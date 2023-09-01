Skip to content
Best Dog Bed For Arthritis

Brooke V.
September 1, 2023
The best dogs bed for arthritis:

As your dog ages, it might face challenges that come with growing older, including arthritis. As a pet owner, you can take steps to ease your companion’s discomfort, including choosing a suitable dog bed.

Arthritis mainly affects older dogs, and involves the gradual deterioration of cartilage in the joints, leading to pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility.

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in dogs. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of bones in joints breaks down over time. When the cartilage starts to break down, that leads to friction between bones during movement. The dog’s immune response triggers an inflammatory reaction within the joint, causing swelling, heat, and pain. This inflammation can damage surrounding tissues and exacerbate joint discomfort.

While it’s less common, dogs can be affected by other types, like rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder, or septic arthritis, which results from an infection from a pathogen.

Find out more about arthritis in dogs, then browse our guide to the best beds for dogs with the condition.

What are the signs of arthritis in dogs?

Recognizing the signs of arthritis in dogs is crucial for early detection and management. The following are some common signs to watch for:

  • Limping or favoring a limb: Dogs with arthritis may limp or avoid putting weight on one or more of their limbs. This is often more noticeable after periods of rest or inactivity.
  • Stiffness: Arthritic dogs may experience stiffness, particularly when getting up after resting or sleeping. They may also show reluctance to engage in certain activities they previously enjoyed.
  • Decreased activity level: Dogs with arthritis tend to become less active and may be less interested in playing, running, or jumping. They may also be hesitant to climb stairs or get in and out of vehicles.
  • Difficulty rising or lying down: Arthritic dogs may have trouble rising from a lying position or may struggle to lie down comfortably.
  • Licking or biting at joints: Dogs in pain may try to alleviate discomfort by licking, chewing, or biting at the affected joints.
  • Joint swelling and warmth: In some cases, the affected joints may appear swollen, and they might feel warm to the touch.
  • Behavioral changes: Dogs in pain may display changes in behavior. They might become irritable, withdraw from social interactions, or show signs of restlessness or agitation.

Some of these signs can also be indicative of other health issues, so it’s important to consult a veterinarian for a proper diagnosis. Early detection and appropriate management, which may include pain medication, supplements, and exercise modification, can help dogs with arthritis. In addition, orthopedic support in the form of a dog bed can help keep discomfort at bay.

How we chose

It’s helpful to keep several factors in mind when choosing a dog bed if your pet has arthritis. Here’s what we looked for when selecting the best options.

Orthopedic support Beds specifically labeled as "orthopedic" are designed to provide extra support. They often feature memory foam or other dense, supportive materials that conform to your dog's body shape, relieving pressure on its joints.

Ease of cleaning We chose beds that are easy to clean in case of accidents, thanks to removable, machine-washable covers.

Non-slip bottom Dogs with arthritis may have difficulty getting in and out of beds, and a non-slip bottom can help prevent the bed from moving around and provide stability.

Easy access Beds that are low to the ground are easier for dogs with arthritis to get on and off without putting excess strain on their joints.

The best dog beds for arthritis:

Best quality: Pupper Dog Bed

:
view on Pupper

Pros:

  • Orthopedic memory foam
  • Four size options

Cons:

  • Pricey

Sizes:

MLXLHuman-sized

Materials:

Orthopedic memory foamMicrofiber cover (machine washable)Hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner

Return policy:

30 days

This dog bed from Pupper includes an orthopedic memory foam inner section, a microfiber cover, and a hypoallergenic, water-resistant liner to keep the memory foam clean and dry. The microfiber cover is machine washable, too. This bed comes in four sizes, so you can choose an option that’s large enough that your dog can sprawl out comfortably and feel supported.

Best variety: Bedfolks Orthopedic Dog Bed

:
view on Amazon

Pros:

  • Memory foam option
  • Machine-washable cover

Cons:

  • Doesn’t have raised sides

Sizes:

MLXLJumbo

Materials:

High-density foamFaux suedeMemory foamWaffle flannel

Return policy:

30 days

This bed is available with either an egg crate filling or memory foam, which is ideal if your dog has arthritis. One side of the bed is covered in flannel while the other has faux suede for warmer months. The cover is machine-washable for easy cleaning and comes in four different colors. Amazon reviewers appreciate that the bed offers orthopedic support and is low enough for their dogs with arthritis to easily get on and off.

Best value: Lesure Memory Foam Dog Bed

:
view on Amazon

Pros:

  • Memory foam
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • No small option

Sizes:

MLXL

Materials:

Memory foamPolyester

Return policy:

30 days

This memory foam dog bed has raised edges that can support your dog’s head. It features a dual-layer gel memory foam cushion and a waterproof cover that you can clean in a laundry machine. This dog bed also features a non-slip bottom, providing stability as your dog gets on or off. It’s covered in faux sherpa fabric that’s OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100-certified, meaning that it’s been tested against more than 1,000 potentially harmful chemicals.

Best orthopedic bed: WESTERN HOME Memory Foam Orthopedic Dog Bed

:
view on Amazon

Pros:

  • Low to the ground
  • Waterproof cover and lining

Cons:

  • Not meant for dogs that weigh more than 90 lbs

Sizes:

MLXLXXL3XL

Materials:

Memory foamFaux fur

Return policy:

30 days

This memory foam dog bed was designed with arthritic and senior dogs in mind. It comes in five different sizes made to fit standard dog crates. At three to 3.5 inches thick, it’s a low-to-the-ground option, which may allow your dog to get in and out of the bed without putting too much strain on its joints. It also has a non-slip bottom and machine-washable cover that’s covered in faux fur.

Takeaway

Finding a suitable bed for your dog with arthritis can improve your canine friend’s well-being and comfort. By choosing a bed specifically designed to alleviate joint pain and provide optimal support, you can provide your dog with restful and pain-free sleep. Thanks to features like memory foam cores and low heights, these are some of the best options.

