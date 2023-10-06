Best Dog Bed For Dogs That Chew

The toughest material for dog beds offer resistance to chewing, scratching, and general wear and tear. Some of the most resilient materials used for crafting tough dog beds include:

Ballistic Nylon: This material is designed to withstand heavy use and is commonly used in military gear. It's tough, abrasion-resistant, and can stand up to sharp teeth and claws.

Cordura Fabric: Similar to ballistic nylon, Cordura nylon is highly resistant to abrasion and punctures. It's a popular choice for heavy-duty dog beds.

Ripstop Fabric: Often used in outdoor gear, ripstop fabric is woven with reinforcement threads that prevent small tears from spreading. It's a sturdy option for dog beds.

Denim: Strong and rugged, denim is a classic choice that can stand up to canine antics. It's especially good for dogs that like to scratch and dig before settling down.

Canvas: Canvas is a heavy-duty material that's durable and can resist scratching and chewing to some extent. It's commonly used in durable dog beds.

PVC Vinyl: Some indestructible dog beds feature a PVC vinyl cover, which is resistant to water, stains, and odors. It's tough and easy to clean.

Heavy-Duty Vinyl-Coated Polyester: This material combines the durability of polyester with the water-resistant properties of vinyl, making it a strong option.

Keep in mind that while these materials are tougher than regular fabrics, no dog bed material is truly indestructible. Dogs with intense chewing habits may still be able to damage even the toughest materials over time. It's always a good idea to monitor your dog's behavior and consider other factors such as bed design and construction.