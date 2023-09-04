Best dog foods for Chihuahuas

Chihuahuas are quite amusing with their boundless energy, charismatic personalities, and pint-sized charm. They also have unique needs when it comes to nutrition.

For starters, chihuahuas are typically active and energetic, which affects their caloric needs. Their metabolism runs at a faster rate compared to larger dogs, meaning they burn through calories more quickly and can benefit from more frequent meal times.

It’s important to choose a food that provides them with the energy they need to stay active and maintain their muscle. At the same time, you want to avoid overfeeding your pet, which can lead to the accumulation of excess weight.

They often have dental issues, partly because their small mouths can lead to dental crowding. Dental problems can be exacerbated by their tendency to develop plaque and tartar buildup. Choosing kibble that's designed for small breeds or incorporating dental treats can help promote oral health by encouraging chewing and reducing plaque.

Chihuahuas may be prone to food allergies or sensitivities, which can manifest as skin issues, digestive problems, or chronic itching. Opting for limited-ingredient diets or formulas that exclude allergens may be beneficial if your Chihuahua is experiencing these issues.

In the preliminary findings of this study1 , it was observed that providing balanced diets to healthy dogs had a limited effect on specific hematological parameters. The manipulation of carbohydrate sources (such as starch and dietary fiber) and achieving an appropriate equilibrium among energy nutrients (including protein, fat, and starch) appeared to influence markers of lipid and carbohydrate metabolism (AST, fructosamine, lipase, triglycerides), ultimately leading to improvements in liver function.

When choosing a dog food, it’s important to find an option that’s made for small dogs from a brand that prioritizes quality. We’ve put together a guide to the best options available.