If I got paid every time someone asked me about a particular diet's merits or drawbacks, I could comfortably retire right now on some remote Tahitian island.

As a medical doctor who specializes in functional medicine and gut health, I consistently see how dysbiosis (or gut imbalances) can sabotage fat loss. Simply put: If you want to lose weight, start with your gut. Your gut microbiome dictates how you absorb and process calories, even affecting your fat storage and basal metabolic rate.

When I critique a particular plan for weight loss, I take an approach that also incorporates gut rebalancing, because the two factors are synonymous. From that perspective, most plans don't pass. They include foods that contain gluten, added sugar, artificial sweeteners, and other food sensitivities.

Besides, no diet is one-size-fits-all. Some people thrive eating a ketogenic-based diet, whereas for others a few days on that plan will leave them bolting for the nearest bagel. Here, I've examined the pros and cons of six popular diets. My evaluation includes whether the plan will help you lose weight and support gut health.

To do that, I've combined my own experience working with thousands of patients along with extensive research about each plan. Here's how they pan out.