Best Dog Food For Joint Health

If your dog no longer moves with the ease it once did, there may be a simple explanation. Just like humans, dogs are prone to joint issues.

Joint health problems in dogs can arise due to a range of factors. They’re often a natural result of the aging process. Some breeds are genetically predisposed to issues like hip dysplasia, while age-related wear and tear can lead to conditions such as osteoarthritis, particularly in older dogs. Excess weight places strain on joints, increasing vulnerability, and injuries from accidents or overexertion can contribute too.

Poor nutrition, genetic abnormalities, infections, autoimmune disorders, and hormonal changes can all impact joint health. Environmental conditions and insufficient exercise also play a role. That’s why regular check-ups, suitable exercise, and a balanced diet enriched with joint-supportive nutrients are all important.