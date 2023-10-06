best dog breath treats

Less-than-pleasant breath is unfortunately common among dogs. The odor coming from your dog’s mouth may be due to a variety of factors, from oral infections to dietary choices.

Bad breath is just one reason that it’s important to maintain your dog’s dental health. It's not just about sparing yourself from the occasional unpleasant smell – taking care of your dog’s teeth can also ensure its comfort and help ward off potential health issues.

Dog dental care starts with the classics: regular brushing and those necessary dental check-ups at the vet. While brushing dogs’ teeth daily is the golden standard in dental care, it’s a step that many dog owners overlook, according to a 2020 study on Swedish dog owners published in BMC Veterinary Research.

That said, dental chews can be a helpful add-on for oral health maintenance. They’re similar to regular dog treats, but are made with breath-freshening ingredients and often feature ridged edges designed to loosen up food particles and prevent plaque buildup.

A 2020 study published in the Journal of Animal Science explored the effects of three different dental chews available commercially in dogs. After four months, dogs that had consumed two of the chews daily had less calculus coverage and less plaque (both indicators of poor oral health) compared to a control group. The third chew also lessened plaque. While the study is promising, it was conducted with a small group of dogs.

The next year, the same researchers looked into the impact of the three dental chews on dogs’ oral bacteria. Dogs that consumed the chews daily for four months had higher amounts of potentially beneficial bacteria and lower amounts of pathogenic bacteria in their mouths. This is noteworthy, as an imbalance of bacteria in a dog's mouth can be a contributing factor to gum disease, and consequently, unpleasant breath.

By adding dental chews to your dog’s routine, you're not only promoting its dental health, but saving yourself from the reek of your pet’s bad breath. To make your choice easier, we've assembled a lineup of the best options available.