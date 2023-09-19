Best Dental Treats For Dogs
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
- Best for fresh breath: Pupper Dental Chew
- Best ingredients: Bernie's Charming Chompers
- Best toothpaste: Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste
- Best natural: Earthbones Dental Chews
As dog parents, nothing brings us greater joy than seeing our pets healthy, happy, and flashing those cute toothy grins. But seeing your dog’s smile may also remind you of a key aspect of their care and well-being—their dental health.
Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to dental issues, including tartar buildup, gum disease, and bad breath. For example, gum disease is the most common disease in dogs, with 44% to 64%1 of dogs being affected. The disease also affects up to 85%2 of dogs over the age of 3, and it may be one of the most undertreated conditions in canines. Neglecting your dog’s oral hygiene can lead to complications2 such as tooth loss, bone loss, and chronic pain.
Thankfully, maintaining your dog's dental health can be easy with the help of specially formulated dental treats. These treats promote oral hygiene by effectively reducing plaque and tartar buildup, while also pleasing your pup’s taste buds. But with a myriad of options on the market, finding the best dental treats can be daunting.
The benefits of dental chews for dogs
A recent study found that dental chews significantly reduced gum disease2 in adult dogs. The chews decreased plaque and calcified plaque (calculus), as well as sulfur compounds in the dogs’ mouths, which is a marker of bad breath. The study authors concluded that dental chews are a good option for slowing the development or progression of gum disease in dogs.
Another study explored the impact of dental chews on the mouth bacteria of adult dogs. The study found that dogs treated with dental chews developed significantly healthier oral bacteria than their chew-less counterparts. The dogs that did not receive dental chews showed a higher presence of harmful bacteria associated with gum disease, while those given the chews had more bacteria associated with good oral health. The dental chews were also quick-acting, showing benefits over a short period of time.
Findings like the ones above make dental chews a valuable addition to your dog’s care toolkit. Read on to discover our selection of dental chews for your pup’s optimal oral health.
Best for fresh breath: Pupper Dental Chew
Pros
- Free of wheat and corn
Cons
- Only 1 flavor available
Pupper’s dental chews come in two options: large for 60+ lb dogs or medium for 25-50lb dogs. Each package features fresh parsley flavor and a unique formula created by Pupper Inc. that is corn and wheat-free.
Best ingredients: Bernie's Charming Chompers
Pros
- Real food ingredients
Cons
- Sold out of their other dog bone sizes online
These dental chews from Bernie’s brand are a good dental treat for dogs 51-100lbs. Each package contains 24 grain-free, gluten-free, and artificial flavoring-free chews. The chews also contain all-natural ingredients and are boosted with pre- and probiotics to support your pup’s gut health,* and antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids for overall health support.*
Advertisement
Best toothpaste: Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste
Pros
- Made specifically to clean dogs’ teeth
Cons
- Made specifically to clean dogs’ teeth
These ridged dental chews from Ark Naturals contain natural ingredients like vanilla, alfalfa, cinnamon, and clove. The ridges will help reach in between your dog’s teeth while they chew on these easily digestible dental treats.
Best natural: Earthbones Dental Chews
Pros
- Gluten-free
Cons
- Some dogs won’t like the strong peppermint scent
These 30 large bones are made for dogs that weigh 50 lbs or more. The natural ingredients in this dental treat for dogs include chickpea flour, vegetable glycerin, pea starch, tapioca starch, and water to help with digestion. These are gluten and grain-free.
Advertisement
Comparing our top picks
|Product
|Cost
|Size Options
|Flavor
|Autoship option
|Pupper Dental Chew
|$25.00
|Small and Large
|Parsley
|TRUE
|Bernie's Charming Chompers
|$35.09
|Large
|Sweet Potato
|TRUE
|Ark Naturals Brushless Toothpaste
|$20.89
|Large
|None
|TRUE
|Earthbones Dental Chews
|$41.79
|Large
|None
|TRUE
The takeaway
Finding the best dental treats for your furry friend is an investment in their long-term health and happiness. Dental treats that not only taste great but also effectively combat plaque, tartar, and bad breath are a great choice. Look for treats made from high-quality, natural ingredients, free from harmful additives or allergens, and tailored to your dog's specific needs and size.