best dental treats for dogs

Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to dental issues, including tartar buildup, gum disease, and bad breath. For example, gum disease is the most common disease in dogs, with 44% to 64%1 of dogs being affected. The disease also affects up to 85%2 of dogs over the age of 3, and it may be one of the most undertreated conditions in canines. Neglecting your dog’s oral hygiene can lead to complications2 such as tooth loss, bone loss, and chronic pain.