Best Dog Food Low Protein
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
As with humans, protein plays an important role in dogs’ diets. It’s considered one of the most important nutrients in their diets, playing a role in essential functions ranging from muscle growth to maintaining skin and fur health.
With that in mind, a lot of dog owners prioritize a high protein content when choosing their dog’s food. And while that’s usually a wise move, there are some cases where dogs may be better off with a low-protein dog food.
For instance, certain medical conditions, including certain types of liver disease or specific metabolic disorders, might require a lower protein intake to manage the condition and prevent further health issues.
Dogs with compromised kidney function or kidney disease may benefit from a controlled or restricted protein intake, which can minimize the workload on their kidneys. Senior dogs may have reduced kidney function, and may benefit from a lower-protein diet to help manage potential kidney stress as they age.
Additionally, dogs recovering from surgery or illnesses might have special dietary needs, and your vet may recommend a lower-protein diet to aid in the recovery process.
When it comes to your dog’s diet, your pet’s vet is your best resource, and they can confirm whether or not a low-protein dog food is best for your dog’s needs. If you’ve determined that a low-protein diet is best for your dog, these are the best options to choose from.
- Best for kidney support:JustFoodForDogs Renal Support Low Protein Food for Dogs
- Best for senior dogs:FirstMate Pacific Ocean Fish Meal Weight Control & Senior Formula
- Best low-calorie option:Veterinary Select Food for Dogs
- Best for brain health: Hill’s Prescription Diet Brain Aging Care
- Best flavor: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
How we chose
In order to find the best low-protein dog foods available, we took these factors into account.
Protein content Dog food packaging typically includes a "Guaranteed Analysis" section, which provides the minimum and maximum percentages of certain nutrients, including protein. Generally, a dog food with a crude protein content of around 18% to 20% or lower in the guaranteed analysis might be considered a low-protein option, so we chose foods that fall within or below this range.
Ingredients We read through the ingredient lists of each dog food to find high-quality options. We looked for options that are made with specified protein sources (rather than vague terms like “animal by-products,” healthy fats like fish oils, vitamins, and minerals.
Cost We calculated the cost per pound of each dog food, making sure to include options at a range of price points.
Customer reviews We read through customer reviews to find out what previous customers think of the dog foods.
Best flavor: Pupper Fuel Dog Food
Pros:
- Two size options
- Made with real chicken
Cons:
- Limited flavor options
Key ingredients:Chicken, whole ground flaxseed, salmon oil, chia seed, cod liver oil, kelp meal
Cost per pound:$10
Subscription discount:Yes
Pupper Fuel Dog Food contains real chicken along with ingredients like cod liver oil, blueberries, salmon oil, vitamin B12, and vitamin D3. The combination is designed to provide your canine with all the nutrients it needs to stay in top shape. The dog food comes in a five pound or 15 pound bag, with the option to sign up for a subscription at a discount.
Best for kidney support: JustFoodForDogs Renal Support Low Protein Food for Dogs
Pros:
- Human-grade ingredients
- Very low protein content
Cons:
- Relatively expensive
Key ingredients:Ground lamb, carrots, spinach, blueberries, cod liver oil
Crude protein content:4–6%
Cost per pound:$10.82
Subscription discount:Yes
This dog food is made especially for dogs with kidney issues, with a low protein content of four to six percent. It’s made with human-grade ingredients, including ground lamb, rice, and antioxidant-rich carrots, blueberries and spinach. The dog food is packaged in a TetraPak, so it’s shelf-stable for up to two years and requires refrigeration after opening.
Advertisement
Best for senior dogs: FirstMate Pacific Ocean Fish Meal Weight Control & Senior Formula
Pros:
- Single source protein
- Non-GMO ingredients
Cons:
- One flavor option
Key ingredients:Potato, ocean fish meal, vitamin E, vitamin A
Crude protein content:18% minimum
Cost per pound:$5.51
Subscription discount:Yes
A reduced-calorie option, this dog food is made for senior dogs, overweight dogs, or inactive dogs. It incorporates wild-caught herring as a protein source and potatoes as a source of carbohydrates, and also contains various vitamins and minerals. Most people use this for a senior dog formula. It comes in three sizes options, and is suitable for dogs that require a grain-free option. Customer reviewers have found that their dogs with kidney issues enjoy the food’s taste.
Best low-calorie option: Veterinary Select Food for Dogs
Pros:
- Meant for all sizes of dogs
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
Cons:
- Few customer reviews
Key ingredients:Whole grain wheat, chicken meal, flaxseed, beta-carotene, vitamin A, vitamin E
Crude protein content:16.5% minimum
Cost per pound:$3.52
Subscription discount:Yes
This low-calorie option is made to help dogs achieve and maintain a healthy weight. It’s made with real chicken, and doesn’t contain artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. The formula includes ingredients with soluble and insoluble fiber to encourage healthy digestion, and omega fatty acids to promote healthy skin and fur. Veterinary Select produces its food in Safe Quality Food (SQF)-certified facilities in the U.S., meaning they’ve met various food safety and quality standards.
Advertisement
Best for brain health: Hill’s Prescription Diet Brain Aging Dog Food
Pros:
- Small kibbles
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Requires authorization from vet
Key ingredients:Whole grain corn, chicken, flaxseed, dried Beet pulp, carrots, spinach, vitamin E, vitamin C
Crude protein content:16–20%
Cost per pound:$55
Subscription discount:Yes
The small kibbles in Hill’s Prescription Diet Brain Aging Care make it a good option for smaller dogs or older dogs. The food is made with ingredients that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help counteract cognitive decline in older dogs. As a prescription food, it requires authorization from your dog’s veterinarian to purchase.
Takeaway
A low-protein dog food may be the best option for your pet, particularly if it has kidney issues or received special post-op instructions. These options are all low in protein and contain other nutrients your dog requires to stay healthy.