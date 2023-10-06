Best Dog Bed For Dogs That Chew
When you’re trying to find a bed that’s worthy of your dog, comfort is probably top of mind. If your dog loves to chew things, though, choosing a durable option is just as important.
We’ve put in the research to identify dog beds that are both comfy and able to withstand chewing. Whether you're dealing with a teething tornado or an adult with anxiety, you’ll appreciate these beds’ sturdy materials and genius designs.
Find out what the most durable dog beds have in common, then shop our top picks.
What is the toughest material for dog beds?
The toughest material for dog beds offer resistance to chewing, scratching, and general wear and tear. Some of the most resilient materials used for crafting tough dog beds include:
Ballistic Nylon: This material is designed to withstand heavy use and is commonly used in military gear. It's tough, abrasion-resistant, and can stand up to sharp teeth and claws.
Cordura Fabric: Similar to ballistic nylon, Cordura nylon is highly resistant to abrasion and punctures. It's a popular choice for heavy-duty dog beds.
Ripstop Fabric: Often used in outdoor gear, ripstop fabric is woven with reinforcement threads that prevent small tears from spreading. It's a sturdy option for dog beds.
Denim: Strong and rugged, denim is a classic choice that can stand up to canine antics. It's especially good for dogs that like to scratch and dig before settling down.
Canvas: Canvas is a heavy-duty material that's durable and can resist scratching and chewing to some extent. It's commonly used in durable dog beds.
PVC Vinyl: Some indestructible dog beds feature a PVC vinyl cover, which is resistant to water, stains, and odors. It's tough and easy to clean.
Heavy-Duty Vinyl-Coated Polyester: This material combines the durability of polyester with the water-resistant properties of vinyl, making it a strong option.
Keep in mind that while these materials are tougher than regular fabrics, no dog bed material is truly indestructible. Dogs with intense chewing habits may still be able to damage even the toughest materials over time. It's always a good idea to monitor your dog's behavior and consider other factors such as bed design and construction.
Tips for buying the best indestructible dog bed:
Let’s get into some helpful pointers for finding the perfect dog bed for dogs that chew.
Materials: Seek out those heavy-duty fabrics like ballistic nylon, Cordura fabric, or canvas.
Seams: Weak points can give in to your pup's chewing escapades. When you're shopping, keep an eye out for beds with double stitching or reinforced seams. Beds with hidden zippers and covered seams add an extra layer of protection.
Support: Look for beds with orthopedic support or memory foam, especially if your dog is older or has joint issues.
Ease of cleaning: Dogs can get messy, so a removable, machine-washable cover is a game-changer.
With the above factors in mind, these are the best dog beds for dogs that chew.
The best dog beds for dogs that chew:
Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros
- Abrasion-resistant cover
- Looks attractive
Cons
- Lack of customer reviews
Sizes available:4
Colors available:1
Return policy:30 days
Machine washable:Yes
This dog bed from Pupper is designed to withstand chewing while providing a comfortable place of rest. It comes in medium, large, extra large, and human-sized versions, so it’ll suit even the largest dogs. The abrasion-resistant cover is machine-washable, which makes maintenance easy. The dog bed’s neutral color can mesh with any home décor scheme.
Most durable : Tough Rip-Stop Crate Bed
Pros
- Certified B corporation
- Inexpensive
Cons
- Relatively thin
Sizes available:6
Colors available:4
Return policy:30 days or 120 days if dog chews through bed
Machine washable:Yes
This bed is made with a tough rip-stop fabric and features a simplified design. It comes in six different sizes with dimensions that fit most standard crates, and has tabs on the corners you can use to tie it to a crate. The bed comes in four different colors, and you can further personalize it with your dog’s name for an added fee.
Best value: Bully Max Dog Bed
Pros
- Made with strong materials
- Removable, washable cover
Cons
- Comes in one color
Sizes available:2
Colors available:1
Return policy:14 days
Machine washable:Yes
The Bully Max Dog Bed is built to last for years. At the same time, it can provide comfort to dogs with joint pain, thanks to orthopedic pillow top memory foam cushioning. The dog bed has a removable waterproof liner that helps protect the core from water or slobber. Its brushed fleece outer cover is machine washable and has a non-slip bottom.
Best for camping: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored Rip Stop Elevated Dog Bed
Pros
- Suitable for outdoor use
- Comes in three different colors
Cons
- Takes up more floor space than other dog bed options
Sizes available:5
Colors available:3
Return policy:30 days or 120 days if dog chews through bed
Machine washable:No
Elevated beds are ideal for outdoor use. This one is made with rip-stop ballistic fabric to prevent damage from dogs that chew. It can support dogs that weigh up to 250 pounds, and comes in sizes made to fit standard crates. The bed comes with a chew-proof promise, so you can receive store credit if your dog damages the bed within 120 days of purchase. To clean this bed, you wipe it with a damp cloth and allow it to air dry.
Comparing the best dog beds for dogs that chew
|Product
|Price
|Size
|Materials
|Machine washable
|Pupper Dog Bed
|$129.99
|M / L / X L / Human
|Orthopedic memory foam / microfiber cover (machine washable) / hypoallergenic /water-resistant liner
|TRUE
|Tough Rip-Stop Crate Bed
|$59.00
|XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL
|Recycled Polyester Fill
|TRUE
|Bully Max Dog Bed
|$79.83
|S / L
|Memory Foam / waterproof cover
|TRUE
|Chew Proof Armored Rip Stop Elevated Dog Bed
|$129.99
|S / M / L / XL / XXL
|Aluminum Frame and Aluminum Corners
|FALSE
The takeaway
If your dog has destructive chewing habits, you can purchase a bed designed with durability in mind. Your best bet is to seek out durable fabrics and reinforced seams that will prevent your dog from doing damage. The above beds stand out as some of the best options.