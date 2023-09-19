Skip to content
September 19, 2023
What are dog food toppers?
Selection process
Best dog food toppers
Comparing options
The best dog food toppers for picky eaters:

When your dog’s a picky eater, you might purchase a large bag of dog food only to be met with a disinterested snub. Rather than tossing the food, you might try enhancing it with dog food toppers.

Dog food toppers are exactly what they sound like, and many pet owners find that they’re effective at making foods more appealing to picky eaters. 

We’ve evaluated dog food toppers based on ingredient quality, nutritional value, flavor variety, and customer reviews from people with picky dogs. We've also taken into account individual dietary needs, ensuring that our recommendations cater to various breed sizes, life stages, and health conditions. Based on our research, here’s what you should know about dog food toppers, including the four best options to buy.

What are dog food toppers? 

Dog toppers are supplemental food products designed to enhance and improve a dog's regular meal's taste, texture, and nutritional value. They come in various forms, such as wet food, freeze-dried morsels, or dehydrated mixes, and are meant to be added on top of or mixed into a dog's main kibble or canned food. Dog owners typically use dog food toppers to entice picky eaters, provide variety, or boost overall nutrient intake.

The best dog food toppers contain high-quality ingredients, like real meat, vegetables, fruits, and essential nutrients. They can offer added protein, vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial components that may not be present in the dog's regular food, contributing to improved overall health and well-being.

Dog toppers can also be helpful for dogs with specific dietary requirements or health issues. For example, there are toppers formulated to support a dog's joint health, skin and coat condition, or digestive system. Some toppers are grain-free or specially designed for dogs with allergies or sensitivities to other ingredients.

How we chose

Dogs have individual tastes, and finding a topper that your picky eater likes may take some trial and error. However, we used these factors to find some of the best options to start with.

Protein source We looked for food toppers made with a high-quality protein source, like lean meats or salmon.

Nutrient content We chose dog food toppers that can enhance a dog food with important nutrients, like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals.

Cost Dog food toppers tend to be more costly than regular dog food. We aimed to include options in a range of price points.

Customer reviews We read customer reviews for each product, specifically looking for confirmation that a dog food topper appeals to picky eaters.

The 4 best dog food toppers

Best flavor: Pupper Fuel Dog Food Topper

:
view on Pupper | $29.99

Pros

  • Contains real chicken
  • 20% discount with subscription

Cons

  • Refund requires unopened product

Key Ingredients:

Chickensweet potatoflaxseed

Cost per pound:

$29.99

Subscription discount:

Yes

This grain-free dog food topper contains chicken, along with recognizable ingredients like sweet potato, apple, and ginger. The food topper is intended to replace 20% of your dog’s regular food, improving the taste and nutrient content. It comes in one-pound or five-pound bags, with the option to save money by purchasing a two pack.

Best grain-free: Pawstruck Premium Meal Topper & Mixer

:
view on Pawstruck

Pros

  • Small, bite sized pieces
  • Relatively affordable

Cons

  • One size option

Key Ingredients:

flaxseedChicken or beefsalmon oil

Cost per pound:

$23.98

Subscription discount:

Yes

Pawstruck Premium Meal Topper & Mixer contains real chicken or beef along with salmon oil, which may benefit your dogs skin and fur and promote joint health. It’s a grain-free option, making it a suitable choice if your dog is sensitive to your grains or if your dog’s vet recommended a grain-free diet for weight management. 

Judging by Amazon reviews, this topper is picky eater-approved. “My toy poodle pup is SUCH a picky eater,” one person wrote. “I’m always struggling to find treats and meal toppers he will enjoy. To my happy surprise, he devoured these! I can easily crumble them up and mix them in with his food.”

Best raw food topper: Nutra Complete Freeze Dried Raw Food Topper

:
view on Amazon

Pros

  • Three flavor options
  • Can be used as a topper or main food

Cons

  • Expensive

Key Ingredients:

flaxseedChicken or beef or porkblueberry

Cost per pound:

$46.37

Subscription discount:

Yes

Ninety-five percent of this dry dog food is pork, chicken, or beef with beef organs, depending on which variety you choose. The blend also includes fruits, vegetables, and vitamins A, B12, D, and E to help round out your dog’s diet. The food is produced in the U.S. using domestically sourced pork, cage-free chicken, or ranch-raised beef. It can be used as a topper, or you can feed it to your dog as its main food.

Best for shiny fur: Stella’s Solutions Skin & Coat Boost

:
view on Amazon

Pros

  • Made with grass-fed lamb and wild-caught salmon
  • Intended for dogs of all breeds and life stages

Cons

  • Some reviewers don’t like how it smells

Key Ingredients:

Lambsalmonbiotin

Cost per pound:

$35.53

Subscription discount:

Yes

Made with grass-fed lamb and wild-caught salmon, this is a grain-free option focused around skin and fur health. However, it comes in four other flavors formulated for digestion, joint health, heart health, and immunity, so you can find an option that’ll appeal to your picky eater. The skin and coat version can be used as a topper or a complete meal, and is designed to reduce itchiness while promoting overall health. The product has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, where it’s earned praise from dog owners with picky eaters.

Comparing the best dog food toppers

ProductCostPrice per ounce SizeAutoship option
Pupper Fuel Dog Food Topper$29.99$1.8716 oz TRUE
Pawstruck Grain-Free Kibble Enhancer - Air Dried Dog Food Additive with Seasoning$11.39$1.428 oz TRUE
Nutra Complete Freeze Dried Raw Food Topper$13.04$2.615 oz TRUE
Stella’s Solutions Skin & Coat Boost$28.49$2.1913 ozTRUE

Takeaway

If your dog is a picky eater, it may take some time to find a dog food it likes. You may find dog food toppers helpful, since they may make a food more appealing to your choosy pet. By exploring these options, you can enhance your pet’s nutrition and gain insight into the types of flavors and textures your dog prefers.

