paw pads. Ingredients like calendula, chamomile, and tea tree oil have excellent healing properties and can aid in relieving irritation and inflammation.
Moisturizing Capability
Dry and cracked paw pads can be uncomfortable and painful for dogs. Look for a paw balm that provides deep moisturization to keep the paw pads soft and supple, even in harsh weather conditions.
Non-Toxic and Lick-Safe
Dogs have a tendency to lick their paws, so it's essential to choose a paw balm that is safe for them to ingest in small quantities. While it's generally better to discourage excessive licking, selecting a lick-safe product can offer peace of mind.
Long-Lasting Protection
A durable paw balm will stay on your dog's paws for an extended period, even during walks or outdoor activities. This ensures consistent protection and minimizes the need for frequent reapplication.
Scent and Texture
Some dogs may be sensitive to strong scents, so consider a paw balm with a mild fragrance or a scent-free option. Additionally, the texture of the balm should be easy to apply and not too greasy.
Remember that every dog is unique, and what works for one may not work for another. If your dog has any pre-existing skin conditions or allergies, consult with your veterinarian before choosing a paw balm. By considering these essential factors, you can make an informed decision and provide your furry friend with the best paw protection and care they deserve.
When to use dog paw balms
Dog paw balm should be used in various situations to provide optimal care and protection for your canine companion's paws. It is ideal for regular paw maintenance, with weekly applications to keep their paw pads moisturized and shielded. Before outdoor activities such as walks, hikes, or adventures, applying paw balm safeguards their paws from harsh weather conditions, hot pavement, cold surfaces, and rough terrains.
Additionally, during extreme weather, like cold winters or hot summers, using paw balm offers an extra layer of protection. After walks or outdoor activities, washing their paws and applying paw balm soothes and moisturizes any potential irritations or dryness. Furthermore, if your dog's paws are dry, cracked, or irritated, paw balm aids in healing and alleviating discomfort. It's also beneficial in preventing icing or snowballing between the paw pads during snowy conditions.
A 2013 study1 found that ceramide-based moisturizer could help treat atopic dermatitis in dogs. The results showed that applying the moisturizer significantly improved the dogs' skin hydration, reduced itching, and improved the overall condition of their skin.
Our picks for the best dog balms:
Best natural: Pupper Paw Balm
Pros:
- Natural ingredients
Cons:
- Smaller container
Pupper Paw Balm is made of 100% natural oils and waxes to help your dog’s paws heal. The ingredients include beeswax, mango butter, carnauba wax, coconut oil, grape seed oil, jojoba oil, frankincense oil, and vitamin E to help nourish those rough patches on dog’s paws after a long walk.
Best organic: Bodhi Dog Organic Paw Balm for Dogs & Cats
Pros:
- Uses USDA certified organic shea butter
Cons:
- Not easy to apply
This dog paw balm is USDA certified organic and made in the USA. The ingredients include organic shea butter, jojoba oil, beeswax, hemp seed, oil, and other natural ingredients to help soothe your dog’s paws. This company ahs received many family choice awards. The container is 1.9 ounces.
Advertisement
Best soothing: Paw Balm Paw Nectar Dog Paw Balm
Pros:
- 100% organic
Cons:
- Strong scent
This 100% organic and natural paw nectar from Paw Balm incomes in a 2-ounce sized tin. This company prides itself on providing your dog with a holistic option for easing the pain of your dog’s sore paws.
Best Absorbing: Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax
Pros:
- Gluten and soy free
Cons:
- May be too strong for some dogs
This paw wax is gluten, soy, and nut free. The brand states that their balm is fast driving, and has a non-staining formula so that you won’t have to worry about this balm staining your carpets after putting on your dog’s paw.
Advertisement
Takeaway
Investing in the best dog paw balm is a simple way to protect your favorite pup's paws. By choosing a natural, healing, and long-lasting formula, you can shield your furry friend's from the elements and provide the comfort and protection they need to live their happiest (and healthiest) lives.