Best Dog Food For Smelly Dogs
- Best chicken formula:Pupper Dog Food
- Best small bites:Hill's Science Diet Adult Dry Dog Food
- Best grain-free:Forza10 Legend Digestion Dry Grain Free Dog Food
- Best salmon formula:Lucy Pet Formulas for Life Salmon
- Best duck formula: AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Grain-Free Duck Formula Dog Food
Lovable as they are, dogs often emit an unpleasant smell. Even if you maintain a rigorous bathing schedule with your pet, the issue can still persist. There are a whole host of reasons your dog may have a bad body odor, from skin infections to hormonal imbalances.
Poor diet is another possibility, but fortunately it’s something you have some control over in your choice of dog food. For example, choosing a formula with essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals may promote healthy skin and a shiny coat, preventing dryness, flakiness, and oiliness, which can contribute to a bad smell. Avoiding dog foods that are difficult to digest or contain excessive fillers also helps, since those foods can result in digestive upset and gas.
Luckily there are plenty of dog foods to choose from that are made with digestive and skin health in mind. Find out more details on what to look for, then browse five of the best dog foods for smelly dogs.
How to choose the best dog food for smelly dogs
Selecting the optimal dog food for smelly dogs requires a thoughtful approach. Here are some tips that can help you make the right choice:
Ingredients: Look for dog foods with high-quality, easily digestible ingredients. Avoid foods that contain artificial additives and excessive grains, as these can sometimes contribute to digestive problems and unpleasant odors.
Consider limited ingredient diets: Some dogs might have sensitivities to certain ingredients, leading to digestive issues and odors. Consider limited ingredient diets that contain a single source of protein and carbohydrate, making it easier to identify and address potential allergens.
Omega-3 fatty acids: Look for dog foods that include omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish oil or flaxseed. These healthy fats can improve skin and coat health, potentially reducing skin-related odors.
Digestive health: Choose foods that promote digestive health. Ingredients like probiotics and prebiotics may support a balanced gut flora1, which may have positive effects on digestion and odor reduction.
Avoid common allergens: If your dog has known allergies, avoid ingredients they are sensitive to. Common allergens include wheat, soy, and certain protein sources.
Read reviews: Research and read reviews from other dog owners who have faced similar odor-related challenges. Their experiences can provide valuable insights into which brands or formulations have been effective.
By taking these factors into consideration, you can increase the chances of finding the best dog food that will contribute to a fresher-smelling and healthier canine. We’ve also done some of the work for you, rounding up the five best dog foods for smelly dogs.
The best dog food for smelly dogs:
Best chicken formula: Pupper Dog Food
Pros
- Two size options
- Contains real chicken
Cons
- One flavor option
Key Ingredients:Chickenchia seedsalmon oil
Cost per pound:$10.00
Subscription Discount:Yes
Pupper Dog Food contains various omega-3 rich ingredients, like salmon oil and flaxseed, making it an ideal choice for smelly dogs. It also contains fruits, vegetables, and vitamins to provide a well-rounded meal. The brand also makes chicken and beef food toppers that you can add to your dog’s current food to boost the flavor and nutrient content.
Best small bites: Hill's Science Diet Adult Dry Dog Food
Pros
- No artificial flavors
Cons
- Small bites only
Key Ingredients:Chickenpumpkinoats
Cost per pound:$6.43
Subscription Discount:Yes
This dog food is focused around healthy digestion, so it’s worth looking into if your dog’s odor stems from digestive issues. It contains a single animal protein source, chicken, and doesn’t have artificial preservatives or flavors. It has small, bite sized pieces that work well for small dogs or those with dental problems. The dog food is intended for adult dogs that are between the ages of one and six.
Best grain-free: Forza10 Legend Digestion Dry Grain Free Dog Food
Pros
- Non-GMO ingredients
- Single animal protein source
Cons
- The anchovy scent is strong
Key Ingredients:Anchovy mealsweet potatofish oil
Cost per pound:$5.80
Subscription Discount:No
If your dog requires a grain-free diet you can opt for this dog food that’s made to promote healthy digestion. It has a single animal protein source, wild-caught white anchovy meal. It also includes fish oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. The dog food doesn’t contain wheat or soy, which some dogs are allergic to.
Best salmon formula: Lucy Pet Formulas for Life Salmon
Pros
- Contains wild-caught Alaskan salmon
- Comes in 2 sizes
Key Ingredients:Salmonchicken mealdried pumpkin
Cost per pound:$4.89
Subscription Discount:Yes
This grain-free salmon flavored dog food is intended for all dogs of all breeds and life stages. It’s made with wild-caught Alaskan salmon, which is a source of both protein and omega-3s. The food was formulated with dogs with digestive issues in mind, and incorporates prebiotic foods to provide nourishment to the good bacteria in your dog’s gut.
Best duck formula: AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Grain-Free Duck Formula Dog Food
Pros
- Soy-free
- No artificial flavors or preservatives
Cons
- Grain-free formula not suitable for all dogs
Key Ingredients:Duckavocadoflaxseed
Cost per pound:$5.67
Subscription Discount:Yes
AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Grain-Free Duck Formula Dog Food is another prime pick for smelly dogs. It’s made for dogs with sensitive skin or stomachs, with ingredients that provide omega fatty acids and fiber. It includes duck as its only animal protein and provides carbohydrates in the form of garbanzo beans and peas rather than grains.
Comparing the best dog food for smelly dogs
|Product
|Cost
|Price per pound
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper Dog Food
|$50.00
|$10.00
|5 lbs
|TRUE
|Hill's Science Diet Adult Dry Dog Food
|$22.49
|$6.43
|3.5 lbs
|TRUE
|Forza10 Legend Digestion Dry Grain Free Dog Food
|$28.99
|$5.80
|5 lbs
|TRUE
|Lucy Pet Formulas for Life Salmon
|$22.90
|$4.89
|4.68 lbs
|TRUE
|AvoDerm Advanced Sensitive Support Grain-Free Duck Formula Dog Food
|$22.67
|$5.67
|4 lbs
|TRUE
The takeaway
In addition to measures like regular bathing, switching your dog’s food may help you avoid unpleasant odors. The best dog foods for smelly dogs incorporate easily digestible ingredients and ingredients with omega-3 fatty acids. These options all fit the bill, and they can provide your pet with the nutrients it needs.