Best Dog Bed For Chewers
Many dogs have an innate urge to chew, and love to treat their own beds like oversized chew toys. Obviously, replacing a chewed up dog bed every few months isn’t ideal for the environment or your wallet.
Dog beds made expressly for chewers offer the perfect solution. The beds are designed to withstand even the most tenacious canine jaws, and are often even durable enough for outdoor use. They’re often made with materials like heavy duty canvas or ballistic nylon, a strong, sturdy form of nylon. Heavy-duty stitching, reinforced corners, and thick, solid filling are also common features.
Even better, these features don’t have to come at the expense of comfort. Many durable beds also have memory foam cushioning that can provide a supportive surface for your dog to nap on.
Our guide dives deeper into the essential features that make a dog bed durable, along with an overview of the best dog beds for chewers.
How to choose the best dog bed for chewers
These are the qualities that separate a chew-resistant dog bed from less durable options:
Chew-resistant materials: Look for dog beds made from tough and durable materials, such as ballistic nylon, heavy-duty canvas, or rip-stop fabric. Avoid beds with easily chewable materials like soft plush, as they may not withstand aggressive chewing.
Reinforced stitching: Check for reinforced seams and stitching, which enhances a bed's durability and prevents it from easily coming apart.
Elevated or raised design: Consider elevated or raised dog beds, as they can discourage chewing on the bed's edges while providing airflow and comfort.
Ease of cleaning: Look for beds with removable and machine-washable covers or waterproof liners, as chewers might create messes that need regular cleaning.
Customer reviews: Read reviews from other pet owners, especially those with dogs that chew, to get insights into the bed's actual durability and performance.
Budget: While investing in a durable and chew-resistant bed is essential, consider your budget and find the best option within your price range.
Even the most indestructible dog bed may not be completely immune to a determined chewer. If your dog has a severe chewing habit, regular supervision and proper training can help discourage destructive behavior. Offering appropriate chew toys and engaging in regular exercise can also keep your dog mentally stimulated and less inclined to chew on its bed.
The best dog bed for chewers:
Most comfortable: Pupper Dog Bed
Pros
- Memory foam cushioning
- Ships free
Cons
- No small size option
Size:MLXLhuman-sized
Machine-washable:Yes
Return Policy:30 days
While the Pupper Dog Bed is designed for durability, it doesn’t sacrifice on comfort. The bed includes an orthopedic memory foam cushion, a microfiber cover, and a hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner to keep the memory foam clean and dry. The microfiber cover is machine washable, so you can easily ensure that it remains clean and free from odors.
Most durable: Tough Rip-Stop Crate Bed
Pros
- Triple stitched seams
- Certified B Corporation
Cons
- Minimal cushioning
Size:XSSMLXLXXL
Machine-washable:Yes
Return Policy:30 days
This bed was designed expressly for dogs that try to chew or scratch their beds, with rip-stop fabric and triple stitched seams. Its dimensions fit standard crates, and it has anchor points on the corners in case you want to fasten the bed to a crate. If your dog damages the bed within 120 days of purchase, you can get a store credit to replace the damaged cover.
Easiest maintenance: Bully Max Dog Bed
Pros
- Orthopedic memory foam cushioning
- Non-slip bottom
Cons
- Limited size and color options
Size:SL
Machine-washable:Yes
Return Policy:14 days
While this bed is built for durability, pillow-top memory foam cushioning makes it comfy, too. The cushion is encased in a waterproof liner and the outer cover is made with anti-odor brushed fleece. It has a non-slip bottom, which will prevent the bed from slipping and sliding on wood flooring.
Best for outdoor use: Chew Proof Armored Rip Stop Elevated Dog Bed
Pros
- Available in a variety of sizes and colors
- Made with rip-stop fabric
Cons
- Less comfortable than cushioned beds
Size:SMLXLXXL
Machine-washable:No
Return Policy:30 days
Elevated dog beds tend to be suited to outdoor use and warm climates, since they’re highly durable and allow for air flow below your dog. This bed is no exception, and it’s made of aluminum and rip-stop ballistic fabric that’s “chew proof.” The bed comes in five different sizes and three different colors, with the option to personalize the bed for an additional $12.
Takeaway
If your dog loves to chew on its belongings, you’ll want to prioritize tough fabrics and durable construction when choosing a dog bed. That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice comfort, as there are plenty of options that feature soft, supportive cushioning.
Whether you’re looking for a raised bed to place outside or a cushy, memory foam bed that’ll complement your decor, these are the best dog beds for chewers.