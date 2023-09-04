Best Dog Foods For Rottweilers
Rottweilers are known for their strength, loyalty, and protective nature. They are often recognized as powerful and majestic dogs, and have historically been used as working dogs, excelling in roles like guarding, herding, and even pulling carts. It’s important to provide them with nutrition that will keep them healthy and full of life.
You can cover your bases by choosing a food that was formulated especially for Rottweilers. The dogs are known for their muscle mass and high energy levels, and foods for these breeds often have higher protein content to support muscle maintenance and growth. Foods formulated for Rottweilers tend to be more calorie-dense than those for smaller breeds.
Often, dog foods for Rottweilers contain ingredients to help prevent issues that are common among the breed. Rottweilers, like other large breeds, can have sensitive digestive systems. Foods designed for them might contain easily digestible ingredients and dietary fibers to support healthy digestion.
Large breeds are more prone to joint and bone issues like osteoarthritis, due to their higher body weights1. Foods for these breeds might contain higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids to promote joint health2.
Finally, some large breeds, including Rottweilers, can be prone to heart conditions. Foods might contain nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and taurine, which may support heart health3.
You have the option to go with a food that’s made specifically for Rottweilers, or an option that’s made for all large dog breeds. Either way, it’s also essential to look for some general indicators of a quality food. Here are more specifics on what to look out for, along with our five favorite dog foods for Rottweilers.
What factors to consider when buying dog food for rottweilers?
When buying dog food for Rottweilers, there are several important factors to consider:
- Nutritional needs: Rottweilers are a large and active breed, so their food should provide the right balance of protein, fats, and carbohydrates to support their energy levels and muscle health. Foods specifically made for Rottweilers often have a protein content around 18% to 30%, a fat content around 8% to 15%, and a carbohydrate content around 30% to 50%. Your Rottweiler’s nutritional needs will depend on factors like its age, activity level, metabolism, and overall health. However, you can check in with your pet’s vet or use the Pet Nutrition Allicance’s calorie calculator tool to better understand your dog’s needs.
- Protein source: Look for high-quality animal-based protein sources like meat, poultry, or fish in the ingredient list.
- Age and life stage: Consider your Rottweiler's age (puppy, adult, senior) and select a food formulated for its specific life stage.
- Size of kibble: Larger kibble sizes are often better for Rottweilers as they have larger jaws and teeth. This can also help promote dental health. Larger kibble requires more chewing, and the mechanical action can help in breaking down plaque that can accumulate on dogs’ teeth.
- Avoid fillers or allergens: Choose foods that avoid don’t have excessive fillers, artificial colors, and preservatives. If your Rottweiler has allergies, sensitivities, or specific health concerns, avoid ingredients that could create issues.
Now that you know exactly what to look for, let’s get into the best dog foods for Rottweilers.
Best chicken taste: Pupper Dog Food
Pros:
- Contains real chicken and turkey
- Contains ingredients with omega-3 fatty acids
Cons:
- Only one flavor option
Key ingredients:ChickenChia seedSalmon oil
Cost per pound:$10
Subscription discount:Yes
Real chicken and turkey are the main protein sources in this dog food, which also contains fiber-rich ingredients like quinoa and inulin. The dog food has taurine and omega 3-rich ingredients like salmon oil, which may promote heart health. While it’s a splurge, it’s intended to be a complete nutritional solution, saving you the cost and effort of feeding your dog supplements.
Best heart health formula: Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Rottweiler Adult Dry Dog Food
Pros:
- Comes in 30lb bag
Cons:
- Contains chicken by-product meal
Key ingredients:Vitamin B1TaurineFish oil
Cost per pound:$3.67
Subscription discount:Yes
This dog food contains taurine and omega-3-rich foods like fish oil, to support heart health. The dog food is available in a version for puppies and one for adult dogs older than 18 months. It has a high protein content of 24%, and contains l-carnitine, an amino acid that may support the formation of lean muscle mass. The food’s large kibble size is perfect for Rottweilers.
Best high-protein food: BullyMax 30/20 High Protein Dog Food
Pros:
- High protein content
- Made for puppies and adult dogs
Cons:
- Only 1 flavor option
Key ingredients:Chicken mealGround flaxseedFish oil
Cost per pound:$4
Subscription discount:Yes
This dog food is meant for all breeds and life stages, which may be appealing if you have multiple dogs of different ages or breeds. It’s a high-calorie, high-protein, high-fat option, which is ideal if your dog is underweight or highly active. The dog food is made without soy or wheat, which is a plus if your dog is sensitive to either ingredient. It contains real chicken and omega-3-rich ingredients like fish oil and ground flaxseed.
Best value: Victor Classic Hi-Pro Plus Formula Dry Dog Food
Pros:
- 30% protein
- Intended for dogs and puppies
Cons:
- Contains multiple animal proteins, which may not suit dogs with sensitive stomachs
Key ingredients:Beef mealI-carnitineVitamin D
Cost per pound:$1.55
Subscription discount:Yes
Victor Hi-Pro Plus dog food is made especially for active dogs and puppies. The blend is 30% protein and contains l-carnitine for additional muscular benefits. The gluten-free, soy-free, and wheat-free formula also includes prebiotic ingredients to promote healthy digestion. It’s made in the U.S., and comes in four different size options.
Best reviews: Fromm Gold Adult Dry Dog Food
Pros:
- Produced in Wisconsin
- Fromm uses third-party testing to ensure the quality of its products
Cons:
- Smaller kibble size compared to other large breed dog foods
Key ingredients:ChickenSalmon oilTaurine
Cost per pound:$3.20
Subscription discount:No
Made for adult dogs of all breeds, this food is 25% protein from high-quality sources like chicken, duck, and lamb. The food has a 4.9-star rating, with hundreds of glowing reviews. “I noticed my dogs coats getting shinier even after only a week from changing their food to this brand,” one person wrote. “They had tried it at my parents house and they would devour their plates! I have a Rottweiler and a Frenchton so very different builds and targets but they both have built muscle that you can definitely notice from before vs after having Fromm food.”
Takeaway
When choosing a dog food for your Rottweiler, it’s best to take general indicators of quality into account, while also considering the dog breeds’ unique needs. Rottweilers are large, strong, energetic dogs that require adequate nutrition to maintain their muscle and energy levels. These are some of the best options, thanks to their high protein contents and inclusion of fiber and healthy fats.