Best Dog Food For Large Breed Puppies

Brooke V.
October 6, 2023
Image by mbg creative
The experience of welcoming a puppy into your home is different from that of adopting an older dog. Puppies can require more of your time and attention to ensure you train them to establish good behaviors and provide them with adequate playtime. 

They also have unique nutritional needs. For example, puppies need to be fed more frequently than older dogs, due to their smaller stomachs and higher metabolic rates. They also require more calories per pound of bodyweight than adult dogs to support their growth. That said, large breed puppies may require fewer calories per pound of body weight compared to small breed puppies, because they grow more slowly. Overfeeding can lead to excessive weight gain, which can put additional stress on their developing joints and lead to joint problems.

Many dog foods are specifically made for puppies and labeled as such, which makes it easy to choose a suitable formula. If you're unsure about your pet’s nutritional needs, your dog’s vet will be your best resource. They’ll possess the expertise needed to devise a tailored nutrition plan suited to your pet's unique requirements. 

Keep reading to find out how to choose the best dog food, then browse our top picks.

How to choose the best dog food for large breed puppies

Selecting the best dog food for large breed puppies is crucial for their growth and development. Here are some tips to help you choose the best option:

  • Large breed puppy formula: Look for dog food labeled as a "large breed puppy" formula. These formulas are specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of rapidly growing large breed puppies, helping to prevent developmental issues. Some brands offer large breed puppy formulas tailored to specific breeds, taking into account their unique requirements.
  • Protein content: Ensure the dog food contains a balanced amount of high-quality protein. Aim for at least 25% protein content to support muscle development.
  • Fat content: Large breed puppies need moderate amounts of fat to prevent excessive weight gain and joint problems. Look for a fat content between 10-14%.
  • Ingredients: Look for dog foods that list real meat as the primary ingredient and avoid foods with artificial additives, colors, or preservatives.
  • Reviews: Read reviews and conduct thorough research on different dog food brands and formulas.

Remember that large breed puppies have specific nutritional needs, so investing in the right dog food is essential for their long-term well-being. Keep a close eye on your puppy's weight, energy levels, and overall health, and adjust their food portions if necessary to maintain a healthy weight.

How to find a food your dog likes

There are several observable signs that can help you gauge your dog's food preferences. The first thing to look for is your pet’s initial reaction during mealtime. If your dog approaches its food dish with enthusiasm, wags its tail, and digs right in without hesitation, that's a positive indicator that it genuinely likes what's on the menu. Furthermore, if your pup consistently leaves an empty bowl behind, that's a strong signal that it finds its food palatable. If your dog licks its empty food bowl after finishing, that’s often a sign of satisfaction.

It's also a positive sign if your dog doesn't become a picky eater and consistently eats without fuss. Dogs that genuinely enjoy their food won't typically avoid or refuse to eat it unless there's a specific issue with the food or their health. They should not exhibit negative behaviors like vomiting, diarrhea, or excessive gas after eating. Over time, a good diet should ensure healthy skin, fur, and energy levels. 

You can reference our guide to the best dog foods for large breed puppies as you set out to find out your dog’s preferences.

The best dog food for large breed puppies

Best chicken flavored: Pupper Fuel Dog Food

:
view on Pupper | $50.00

Pros

  • Contains real chicken
  • 20% discount when you sign up for a prescription

Cons

  • Lack of customer reviews

Key ingredients:

Chickenchia seedpumpkin

Cost per pound:

$10

Subscription discount:

yes

Pupper Fuel Dog Food includes real chicken alongside salmon oil, vitamin D, and blueberries. These and other ingredients work together to provide dogs with a variety of nutrients. The brand also has dog food toppers in beef or chicken flavors you can add to other foods for a flavor boost.

Best value: Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe

:
view on Blue Buffalo | $60.33

Pros

  • Low cost per pound
  • Made in the U.S.

Cons

  • One reviewer did state their puppy broke out in hives after eating this

Key ingredients:

Chickenbrown ricefish oil

Cost per pound:

$2.26

Subscription discount:

yes

This dog food is made especially for large breed puppies and features chicken, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It also contains omega fatty acid-rich ingredients like fish oil to encourage healthy skin and fur. The formula is 26% protein, so it can support your growing dog’s muscle development.

Best high-protein food : Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Natural Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog

:
view on Blue Buffalo | $86.99

Pros

  • Made with real chicken and salmon
  • High in protein

Cons

  • Single flavor option

Key ingredients:

Chickensalmonflaxseed

Cost per pound:

$2.86

Subscription discount:

yes

This dog food for large breed puppies is a high-protein option with 35% protein. In addition to real chicken and salmon, it includes ingredients like brown rice, carrots, and omega-3-rich flaxseed. The “small bite” kibble is designed to suit smaller jaws and help promote build-up on dogs’ teeth.

Best ingredients: ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS Puppy Large Dry Dog Food

:
view on ORIJEN | $96.89

Pros

  • Contains 38% protein
  • Made in the U.S.

Cons

  • High cost per pound

Key ingredients:

Chickensalmonturkey

Cost per pound:

$4.53

Subscription discount:

yes

This dog food for large breed puppies is made of 90% animal ingredients, including free-run chicken; wild-caught whole herring, whole mackerel, and salmon; and free-run turkey. It also incorporates fiber-rich and probiotic ingredients to promote healthy digestion, and wild-caught pollock oil, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Best reviews: Purina ONE Plus Large Breed Puppy Food Dry Formula

:
view on Purina | $47.48

Pros

  • Made in the U.S.
  • Low cost per pound

Cons

  • Contains chicken by-product meal

Key ingredients:

Chickenfish oilcarrot

Cost per pound:

$1.61

Subscription discount:

yes

This food is formulated to provide large breed puppies with the nutrition they need, supporting muscle growth with 28% protein. The dog food is a popular option on Amazon, where it has a 4.7-star rating from more than 16,000 ratings. Reviewers have found that their dogs are always eager to chow down on the food.

Comparing the best dog food

ProductCostPrice per poundSizeAutoship option
Pupper Dog Food$50.00$10.005 lbsTRUE
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Natural Puppy Large Breed Dry Dog Food$60.34$2.0130 lbsTRUE
Blue Buffalo Wilderness High Protein Natural Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog$75.98$2.7128 lbsTRUE
ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS Puppy Large Dry Dog Food$96.89$4.3122.5 lbsTRUE
Purina ONE Plus Large Breed Puppy Food Dry Formula$47.48$1.5331.1 lbs TRUE

Takeaway

Finding a suitable dog food for your large breed puppy can ensure that it has the nutrients it needs to grow into a healthy adult. Try to find a formula that’s high in protein, contains moderate amounts of fat, and includes real meat as a primary ingredient. It may take a few tries for you to find a high-quality option that fits your dog’s taste preferences.

