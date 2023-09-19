Best dog foods for sensitive stomachs & vomiting:

The question of whether grain-inclusive or grain-free diets are better for dogs is a topic of ongoing debate. While some studies suggest that a grain-free diet could lead to heart issues from low levels of the amino acid taurine, others suggest grain-free diets don’t cause issues, provided they have the right balance of protein, starch, and fat. That said, some dogs may have sensitivities to grains that can lead to digestion problems or other issues. If that’s true of your pet, you can opt for this dog food from Forza10. It contains oregano and dandelion root, herbs traditionally used to support digestion.