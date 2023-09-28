Best Dog Food With Grain
- Best chicken flavored: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
- Best variety: Merrick Dry Dog Food with added Vitamins & Minerals for All Breed
- Best ingredients: The Honest Kitchen Whole Food Clusters Whole Grain Chicken & Oat Dry Dog Food
- Best value: Iams Advanced Health Adult Healthy Digestion Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken
- Best legume-free: ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS Original Dry Dog Food
When shopping for dog food, you might’ve noticed that grain-free formulas are pretty prevalent. It may lead you to question whether cutting grains from your dog’s diet could improve its health.
The debate over whether dogs should eat grain-free or grain-inclusive food has been a contentious topic among pet owners, veterinarians, and pet food manufacturers.
Grain-free diets gained popularity in the pet food industry in response to the human trend of gluten-free and grain-free diets, with the belief that dogs, as carnivores, should not consume grains. Proponents of grain-free diets argue that they can benefit dogs with food allergies, sensitivities, or digestive issues, as these diets typically rely on alternative carbohydrate sources like peas, lentils, or potatoes.
However concerns have emerged about a potential link between grain-free diets and a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs. Some studies suggested that a lack of certain nutrients in grain-free diets, especially those that use pulses (like peas and lentils) as a primary ingredient, could be contributing to an increased risk of DCM, a severe heart disease.
This prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the issue and issue warnings1 regarding grain-free diets. In its latest announcement last year, the FDA stated that it’s still unclear whether grain-free diets have led to cases of DCM in dogs, and that it’ll continue to investigate reports of the condition.
Ultimately, a veterinarian can help you determine whether your dog is better off with a grain-free or grain-inclusive diet, based on the latest research and any sensitivities your dog may have.
What are the benefits of grain in dogs?
Dog foods are often formulated to include various types of grains as ingredients. Grains are a source of carbohydrates and can provide essential nutrients such as fiber and vitamins2. Some common grains found in dog foods include:
Rice: White or brown rice is often used in dog food as a source of energy and easily digestible carbohydrates.
Oats: Oats are rich in fiber and can be beneficial for digestion. They are often included in dog foods to provide a good source of complex carbohydrates.
Barley: Barley is another whole grain that can offer dietary fiber and nutrients. It's often used in dog foods as a source of energy.
Corn: Corn is a controversial ingredient in some dog foods due to its potential for allergies and digestive issues in some dogs. However, it is still commonly used as a carbohydrate source.
Wheat: Like corn, wheat can also be a source of allergies for some dogs. However, it's found in many commercial dog foods and provides carbohydrates.
Quinoa: Although not technically a grain, quinoa is often included in dog foods due to its high protein content and nutritional value.
Millet: Millet is a gluten-free grain that is sometimes used in dog foods as a carbohydrate source.
Sorghum: Sorghum is a whole grain that provides energy and nutrients. It's often used in grain-inclusive dog foods.
How to choose the best dog food with grains
When selecting a dog food with grains, here’s how you can find a high-quality option:
Whole grains: Look for dog foods that include whole grains like brown rice, oats, barley, or quinoa. These grains provide more nutrients and fiber compared to refined grains, like white flour or cornstarch.
Protein content: While grains provide carbohydrates, it's important that the dog food also contains sufficient protein. Look for high-quality animal-based proteins like chicken, beef, fish, etc. The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommends foods with a minimum of 18% protein for adult dogs, or 22.5% for puppies, but highly active dogs may require even more.
Limited fillers: Avoid dog foods with excessive fillers, like animal by-products and artificial colors.
Added vitamins and minerals: Ensure the dog food provides essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, D, E, B-complex, and minerals like calcium and phosphorus.
Digestibility: Look for easily digestible ingredients, like chicken, oats, and pumpkin, to promote healthy digestion and reduce the risk of gastrointestinal issues.
We took each of these aspects into account to find the five best dog foods with grains.
Best chicken flavored: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
Pros
- Contains real chicken and whole grains
- Discount subscription option
Cons
- Pricey
Key Ingredients:Chickenchia seedpumpkin
Cost per pound:$10.00
Subscription Discount:Yes
Pupper Fuel Dog Food contains two whole grains, sorghum, and millet. It also contains easily digestible ingredients like real chicken and pumpkin, as well as A, B, and D vitamins. The dog food is available in 5- or 15-pound bags, with the option to sign up for an auto-refill subscription at a discount.
Best variety: Merrick Dry Dog Food with added Vitamins & Minerals for All Breed
Pros
- Multiple flavor options
- Contains wide range of vitamins and minerals
Cons
- Made with globally-sourced ingredients
Key Ingredients:Brown riceoatmealflaxseed
Cost per pound:$3.96
Subscription Discount:Yes
This dog food incorporates the whole grains barley, brown rice, and quinoa as sources of carbohydrates. It’s available in a chicken variety for small breeds and chicken, beef, lamb, and salmon versions for large breeds, all made without animal byproduct meal or artificial preservatives. It’s free from peas and lentils and formulated to promote healthy digestion.
Best ingredients: The Honest Kitchen Whole Food Clusters Whole Grain Chicken & Oat Dry Dog Food
Pros
- No artificial flavors
- Human-grade ingredients
Cons
- No discounted subscription option
Key Ingredients:Chickenoatscarrots
Cost per pound:$4.90
Subscription Discount:Yes
The Honest Kitchen Whole Food Clusters Whole Grain Chicken & Oat Dry Dog Food incorporates human-grade ingredients, including whole grains; produce like kale, broccoli, and apples; and vitamins. You can choose from options made with cage-free chicken, cage-free turkey, or ranch raised beef. The dog food doesn’t contain peas, lentils, wheat, corn, artificial flavors or preservatives, or animal byproducts.
Best value: Iams Advanced Health Adult Healthy Digestion Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken
Pros
- Low cost per lb
- Doesn’t contain artificial flavors or preservatives
Cons
- Contains chicken by-product meal
Key Ingredients:Chickenflaxseedsorghum
Cost per pound:$1.64
Best legume-free: ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS Original Dry Dog Food
Pros
- Made with ingredients like free-run chicken, turkey, and wild-caught fish Intended for dogs of all ages
Cons
- Not suitable for dogs that need a single-protein food due to digestive issues
Key Ingredients:flaxseedoatsmillet
Cost per pound:$4.22
This dog food is a high-protein option, composed of 38% protein, so it’s an ideal choice for active dogs. It comes in three flavors, each with five to six sources of animal protein, like wild-caught fish and free-run chicken. The formula contains oats and millet from non-GMO crops.
Comparing the best dog food with grains
|Product
|Average Cost
|Price per pound
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Fuel Dog Food
|$50.00
|$10.00
|5 lbs
|TRUE
|Merrick Dry Dog Food with added Vitamins & Minerals for All Breed
|$47.48
|$3.96
|12 lbs
|TRUE
|The Honest Kitchen Whole Food Clusters Whole Grain Chicken & Oat Dry Dog Food
|$24.49
|$4.90
|5 lbs
|TRUE
|Iams Advanced Health Adult Healthy Digestion Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken
|$44.17
|$1.64
|27 lbs
|TRUE
|ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS Original Dry Dog Food
|$94.99
|$4.22
|22.5 lbs
|TRUE
Takeaway
The choice between grain-inclusive and grain-free dog foods continues to spark debate. Grain-free diets may increase DCM risk in dogs, but more research is needed to confirm whether that’s the case. It’s important to take your dog’s individual health needs and its vet’s recommendations into account when choosing which type of food to go with. If you decide to opt for a dog food with grains, these are the best options.