Best Dog Food Brands
- Best chicken flavor: Pupper
- Best for large breed dogs: Royal Canin
- Best high protein: BullyMax
- Best fortified with minerals: VICTOR
- Best family-owned: Fromm
Welcoming a dog into your home brings joy and companionship, but it also comes with the responsibility of keeping your pup safe and nurtured. And when it comes to your pup's well-being, nutrition is key.
Because the dog food market can be pretty overwhelming, we're sharing our the best dog food brands to help you make the right decision for your pup.
The importance of a balanced diet for your dog’s health
Eating a varied diet with balanced amounts of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals is crucial for your pet’s health. The best diet for your pet depends on several factors, such as:
- Your dog’s life stage (whether they’re younger or older)
- Your dog’s lifestyle and level of activity
- Whether your dog has an illness
- Their body condition
- Whether they’re taking any medication
- Your dog’s size and neutering status
If you’re unsure what to feed your dog, reach out to your pet’s veterinary team. They’ll be able to create a nutrition plan tailored to your dog’s unique needs.
Tips for Choosing the Best Dog Food Brand
Selecting the best dog food for your furry friend can make a difference1 to their health and comfort. Here are some tips to help you make an informed choice:
Check the Ingredients: Look for dog foods with real meat (like chicken, beef, or fish) listed as the main ingredient. Avoid foods with vague labels like "meat by-products" or "meat meal."
Consider Age and Size: Different life stages (puppy, adult, senior) and sizes (small, medium, large) have varying nutritional needs. Choose a brand that offers formulas tailored to your dog's specific stage and size.
Avoid Artificial Additives: Opt for brands that use natural preservatives and minimal artificial additives. Avoid foods with excessive colors, flavors, and preservatives.
Grain-Free vs. Grain-Inclusive: Contrary to popular belief, there is no evidence to show grains are harmful to dogs. Consult with your veterinarian to decide whether your dog needs a grain-free diet.
Check for Allergies and Sensitivities: If your dog has known allergies or sensitivities, choose a brand that offers limited-ingredient or hypoallergenic options.
Look for Added Nutrients: Some evidence suggests certain ingredients like antioxidants, Omega-3 fatty acids, and probiotics may contribute2 to your dog's overall health.* However, be mindful of nutritional supplements and always check with your veterinarian if you’re considering changing your dog’s food.
Consult with Your Veterinarian: Your veterinarian knows your dog's individual needs best. They can recommend specific brands that align with your dog's health requirements.
Research the Brand's Reputation: Look for dog food brands with a good reputation for quality, safety, and ethical sourcing of ingredients.
Check for Recalls: Research the brand's recall history to ensure its commitment to product safety.
Consider Your Budget: High-quality dog food may cost more upfront, but it can save you on potential veterinary bills down the line. However, choose a brand that fits within your budget.
Read Reviews and Recommendations: Online reviews and recommendations from fellow dog owners can provide valuable insights into a brand's effectiveness and palatability.
Transition Slowly: If switching to a new brand, introduce it gradually by mixing it with the old food over a week or two to avoid stomach upset.
Remember, every dog is unique, and what works well for one may not work for another. It's important to observe your dog's reactions, energy levels, coat condition, and overall well-being when trying a new t food. Always consult with your veterinarian before making significant dietary changes for your dog.
What are the signs that a dog doesn't like their food?
Much like humans, dogs can be quite particular about their food preferences. If your dog isn't keen on their food, there are several signs to watch for. They might eat slowly or even hesitate to eat at all.
Sometimes, dogs might turn their heads away from their bowls or nudge the food around with little interest. Leaving food untouched in the bowl after mealtime, picking out certain pieces, or selectively eating could also indicate their dissatisfaction.
These signs may be accompanied3 by weight loss, decreased energy, gastrointestinal issues like vomiting or diarrhea, or changes in bowel movements. If that’s the case, it's important to consult your veterinarian and rule out any potential health issues. Also, consult your vet if your dog doesn’t eat at all or doesn’t eat enough to maintain their body weight.
If your dog consistently shows signs of disliking their food and there are no underlying health issues, you might consider trying different food options that align better with their preferences and nutritional needs. Below, you can find our selection of the best dog food brands available.
Best Chicken Taste : Pupper
Pros
- Real chicken is the first ingredient in Pupper dog food
Cons
- No customer reviews available on the website yet
Pupper, as a brand, aims to educate dog owners about the importance of a well-balanced lifestyle and diet while providing a wide range of supplements, grooming products, and food for your canine companion.
Pupper offers a variety of food products that help you maintain your dog's health, including complete nutritional solutions for a balanced diet and food toppers for those interested in sprinkling a little beef or chicken on their dog’s regular food.
Best for Large Breed Dogs: Royal Canin
Pros
- Variety of dog food formula options
Cons
- Most options contain grains, which may not be suitable for some dogs
The Royal Canin brand was started by the French veterinary surgeon Jean Cathary in 1968, and it has since grown into a large, well-known dog food brand. Royal Canin features formulas made specifically for certain dog breeds and other generic formulas suitable for all breeds throughout their life stages. Royal Canin is all about sustainability, which means they consider the environmental impact when launching a new product.
Best for High Protein : BullyMax
Pros
- 535 calories per cup
Cons
- Only 1 flavor option
- Not a clean formula
BullyMax is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, United States. This brand hires team members who have a passion for dogs and an interest in making high-quality dog food. The brand offers 24/7 customer support to ensure that all dog owners who purchase the BullyMax dog food can get answers to important questions at any time.
Best Fortified with Minerals: VICTOR
Pros
- Gluten-Free
Cons
- Detailed scientific information about its unique blend is not easily available
Victor dog food is sourced and made in Texas, USA. Its dog food contains 88% meat protein with beef, chicken, and pork meals, making it a perfect option for highly active dogs and pups with high physical demands. The food is also fortified with vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, and is based on a unique formula that blends 4 key ingredients: probiotics, prebiotics, selenium yeast, and mineral complexes.
Best Whole Grains: Fromm
Pros
- Family-owned business since 1904
Cons
- Dog food contains whole grains that may not be beneficial for some dogs
This family-owned brand developed its dog food formula in the 1940s when the Fromm family set out to create a balanced nutrition solution for dogs. The brand offers a wide range of dog food options to suit every breed size and life stage. The search engine on the website allows you to pick options based on the protein source, recipe type, and product attributes. Whole-grain and grain-free options are available. The Fromm dog food is made with high-quality ingredients such as meat & fish, Wisconsin cheese, pre- and probiotics, and farm fresh produce.
Comparing brands
|Product
|Average Cost
|Price per pound
|Size
|Autoship option
|Pupper
|$50.00
|$10.00
|5 lbs
|TRUE
|Royal Canin
|$109.99
|$3.67
|30 lbs
|TRUE
|BullyMax
|$44.99
|$3.00
|15 lbs
|TRUE
|VICTOR
|$61.99
|$1.55
|40 lbs
|TRUE
|Fromm
|$61.99
|$2.07
|30 lbs
|FALSE
The takeaway
Choosing the best dog food brand is an important decision that will directly affect the well-being of your animal companion. By considering factors such as the quality of the ingredients, the appropriate nutrition for your dog's age and size, and consulting with your veterinarian, you can make an informed choice that will support your dog's health and happiness.