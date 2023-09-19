Best Dog Food Toppers For Picky Eaters

Pawstruck Premium Meal Topper & Mixer contains real chicken or beef along with salmon oil, which may benefit your dogs skin and fur and promote joint health. It’s a grain-free option, making it a suitable choice if your dog is sensitive to your grains or if your dog’s vet recommended a grain-free diet for weight management.

Judging by Amazon reviews, this topper is picky eater-approved. “My toy poodle pup is SUCH a picky eater,” one person wrote. “I’m always struggling to find treats and meal toppers he will enjoy. To my happy surprise, he devoured these! I can easily crumble them up and mix them in with his food.”