Best Dog Breath Treats
- Best for fresh breath: Pupper Dental Chew
- Best value: Bernie's Charming Chompers
- Best brushless toothpaste: Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste
- Best for dogs with sensitive stomachs: Earthbones Dental Chews
- Best flavor variety: Merrick Fresh Kisses
Less-than-pleasant breath is unfortunately common among dogs. The odor coming from your dog’s mouth may be due to a variety of factors, from oral infections to dietary choices.
Bad breath is just one reason that it’s important to maintain your dog’s dental health. It's not just about sparing yourself from the occasional unpleasant smell – taking care of your dog’s teeth can also ensure its comfort and help ward off potential health issues.
Dog dental care starts with the classics: regular brushing and those necessary dental check-ups at the vet. While brushing dogs’ teeth daily is the golden standard in dental care, it’s a step that many dog owners overlook, according to a 2020 study on Swedish dog owners published in BMC Veterinary Research.
That said, dental chews can be a helpful add-on for oral health maintenance. They’re similar to regular dog treats, but are made with breath-freshening ingredients and often feature ridged edges designed to loosen up food particles and prevent plaque buildup.
A 2020 study published in the Journal of Animal Science explored the effects of three different dental chews available commercially in dogs. After four months, dogs that had consumed two of the chews daily had less calculus coverage and less plaque (both indicators of poor oral health) compared to a control group. The third chew also lessened plaque. While the study is promising, it was conducted with a small group of dogs.
The next year, the same researchers looked into the impact of the three dental chews on dogs’ oral bacteria. Dogs that consumed the chews daily for four months had higher amounts of potentially beneficial bacteria and lower amounts of pathogenic bacteria in their mouths. This is noteworthy, as an imbalance of bacteria in a dog's mouth can be a contributing factor to gum disease, and consequently, unpleasant breath.
By adding dental chews to your dog’s routine, you're not only promoting its dental health, but saving yourself from the reek of your pet’s bad breath. To make your choice easier, we've assembled a lineup of the best options available.
How to choose the best dog breath treats
To choose the best dog breath treats, you should consider a few key factors.
Reputation: Choose a product that comes at the recommendation of your dog’s vet or has received positive reviews from other dog owners.
Ingredients: If bad breath is a concern, look for ingredients that may combat the issue, like mint or cinnamon.
Texture: The best dental chews feature textured surfaces that can help mechanically remove build-up from dogs’ teeth.
Size: Choose dental chews that are an appropriate size for your dog. They should be small enough that your dog can chew comfortably, but large enough that they aren’t a choking hazard. They should also be durable enough to withstand your dog's chewing habits without breaking into small pieces.
Even if you keep all of these points in mind, the dental chew you choose may not suit your dog’s personal taste. Some dogs may have specific preferences for certain textures or flavors, so it's a good idea to try a few options to see which one your dog enjoys the most. You’ll find a wide variety of options in our list of the best dog breath treats below.
The best dog breath treats:
Best for fresh breath : Pupper Dental Chew
Pros
- Available in two sizes
- 20% discount when you sign up for a subscription
Cons
- No option for dogs that weigh less than 25 lbs
Key ingredients:Parsleyturmeric
Cost per ounce:$1.04
Subscription discount:yes
Pupper Dental Chew incorporates natural ingredients like parsley and turmeric. They come in two sizes options, one for dogs that weigh 25 to 50 pounds and another for dogs that weigh more than 50 pounds. The product doesn’t contain wheat, which is a common allergen in dogs. Each stick has an abrasive surface designed to break down build-up on dogs’ teeth.
Best value: Bernie's Charming Chompers
Pros
- Contain green tea extract
- Do not contain animal byproducts
Cons
- Some customers find that their dogs don’t like how they smell
Key ingredients:Green tea extractpumpkinsweet potato
Cost per ounce:$0.92
Subscription discount:yes
These daily chews come in multiple sizes, made for dogs that weigh anywhere from two to 100 pounds. They contain inulin and pumpkin, fiber-rich ingredients that may promote a healthy gut-oral microbiome, and green tea extract, which may inhibit bacteria that can cause bad breath. These treats are turkey flavored and gluten- and grain-free. They feature a toothbrush-like shape designed to knock stubborn build-up loose.
Best brushless toothpaste : Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste
Pros
- Brushless toothpaste center
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
Cons
- High cost per ounce
Key ingredients:Cinnamonclovealfalfa
Cost per ounce:$1.22
Subscription discount:no
This 4-in-1 daily dental chew for dogs has ridges to help get the harder to reach spots in your dog’s mouth. They are filled with “edible toothpaste” which is designed to ward off harmful bacteria and plaque. They contain ingredients like cinnamon and clove to naturally freshen your dog’s breath. You can choose from a range of options for mini to large breeds, which vary in hardness.
Best for dogs with sensitive stomachs: Earthbones Dental Chews
Pros
- Multiple size options
- Contain peppermint oil
Cons
- Does not have ridges to dislodge food particles
Key ingredients:Parsleypeppermint oil
Cost per ounce:$1.22
Subscription discount:yes
Earthbones Dental Chews have a simple ingredient list, with natural breath fresheners like peppermint oil. The bones come in four different sizes, accommodating dogs and puppies that weigh three pounds or more. The dental chews were tested in an artificial stomach, which revealed that the treats are more than 95% digestible, according to the brand.
Best flavor variety : Merrick Fresh Kisses
Pros
- Multiple flavor options
- Two-sided ridge design
Cons
- High cost per ounce
Key ingredients:turmericpeppermint oil
Cost per ounce:$1.36
Subscription discount:yes
These dog breath treats from Merrick come in coconut, mint, and pumpkin flavors, so you can test multiple options to figure out your dog’s preferences. The chews feature ridges on two sides to dislodge food that’s stuck to your dog’s teeth. They have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers reporting that they’re effective for eliminating bad breath.
Comparing the best dog breath treats
|Product
|Cost
|Size Options
|Flavor
|Subscription option
|Pupper Dental Chew
|$25.00
|Small / Large
|Parsley
|TRUE
|Bernie's Charming Chompers
|$35.09
|Large
|Sweet Potato
|TRUE
|Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste
|$20.89
|Large
|None
|TRUE
|Earthbones Dental Chews
|$41.79
|Large
|None
|TRUE
|Merrick Fresh Kisses
|$40.83
|Extra Small / Small / Medium
|Coconut
|TRUE
The takeaway
Dog breath treats can help keep your pet’s dental health in check, which can in turn prevent bad breath. Look for options that feature natural breath-freshening ingredients and a design that can mechanically loosen up bits of food. These dental chews fit the bill, and they’re backed by reviews from satisfied pet owners.