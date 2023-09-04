Best Dog Food For Shedding

A lot of dog owners don’t mind a bit of shedding, and consider it a small price to pay for all the joy their pet brings. However, more intense shedding can find its way into every nook and cranny of your home, coating your furniture and making it difficult to keep your space clean.

Shedding is a natural process that’s influenced by factors like breed, age, and health status. While you’ll never eliminate your dog’s shedding altogether, changing your pet’s diet might help reduce the issue.

If you want to choose a dog food to minimize shedding, it’s important to choose an option with ingredients that contain nutrients that promote skin and fur health. Here’s what to look for: