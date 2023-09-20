Best Dog Foods For Australian Shepherds
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best chicken flavor: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
- Best with brown rice: Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe
- Best grain-free: ORIJEN Regional Red Grain-Free Dry Dog Food
- Best fresh: JustFoodForDogs Chicken & White Rice Recipe
- Best boar flavor: Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food
The Australian Shepherd, known for its remarkable intelligence and boundless energy, has captured the hearts of dog enthusiasts around the world.
Selecting the right nutrition is key for supporting the active lifestyle and overall well-being of this breed. In this article, we uncover the best dog foods for Australian Shepherds.
How often should you feed your dog?
Some research suggests feeding your dog once daily1 is optimal for their cognition and overall physical health. However, most people feed their dogs twice a day2. Eating more than twice daily has been linked to obesity in dogs3.
According to the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), how often and how much you should feed your dog depends on various factors, including:
- Your pet’s life stage (whether they’re younger or older)
- Your pet’s lifestyle and level of activity
- Whether they have any illness
- Their body condition
- Whether they’re taking any medication
If you’re unsure about how often to feed your dog, speak to your pet’s medical team. They’ll be able to create a personalized feeding plan that caters to your dog’s unique needs, including advice on pet food, treats, table food, feeding method, and feeding frequency.
Should you feed your dog a vegan diet?
As more and more pet owners see their dogs as family members2, they turn to healthier or alternative diets in an effort to boost their beloved companion’s health and well-being. Therefore, there has been a growing interest in vegan or organic diets for dogs.
Research on the effects of vegan diets on dogs’ health is limited. However, one review of existing studies found that, overall, vegan diets did not negatively affect4 dogs’ health. In fact, many dog owners reported that a vegan diet improved their pet’s health, such as their skin, digestive, and coat health.
Still, it’s worth remembering to watch out for nutritional imbalances when trying an alternative diet for your dog. Eating a varied diet with balanced amounts of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals is key for your pet’s health.
As mentioned above, speaking to your pet’s medical team is the best way to design a healthy nutrition plan tailored to your pup’s needs.
Best Chicken Flavor: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
Pros
- Chicken is the first ingredient
Cons
- Only one flavor option available
This dog food from Pupper contains real chicken and comes in a 5-pound or 15-pound package. The other ingredients in Pupper Fuel Dog Food include cod liver, salmon oil, blueberries, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3. This brand only has chicken-flavored dog food, but does have a beef option for a dog food topper.
Best With Brown Rice: Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe
Pros
- Four flavor options to choose from
Cons
- Made for adult dogs only, so may not have enough protein for puppies
This Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food comes in a large 30lb bag and is made for adult dogs. This dog food is free of corn, wheat, and soy. It also has glucosamine added in the ingredients, which the brand says promotes joint comfort and mobility in dogs.*
Advertisement
Best Grain-Free: ORIJEN Regional Red Grain-Free Dry Dog Food
Pros
- Variety of flavors and dog food blend options
Cons
- A bit higher in price than other dog food options on this list
This grain-free dog food from Orijen is made in the USA and contains 85% animal ingredients. The first five ingredients for this dog food formula are fresh or raw. This 23.5 lb bag is made for all stages of your Australian shepherd's life. This brand also has a wide range of dog food options for you to choose from.
Best Fresh Food: JustFoodForDogs Chicken & White Rice Recipe
Pros
- Human-grade food
Cons
- More expensive than others on this list
This dog food from JustFoodForDogs ships frozen and comes in six different flavor options, with a sampler package that is often sold out. This brand states that its dog food is human-grade and cooked in open kitchens. The blend of food is made for puppies and adult dogs.
Advertisement
Best Wild Boar Flavor: Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food
Pros
- Real food ingredients listed first
Cons
- Grain-free food is not suitable for all dogs
This wild boar dog food from Taste of the Wild is a grain-free food option for dogs that are sensitive to grain. The first ingredients include beef, peas, garbanzo beans, and lamb meal. This dog food has six flavor options to choose from and 3 different sizes; 5lb bag, 14lb bag, or 28 lb bag.
Comparing our top picks
|Product
|Average Cost
|Price per pound
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Fuel Dog Food
|$50.00
|$10.00
|5 lbs
|TRUE
|Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe
|$63.91
|$2.13
|30 lbs
|TRUE
|ORIJEN Regional Red Grain-Free Dry Dog Food
|$119.99
|$5.11
|23.5 lbs
|TRUE
|JustFoodForDogs Chicken & White Rice Recipe
|$237.93
|$7.55
|31.5 lbs
|TRUE
|Taste of the Wild Southwest Canyon Grain-Free Dry Dog Food
|$58.99
|$2.11
|28 lbs
|TRUE
The takeaway
The information in this guide will help you keep your Australian Shepherd healthy and happy. Remember, every dog is different, so watch how your dog reacts to the food you chose for them and speak to your vet for an optimal nutrition plan. Plus, you can check out our rundown fo the best tips to help your pet live longer, from a vet.