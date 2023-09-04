Best Dog Food For Shedding
- Best quality: Pupper Dog Food
- Best for large breeds: Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Large Breed Salmon Dry Dog Food
- Best for dog’s coat: Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat All Life Stages Dry Dog Food
- Best raw food: Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free
A lot of dog owners don’t mind a bit of shedding, and consider it a small price to pay for all the joy their pet brings. However, more intense shedding can find its way into every nook and cranny of your home, coating your furniture and making it difficult to keep your space clean.
Shedding is a natural process that’s influenced by factors like breed, age, and health status. While you’ll never eliminate your dog’s shedding altogether, changing your pet’s diet might help reduce the issue.
If you want to choose a dog food to minimize shedding, it’s important to choose an option with ingredients that contain nutrients that promote skin and fur health. Here’s what to look for:
- Protein-rich formula: Look for dog foods with a high-quality source of animal protein, such as chicken, turkey, beef, or fish. Protein is essential for healthy skin and coat, which can help reduce shedding.
- Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids: These essential fatty acids are known to promote healthy skin and coat. They can help reduce inflammation and keep the skin moisturized, leading to less shedding. Ingredients like flaxseed, fish oil, and chicken fat are good sources of these fatty acids.
- Vitamins and minerals: A well-balanced diet with essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, E, and biotin, can support skin health and minimize excessive shedding.
- Limited fillers and additives: Choose dog foods that have limited or no artificial additives, colors, and fillers. These can contribute to skin allergies and sensitivities, which may lead to increased shedding.
- Grain-free or limited grain formulas: While not necessary for all dogs, some dogs may benefit from grain-free or limited grain diets if they have food sensitivities or allergies that affect their skin and coat.
- Hydration: Proper hydration is important for maintaining skin health. Wet dog food or adding water to dry food can help ensure your dog stays adequately hydrated.
Your dog’s vet can help provide further guidance if you’re looking for a dog food that’ll prevent excess shedding and suit your dog’s needs.
How we chose
Ingredients We looked for ingredients like protein sources, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. These ingredients can help promote healthy skin and fur, which may prevent excess shedding.
Limited additives We favored formulas that don’t contain a lot of unnecessary fillers or additives. In some cases, these ingredients may contribute to skin allergies or sensitivities that could contribute to shedding.
Price Cost is an important factor to consider, as you’ll frequently need to replenish your dog food supply. We chose options at a range of different price points.
Customer reviews We read customer reviews to find dog foods that already have a proven track record.
Best quality: Pupper Dog Food
Pros:
- Chicken flavor
- Discounted subscription option
Cons:
- Lack of customer reviews
Key ingredients:ChickenWhole ground flaxseedSalmon oilChia seedCod liver oilKelp meal
Subscription:Yes
Pupper Dog Food is intended as a complete nutritional solution, eliminating the need to give your dog supplements. It contains ingredients that can help promote healthy skin and fur, like chicken, salmon oil, and various vitamins. By giving your dog the nutrients and minerals it needs in its daily diet, you may avoid excess shedding, among other common issues.
Best for large breeds: Wholesomes Sensitive Skin & Stomach Large Breed Salmon Dry Dog Food
Pros:
- Made with salmon
- Produced in the U.S.
Cons:
- Formula is only for large breed dogs
Key ingredients:Salmon mealWhitefish mealFlaxseedVitamin ENiacinCalcium PantothenateVitamin A
Subscription:Yes
This dry dog food is made especially for dogs and puppies from large breeds that have sensitive skin and stomachs. It contains salmon and flaxseed, which are rich in omega-3s, as well as various vitamins and minerals. One bag contains 30 lbs of food, so it’ll last you a while, even if you have multiple large breed dogs. The brand produces its dog food in facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
Best for dog’s coat: Diamond Naturals Skin & Coat All Life Stages Dry Dog Food
Pros:
- Intended for puppies and dogs of all ages
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Strong salmon flavor
Key ingredients:Chia seedFlaxseedSalmonKalePumpkinBlueberriesDried kelpCoconutSpinachCarrotsPapayaOranges
Subscription:Yes
This dog food was created with dog skin and coat health in mind, with ingredients like salmon, sweet potato, blueberries, and vitamins A and B12. You can choose between a 15lb or 30lb, and you can opt for an auto-fill subscription to receive a discount and avoid the effort of placing reorders. Diamond produces its products in the U.S., and conducts mycotoxin and microbial testing to ensure its products aren’t contaminated.
Best grain-free: Instinct Raw Boost Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free
Pros:
- Contains chicken
- Made in the U.S.
Cons:
- Grain-free diets may not be beneficial to all dogs
Key ingredients:ChickenSalmon oilVitamin EVitamin AGround flaxseedGround chia seedCranberries
Subscription:Yes
This dog food for skin and fur health combines freeze-dried raw chicken with omega-rich ingredients like salon and chia seeds. It doesn’t contain any grains or corn, comes in two different size options, and is made in the U.S. Instinct is a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition, which works with brands in the pet industry to establish sustainable practices.
Takeaway
If your dog has been shedding a bothersome amount, switching its dog food may solve the issue. Try to find a dog food that’s labeled to promote healthy skin and fur, and contains ingredients rich in proteins, omega fatty acids, and vitamins. These dog foods can help prevent excess shedding and contribute to your dog’s overall wellbeing.