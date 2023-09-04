Best Dog Foods For Itchy Skin
- Best quality: Pupper Dog Food
- Best value: Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Large Breed Salmon Dry Dog Food
- Best salmon-flavored:Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat All Life Stages Dry Dog Food
- Best freeze-dried raw food:Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free Recipe
While every dog experiences the occasional itch, some deal with a more persistent need to scratch. Itchy skin in dogs is a common issue that can arise due to various factors, including allergies, sensitivities, and poor diet.
Research suggests that altering a dog’s diet may help solve the issue. For example, a 2021 study published in the journal BMC Veterinary Research looked at the effect of diet on dogs with atopic dermatitis, a common skin condition that leads to itching. Half of the dogs ate a diet fortified with antioxidants, polyphenols, and omega-3s, while the half ate a control diet that wasn’t enriched with those nutrients. The owners of the dogs that ate the enriched diet reported less itching compared to those of the control group.
According to the study authors, dogs with atopic dermatitis usually have skin inflammation due to an immune response and a disrupted skin barrier. Omega-3 fatty acids may help by lowering inflammation and improving skin barrier function. Polyphenols and other antioxidants like vitamins C and E may also help lower inflammation, according to the researchers.
In other words, choosing the right nutrient-rich dog food may help your dog avoid itchiness, in addition to maintaining its overall health. Here’s an explanation of how to find the best dog food for itchy skin, along with four of the best options to choose from.
How to choose the best dog food for itchy skin
Choosing the best dog food for itchy skin requires an understanding of your dog's specific needs. Here are some tips to help you make the right choice:
- Identify allergens: If your dog has known allergies, be sure to avoid them when choosing a food. Common allergens include certain proteins (e.g., beef, chicken, dairy), grains (e.g., wheat, corn, soy), and artificial additives.
- Seek high-quality ingredients: Opt for dog foods made with high-quality ingredients and without fillers or by-products.
- Observe: If you switch your dog's food, monitor their reaction closely for any changes in itching or skin condition. Sometimes it takes time to see improvements, but if the itching persists, consult your vet.
How we chose
These are the four main aspects we focused on in order to choose the best dog foods for itchy skin.
Ingredients We looked for real meats (e.g., salmon, lamb, or turkey) as the main protein source. We opted for dog foods containing ingredients rich in omega-3s and antioxidants.
Transparency We looked for dog foods from brands that are transparent about their ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes.
Cost Price is an important factor to consider, as your dog’s food will be part of its daily routine. We calculated the price per pound of each dog food and included options that fit a range of budgets.
Customer reviews We read through each food’s customer reviews to get a sense of how their tastes go over with dogs, and whether they make a noticeable difference to skin and fur health.
Best quality: Pupper Dog Food
Pros:
- Contains cod liver oil, salmon oil, and flaxseed
- Two size options
Cons:
- High cost per pound
Price per pound:$10
Key ingredients:Chicken, whole ground flaxseed, salmon oil, chia seed, cod liver oil, kelp meal
Subscription:Yes
Pupper’s dog food contains real chicken and is available in five pound or 15 pound bag options. It contains multiple omega-3-rich ingredients, including cod liver oil, salmon oil, and flaxseed, in addition to vitamin A and various fruits and vegetables. Pupper offers a 20% discount if you sign up for a subscription, which you can cancel at any time.
Best value: Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Large Breed Salmon Dry Dog Food
Pros:
- Contains ingredients rich in omega-3s
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Not meant for small breeds
Price per pound:$1.64
Key ingredients:Salmon meal, whitefish meal, flaxseed, Vitamin E, niacin, calcium pantothenate, vitamin A
Subscription:Yes
This food is designed especially for large breed dogs of all ages with sensitive skin. The formula includes omega-3-rich salmon meal and flaxseed to promote skin and fur health. The product is made in the U.S. and contains minerals to promote joint and bone health. Reviewers confirm that it’s a great option for dogs with sensitive skin and picky eaters alike. Each bag contains 30 pounds of dog food, so you won’t have to replenish it for a while, even if your dog has a voracious appetite.
Best salmon-flavored: Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat All Life Stages Dry Dog Food
Pros:
- Made for dogs of all ages
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Strong salmon flavor
Price per pound:$2.13
Key ingredients:Salmon, flaxseed, kale, chia seed, pumpkin, blueberries, oranges, dried kelp, coconut, spinach, carrots, papaya
Subscription:Yes
Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat All Life Stages Dry Dog Food provides omega-3’s in the way of real salmon, flaxseed, and chia seeds. It also has a mix of antioxidant-rich ingredients like blueberries, spinach, sweet potato, and carrots. Reviewers report they’ve seen a noticeable difference in their dogs’ coats since introducing the food in their pets’ diets. Diamond conducts multiple pre-production, production, and post-production tests to ensure the quality of its products.
Best freeze-dried raw food: Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free Recipe
Pros:
- Made with real chicken
- Two size options
Cons:
- Grain-free foods may not be beneficial to all dogs
Price per pound:$7.50
Key ingredients:Chicken, Ground Flaxseed, Ground Chia Seed, Cranberries, Salmon Oil, Vitamin E, Vitamin A
Subscription:Yes
If your dog has a sensitivity to grains, you can go with an option like Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free Recipe. It’s a blend of freeze-dried chicken and kibble containing salmon oil, fish meal, and chia seeds. You can go with an 18-pound bag or a four-pound option if you’re unsure it will suit your dog’s tastes. The food is produced in the U.S. and doesn’t contain wheat, corn, soy, or by-product meal.
Takeaway
Selecting the right dog food may help your dog avoid bouts of itchiness. Look for high-quality options rich in essential fatty acids and protein, and limited in allergens if your dog has sensitivities. The options above are all designed to promote skin and fur health, which may help solve your dog’s itchiness.