Best Dog Foods For Chihuahuas
- Best overall: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
- Best for adult dogs: Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult Dry Dog Food
- Best flavor: Cesar Small Breed Dry Dog Food Filet Mignon Flavor
- Best for dogs with sensitive skin: Hill's Science Adult Small & Mini Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- Best value: Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Dry Dog Food with Grains
Chihuahuas are quite amusing with their boundless energy, charismatic personalities, and pint-sized charm. They also have unique needs when it comes to nutrition.
For starters, chihuahuas are typically active and energetic, which affects their caloric needs. Their metabolism runs at a faster rate compared to larger dogs, meaning they burn through calories more quickly and can benefit from more frequent meal times.
It’s important to choose a food that provides them with the energy they need to stay active and maintain their muscle. At the same time, you want to avoid overfeeding your pet, which can lead to the accumulation of excess weight.
They often have dental issues, partly because their small mouths can lead to dental crowding. Dental problems can be exacerbated by their tendency to develop plaque and tartar buildup. Choosing kibble that's designed for small breeds or incorporating dental treats can help promote oral health by encouraging chewing and reducing plaque.
Chihuahuas may be prone to food allergies or sensitivities, which can manifest as skin issues, digestive problems, or chronic itching. Opting for limited-ingredient diets or formulas that exclude allergens may be beneficial if your Chihuahua is experiencing these issues.
In the preliminary findings of this study1, it was observed that providing balanced diets to healthy dogs had a limited effect on specific hematological parameters. The manipulation of carbohydrate sources (such as starch and dietary fiber) and achieving an appropriate equilibrium among energy nutrients (including protein, fat, and starch) appeared to influence markers of lipid and carbohydrate metabolism (AST, fructosamine, lipase, triglycerides), ultimately leading to improvements in liver function.
When choosing a dog food, it’s important to find an option that’s made for small dogs from a brand that prioritizes quality. We’ve put together a guide to the best options available.
How we chose
We considered these factors when creating this list of the best dog foods for chihuahuas:
Ingredient quality We checked ingredient lists to ensure the foods contain high-quality protein sources as the main ingredient. We looked for ingredients like chicken, turkey, beef, or fish, avoiding foods that use vague terms like "meat by-products" or "animal meal."
Protein content Chihuahuas need a sufficient amount of protein for muscle development and overall health. We looked for foods with a protein content of around 25-30% for adults and slightly higher for puppies.
Fat content Chihuahuas are prone to gaining excess weight, so it's important to monitor their fat intake. We looked for foods with a moderate fat content, around 10-15%.
Kibble size Chihuahuas are small dogs, so they have smaller mouths and digestive systems. We chose options that are made up of small bits of dog food.
Best dog foods for Chihuahuas
Best overall: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
Pros
- Two size options
- Contains real meat, fruits, vegetables, and vitamins
Cons
- High cost per pound
Key Ingredients:Chickenchia seedsalmon oil
Cost per pound:$10
Subscription Discount:Yes
The first ingredient in Pupper Fuel Dog Food is real chicken. The dog food also contains ingredients like cod liver, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and salmon oil, to provide the nutrients dogs require to lead a healthy existence. The brand also sells dog food toppers in beef or chicken, which you can use to add flavor to your dog’s current food.
Best for adult dogs: Royal Canin Chihuahua Adult Dry Dog Food
Pros
- Small kibble is perfect for chihuahuas
Cons
- Doesn’t contain real chicken
Key Ingredients:Brown ricefish oilvitamin B12
Cost per pound:$9.50
Subscription Discount:Yes
This dog food is intended for chihuahuas ages eight months to eight years old. The formula includes ingredients rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. It features small bits of food shaped specifically to allow chihuahuas to easily pick up and eat their food. Amazon reviewers have found that it doesn’t have an unpleasant smell, unlike other dog foods they’ve tried.
Best flavor: Cesar Small Breed Dry Dog Food Filet Mignon Flavor
Pros
- Multiple flavor and size options
- Highly rated on Amazon
Cons
- Contains chicken by-product meal
Key Ingredients:Beefcarrotvitamin E
Cost per pound:$2.99
Cesar Small Breed Dry Dog Food Filet Mignon Flavor is also available in chicken and porterhouse varieties. It’s a popular option on Amazon, with a 4.7-star rating from more than 20,000 reviews. “My 14yo chihuahua is a very picky eater,” one customer wrote. “I've tried a few varieties of dog food over the years and she really likes this one. She doesn't have many teeth left, so the small size of the food works for her.”
Best for dogs with sensitive skin: Hill's Science Adult Small & Mini Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
Pros
- Small sized kibble
- Low cost per pound
Cons
- One flavor option
Key Ingredients:ChickenBrown riceflaxseed
Cost per pound:$0.95
Subscription Discount:Yes
Hill's Science Adult Small & Mini Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food is crafted for dogs weighing up to 25 pounds. The dog food was formulated with dogs with sensitive skin in mind, with vitamin E and omega fatty acid-rich ingredients. It has a chicken flavor that picky eaters approve of, according to Amazon reviewers.
Best value: Wellness Complete Health Small Breed Dry Dog Food with Grains
Pros
- Real turkey is the first ingredient
Cons
- Not meant for puppies
Key Ingredients:salmon oilTurkeyblueberries
Cost per pound:$3.71
Subscription Discount:Yes
This dog food comes in three varieties: a standard option with oatmeal, one for weight management with brown rice, and one for senior dogs with peas. It’s free from wheat, soy, and corn, making it a suitable option if your dog has sensitivities to those ingredients. This dog food combines turkey, chicken meal, salmon meal, and a combination of ingredients designed to support digestion, skin and coat health, immunity, and bone and tooth health.
Takeaway
Chihuahuas have specific nutrition needs, and it’s important to choose their dog food accordingly. By adjusting your dog’s diet to its specific needs, you can help your pet thrive. Keep in mind that finding the right food might involve some trial and error, as each pet is unique. With the insights from this guide, you can treat your chihuahua to some of the best dog food available.