Best dog foods for sensitive stomachs & vomiting:

Hill's Science Diet Adult Dry Dog Food is formulated to support digestion, with a blend of prebiotic ingredients to support digestion. (Prebiotics are nondigestible fibers that can act as nourishment for beneficial bacteria in the gut.) The dog food also features bites that are extra small in size to allow for easy digestion. Hill's Science Diet Adult Dry Dog Food is made with real chicken and oatmeal, and doesn’t contain artificial preservatives or flavors. Amazon reviewers have credited the dog food for solving their dogs’ digestive issues. “I did my own research and I came across this dog food & decided to give it a try,” one wrote. “I'm so happy I did!! Vomiting went away he's more active and playful, regular bowel movements as well.”