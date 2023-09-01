best dog bed for arthritis

As your dog ages, it might face challenges that come with growing older, including arthritis. As a pet owner, you can take steps to ease your companion’s discomfort, including choosing a suitable dog bed.

Arthritis mainly affects older dogs, and involves the gradual deterioration of cartilage in the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility.

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in dogs. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of bones in joints breaks down over time. When the cartilage starts to break down, that leads to friction between bones during movement. The dog’s immune response triggers an inflammatory reaction within the joint, causing swelling, heat, and pain. This inflammation can damage surrounding tissues and exacerbate joint discomfort.

While it’s less common, dogs can be affected by other types, like rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder, or septic arthritis, which results from an infection from a pathogen.

