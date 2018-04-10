Want To Try Oil Cleansing? Read This First

Even though it’s gained popularity in the past few years, oil cleansing can still sound counterintuitive. "People with oily skin are often nervous about oil-cleansing, as they feel it will break them out," said holistic dermatologist Cybele Fishman, M.D. Until very recently, cleansers have been marketed to "remove excess oil" and "unclog oily pores," so it’s no surprise that the idea of massaging oil into your face as a cleansing method prompts some skepticism.

"Many cleansers for oily skin are full of surfactants and foaming agents, which disrupt the skin barrier and are irritants," Dr. Fishman said. "The skin becomes more inflamed." Eventually, the cycle is perpetuated by using harsh cleansers with detergents and soaps to cut through the additional oil. You see how it can get tricky!

Oil cleansing, on the other hand, balances the skin’s oil production, bringing back to its natural oil production rhythms. "Oil absorbs oil, so it will actually remove excess sebum, which can clog pores," said Dr. Fishman. Another bonus? It’s relatively simple to choose products with clean ingredients because straight oils don’t need preservatives for safety.

If oil cleansing sounds intimidating, or you haven’t had success before, check out this all-star lineup of cleansing oils, and then watch this super-simple video by holistic esthetician and mbg collective member Britta Plug on how to do it right.