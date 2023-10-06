Best Dog Food For Large Breed Puppies

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

The experience of welcoming a puppy into your home is different from that of adopting an older dog. Puppies can require more of your time and attention to ensure you train them to establish good behaviors and provide them with adequate playtime.

They also have unique nutritional needs. For example, puppies need to be fed more frequently than older dogs, due to their smaller stomachs and higher metabolic rates. They also require more calories per pound of bodyweight than adult dogs to support their growth. That said, large breed puppies may require fewer calories per pound of body weight compared to small breed puppies, because they grow more slowly. Overfeeding can lead to excessive weight gain, which can put additional stress on their developing joints and lead to joint problems.

Many dog foods are specifically made for puppies and labeled as such, which makes it easy to choose a suitable formula. If you're unsure about your pet’s nutritional needs, your dog’s vet will be your best resource. They’ll possess the expertise needed to devise a tailored nutrition plan suited to your pet's unique requirements.

Keep reading to find out how to choose the best dog food, then browse our top picks.