Best Dog Food Toppers For Picky Eaters
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best flavor: Pupper Fuel Dog Food Topper
- Best grain-free: Pawstruck Premium Meal Topper & Mixer
- Best raw food topper: Nutra Complete Freeze Dried Raw Food Topper
- Best for shiny fur: Stella’s Solutions Skin & Coat Boost
When your dog’s a picky eater, you might purchase a large bag of dog food only to be met with a disinterested snub. Rather than tossing the food, you might try enhancing it with dog food toppers.
Dog food toppers are exactly what they sound like, and many pet owners find that they’re effective at making foods more appealing to picky eaters.
We’ve evaluated dog food toppers based on ingredient quality, nutritional value, flavor variety, and customer reviews from people with picky dogs. We've also taken into account individual dietary needs, ensuring that our recommendations cater to various breed sizes, life stages, and health conditions. Based on our research, here’s what you should know about dog food toppers, including the four best options to buy.
What are dog food toppers?
Dog toppers are supplemental food products designed to enhance and improve a dog's regular meal's taste, texture, and nutritional value. They come in various forms, such as wet food, freeze-dried morsels, or dehydrated mixes, and are meant to be added on top of or mixed into a dog's main kibble or canned food. Dog owners typically use dog food toppers to entice picky eaters, provide variety, or boost overall nutrient intake.
The best dog food toppers contain high-quality ingredients, like real meat, vegetables, fruits, and essential nutrients. They can offer added protein, vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial components that may not be present in the dog's regular food, contributing to improved overall health and well-being.
Dog toppers can also be helpful for dogs with specific dietary requirements or health issues. For example, there are toppers formulated to support a dog's joint health, skin and coat condition, or digestive system. Some toppers are grain-free or specially designed for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to other ingredients.
How we chose
Dogs have individual tastes, and finding a topper that your picky eater likes may take some trial and error. However, we used these factors to find some of the best options to start with.
Protein source We looked for food toppers made with a high-quality protein source, like lean meats or salmon.
Nutrient content We chose dog food toppers that can enhance a dog food with important nutrients, like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.
Cost Dog food toppers tend to be more costly than regular dog food. We aimed to include options in a range of price points.
Customer reviews We read customer reviews for each product, specifically looking for confirmation that a dog food topper appeals to picky eaters.
The 4 best dog food toppers
Best flavor: Pupper Fuel Dog Food Topper
Pros
- Contains real chicken
- 20% discount with subscription
Cons
- Refund requires unopened product
Key Ingredients:Chickensweet potatoflaxseed
Cost per pound:$29.99
Subscription discount:Yes
This grain-free dog food topper contains chicken, along with recognizable ingredients like sweet potato, apple, and ginger. The food topper is intended to replace 20% of your dog’s regular food, improving the taste and nutrient content. It comes in one-pound or five-pound bags, with the option to save money by purchasing a two pack.
Best grain-free: Pawstruck Premium Meal Topper & Mixer
Pros
- Small, bite sized pieces
- Relatively affordable
Cons
- One size option
Key Ingredients:flaxseedChicken or beefsalmon oil
Cost per pound:$23.98
Subscription discount:Yes
Pawstruck Premium Meal Topper & Mixer contains real chicken or beef along with salmon oil, which may benefit your dogs skin and fur and promote joint health. It’s a grain-free option, making it a suitable choice if your dog is sensitive to your grains or if your dog’s vet recommended a grain-free diet for weight management.
Judging by Amazon reviews, this topper is picky eater-approved. “My toy poodle pup is SUCH a picky eater,” one person wrote. “I’m always struggling to find treats and meal toppers he will enjoy. To my happy surprise, he devoured these! I can easily crumble them up and mix them in with his food.”
Advertisement
Best raw food topper: Nutra Complete Freeze Dried Raw Food Topper
Pros
- Three flavor options
- Can be used as a topper or main food
Cons
- Expensive
Key Ingredients:flaxseedChicken or beef or porkblueberry
Cost per pound:$46.37
Subscription discount:Yes
Ninety-five percent of this dry dog food is pork, chicken, or beef with beef organs, depending on which variety you choose. The blend also includes fruits, vegetables, and vitamins A, B12, D, and E to help round out your dog’s diet. The food is produced in the U.S. using domestically sourced pork, cage-free chicken, or ranch-raised beef. It can be used as a topper, or you can feed it to your dog as its main food.
Best for shiny fur: Stella’s Solutions Skin & Coat Boost
Pros
- Made with grass-fed lamb and wild-caught salmon
- Intended for dogs of all breeds and life stages
Cons
- Some reviewers don’t like how it smells
Key Ingredients:Lambsalmonbiotin
Cost per pound:$35.53
Subscription discount:Yes
Made with grass-fed lamb and wild-caught salmon, this is a grain-free option focused around skin and fur health. However, it comes in four other flavors formulated for digestion, joint health, heart health, and immunity, so you can find an option that’ll appeal to your picky eater. The skin and coat version can be used as a topper or a complete meal, and is designed to reduce itchiness while promoting overall health. The product has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, where it’s earned praise from dog owners with picky eaters.
Advertisement
Comparing the best dog food toppers
|Product
|Cost
|Price per ounce
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Fuel Dog Food Topper
|$29.99
|$1.87
|16 oz
|TRUE
|Pawstruck Grain-Free Kibble Enhancer - Air Dried Dog Food Additive with Seasoning
|$11.39
|$1.42
|8 oz
|TRUE
|Nutra Complete Freeze Dried Raw Food Topper
|$13.04
|$2.61
|5 oz
|TRUE
|Stella’s Solutions Skin & Coat Boost
|$28.49
|$2.19
|13 oz
|TRUE
Takeaway
If your dog is a picky eater, it may take some time to find a dog food it likes. You may find dog food toppers helpful, since they may make a food more appealing to your choosy pet. By exploring these options, you can enhance your pet’s nutrition and gain insight into the types of flavors and textures your dog prefers.