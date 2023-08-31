The Best CBD Tinctures
- Best Full-Spectrum: Penguin CBD Oil
- Best Vegan Elm & Rye Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil
- Best Organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
- Best Affordable: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
- Best Broad-Spectrum Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Broad Spectrum Tincture
- Best Calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
In recent years, cannabidiol (CBD) has soared in popularity among those seeking to boost their general health and well-being. From the wide variety of CBD products that are out there, CBD tinctures have emerged as a popular option because of their ease of use and many applications.
CBD tinctures are created by infusing CBD extract into a carrier oil, which you can easily pop under your tongue. But, in a rapidly expanding market filled with countless brands, selecting the best CBD tincture can be challenging.
This is why we’ve created this guide—to lead you through the many options available and help you discover the best CBD tincture for your needs.
What’s CBD used for?
A recent survey found that people take CBD to ease self-perceived problems like anxiety, stress, and sleep problems1.*
Although we need more research to know for sure CBD can safely and effectively treat these, most people say CBD has helped their symptoms and improved their general health and well-being.* Check out our guide to the benefits of hemp CBD here.
How we picked the best CBD tinctures
We chose our favorite CBD tinctures below based on the quality of the ingredients, their sustainable and ethical sourcing, and their independent third-party testing practices.
When you choose the best CBD tincture for you, there are many factors to consider, from sourcing to price, potency, and flavors. We hope this guide will offer valuable insights and help you make an informed decision.
Our picks for the best CBD tinctures:
Best Full-Spectrum: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Available in 4 strengths
- 5 flavor options
- Uses organic hemp
Cons:
- Relatively pricey
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains coconut-based MCT oil)
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle (8.3 mg per serving, 250 mg strength)Moderate (20 mg per serving, 600 mg strength)Moderate (33.3 mg per serving, 1,000 mg strength)Strong (83.3 mg per serving, 2,500 mg strength)
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Whether you’re new to CBD or you’ve been taking it for a while and are looking to up your dose, Penguin CBD Oil comes in four different strengths so you can choose the one that best suits your needs. This CBD oil is GMO-free and uses a refined extract from broad-spectrum hemp grown organically in Oregon. It comes in five flavors: mint (a fan favorite), citrus, strawberry, cookies & cream, and a natural option.
Best Vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil
Pros:
- Made from 100% organically grown hemp
- Cruelty-free
Cons:
- Only 1 flavor
- May not be suitable for people with tree nut allergies (contains MCT oil)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Elm & Rye Full Spectrum hemp CBD Oil provides a full bottle concentration of 1000 milligrams. This CBD blend uses hemp that’s grown and harvested entirely organically, MCT oil, natural flavors, and terpenes, in a combo designed to enhance your well-being.* The Elm & Rye product range boasts over 17,000 Reviews and a 5-star rating. The Full Spectrum hemp CBD Oil can be bundled up with other products, which offers benefits such as free shipping and free items.
Best Organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- First-ever USDA-certified organic, flower-only CBD oil
- Vegan & gluten-free
- No preservatives
Cons:
- Only one strength available
- Only one natural flavor available
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains coconut-based MCT oil)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Cornbread CBD oil is USDA-certified organic and made with full-spectrum hemp grown in Kentucky, USA. With 25 milligrams per serving of CBD, you’ll enjoy this moderate dose with every drop. This product uses only the hemp flower for extraction, which has the highest CBD concentration. The company’s third-party testing results are available on-site for your peace of mind, and if CBD tinctures aren’t your thing, the Cornbread Hemp product range provides you with a variety of other CBD options.
Best Broad-Spectrum: Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Broad Spectrum Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Subscriptions available for extra savings
- Vegan
- Comes in 4 strengths
Cons:
- Limited full-spectrum hemp oil options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle (15 mg per serving)Moderate (30 mg per serving)Strong (45 mg per serving or 75 mg per serving)
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
This USDA certified organic CBD oil contains just 3 ingredients: organic extra-virgin olive oil, organic phytonutrient-rich hemp extract, and organic peppermint essential oil. There are 4 strengths available, ranging from a gentle 15 milligrams per serving to a high-strength 75 mg per serving. Users praise the taste of this CBD oil that you can add to teas, smoothies, or coffees.
Best Calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Subscriptions available for extra savings
- Reasonably low price
Cons:
- Only one strength available
- May be too gentle for some people
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Verma Farms CBD oil comes in an invigorating mint flavor, making it the perfect option for CBD tea enthusiasts. Each serving delivers a gentle dose of 16.67 milligrams of CBD, but it’s enough to reap the soothing benefits of this broad-spectrum hemp CBD. Verma Farms uses US-grown unadulterated hemp.
Lowest Price per MG of CBD: Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
Pros:
- 100% natural flavors
- Made with organic MCT oil
- Subscriptions available for extra savings
Cons:
- Only one strength available
- May not be suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains MCT oil)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Discover the versatility of Five's full-spectrum hemp CBD oil, which offers two delicious flavors (citrus and mint chocolate) and a potent 50-milligrams dose per serving. Taking this CBD oil is easy, with the convenient dropper included. Five's CBD oil offers exceptional value for its price, is produced entirely in the USA with 100% natural ingredients, and its customer reviews are highly enthusiastic.
Takeaway
The world of CBD tinctures offers a vast array of choices, each with its own unique qualities and benefits. If you’re looking to improve your overall health and well-being, you may wish to try adding the CBD tinctures in this article to your daily self-care routine.
