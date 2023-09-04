Best Dog Itch Spray
- Best overall: Pupper Itch Spray
- Best for allergy relief: Wondercide Skin Tonic Hot Spot & Itch Relief Spray
- Best for hot spots: Vet’s Best Dog Hot Spot Itch Relief Spray
- Best for cats and dogs: Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Medicated Spray
- Best value: Burt's Bees for Pets Natural Itch Soothing Spray
Many dogs deal with persistent itchiness, and as a pet owner, it can be tough to witness their resulting discomfort and distress. Itchy skin in dogs can be caused by various factors, including allergies, dryness, parasites, or underlying health conditions.
Fortunately, various remedies can soothe and alleviate your dog's itchiness, and among them, dog itch sprays offer an effective solution. These specialized sprays are specifically designed to provide immediate relief to irritated skin, reduce scratching tendencies, and promote overall skin health.
We’ve uncovered the very best dog itch sprays available on the market, choosing effective options that have won over pet owners. Whether your furry friend is dealing with seasonal allergies, insect bites, or another source of itchy skin, you can rely on one of these dog itch sprays to provide relief.
How we chose
Choosing the best dog itch spray requires consideration of various factors to ensure it suits your dog's needs. Here’s what we took into account when putting together this list:
Ingredients We looked for natural, soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, oatmeal, tea tree oil, or neem. We avoided products with harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances that may irritate your dog's skin further.
Ease of use We considered the spray's consistency and application method. Sprays that are thin and easy to apply are preferable over those that are thicker and require rubbing in.
Safety We went with sprays that are specifically labeled as safe for dogs and puppies. We ensured each spray is non-toxic and “lick-safe,” as some pets may try to lick off the product after application.
Customer reviews We read reviews from pet owners who have used the products to gauge their effectiveness in providing relief from itching.
Best overall: Pupper Itch Spray
Pros
- Includes witch hazel and menthol
- Subscription discount option
Cons
- Unopened package required for return
Key Ingredients:Menthol crystalswitch hazel
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
Pupper Itch Spray is formulated to help your dog refrain from itching from dryness, hot spots, dandruff, allergy dermatitis, or rashes. It contains menthol, which provides a cooling effect that may block itch signals, and witch hazel, which may be reducing itching from atopic dermatitis (a common cause of itchy skin in dogs) by lowering inflammation.
Best for allergy relief: Wondercide - Skin Tonic Hot Spot & Itch Relief Spray
Pros
- Relieves itching from multiple causes
- Made in the U.S.
Cons
- Some reviewers don’t like how it smells
Key Ingredients:Lavender oilneem oillemongrass oil
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
This spray is formulated to provide relief in dogs with allergies, bug bites, hot spots, dry skin, sun burns, rashes, excess licking, or other sources of itchiness. The mixture includes steam-distilled essential oils that are safe for pets, including lavender, cedar, lemongrass oils, and neem oil, which has been linked to anti-inflammatory properties. It’s made in the U.S. and comes in packaging that is mostly recyclable.
Best for hot spots: Vet’s Best Dog Hot Spot Itch Relief Spray
Pros
- No sting formula
- Made in the U.S.
Cons
- Non-returnable
Key Ingredients:Chamomilealoe veraallantoin
Return Policy:Non-returnable
Subscription:Yes
This no-sting spray is designed to provide immediate relief from hot spots and seasonal irritation. Its ingredient list includes chamomile, aloe vera, and allantoin to soothe discomfort. It’s made in the U.S. and comes in two different sizes.
Best for cats and dogs: Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Medicated Spray
Pros
- Contains hydrocortisone and lidocaine
- Made in North Carolina
Cons
- Small container
Key Ingredients:allantoinHydrocortisone acetatelidocaine HCLcolloidal oatmeal
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
This anti-itch spray from Veterinary Formula Clinical Care contains hydrocortisone, a medication that treats redness, swelling, itching, and discomfort, and lidocaine hcl, which can provide temporary pain relief. You can use it to address itching from allergies, tick bites, flea bites, or matting, among other issues. The spray works to quickly heal stubborn hot spots, according to Amazon reviewers.
Best value: Burt's Bees for Pets Natural Itch Soothing Spray
Pros
- Affordable
- Contains soothing and moisturizing ingredients
Cons
- Some customers don’t like the smell
Key Ingredients:Colloidal oat flowerhoneysuckle extractavocado oil
Return Policy:30 days
Subscription:Yes
This key ingredient in this dog itch spray is honeysuckle, an herb that’s traditionally been used in East-Asian countries to treat skin rash. It also contains moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, honey, and avocado oil. The formula is 99.7% natural, and is available in two- or 10-ounce bottles that are partially composed of recycled materials.
|Product
|Cost
|Price per ounce
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Itch Spray
|$25.00
|$1.56
|4 oz
|TRUE
|Wondercide - Skin Tonic Hot Spot & Itch Relief Spray
|$23.74
|$1.48
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Vet’s Best Dog Hot Spot Itch Relief Spray
|$19.47
|$1.22
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Medicated Spray
|$9.48
|$1.19
|8 oz
|TRUE
|Burt's Bees for Pets Natural Itch Soothing Spray with Honeysuckle
|$6.62
|$0.66
|10 oz
|TRUE
The takeaway
An itch spray can soothe your dog, whether it’s dealing with a hot spot, allergies, dry skin, or another issue. By choosing a high-quality product tailored to your dog's specific needs, you can provide immediate relief from itchiness and promote better skin health. These products all include beneficial ingredients, making them effective options.