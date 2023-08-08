6 Best CBD Pills For Nerve Pain
- Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Capsules
- Best full-spectrum: Cornbread CBD Capsules
- Best with olive oil: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules
- Best strong: CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules
- Best CBD isolate: Medterra CBD Isolate Capsules
- Best value: Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules
About 20 million people deal with nerve pain every year, per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). While stretching, physical therapy, and nnerve stimulation therapy are common ways to deal with the issue, another is emerging on the scene: the best CBD pills of nerve pain.*
More research is needed to fully understand the link between CBD and nerve pain. That said, a review1 published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlighted multiple animal studies that suggest CBD may help reduce neuropathic pain, thanks to its ability to support the body's inflammatory response.*
If you’d like to try using CBD to help alleviate nerve pain, pills offer a convenient format that you can incorporate into your daily routine without extra sugars or additives. The below options have various potency levels and formulations, but they’ve all been chosen based on customer reviews, and their brand’s commitment to quality.
Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Capsules
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.06
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Minimal ingredients, low cost per mg of CBD
Cons: Only one potency option
Penguin CBD Capsules contain 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract. Broad-spectrum hemp contains CBD in addition to other potentially beneficial cannabinoids, but has the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) completely filtered out. The pills only contain three additional ingredients: MCT oil, purified water, and glycerin.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp on farms in Oregon. The hemp is grown without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Best Full-spectrum: Cornbread CBD Capsules
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.09
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Full-spectrum, ships in 24 hours
Cons: Doesn’t offer free shipping
Like the rest of Cornbread Hemp's products, these CBD capsules are made with full-spectrum hemp. As a result, each serving has 25 mg of CBD and 1 mg of THC per capsule. The brand produces its products in the U.S. with hemp grown in Kentucky. Reviewers report that taking the supplements seems to have helped reduce their pain.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Best with olive oil: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30, 60, or 90
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Relatively inexpensive, certified B Corporation
Cons: Some reviewers report a bad aftertaste
Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules contain only two ingredients: hemp extract and extra virgin olive oil. It incorporates full-spectrum hemp, which has CBD and other cannabinoids intact, including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Charlotte’s Web extracts its CBD from hemp grown in the U.S.
Best CBD isolate: Medterra CBD Isolate Gel Capsules
- Type: Isolate
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.09
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Made in the U.S., made with organically-grown hemp
Cons: Contain bovine gelatin, which isn’t suitable for vegans
Medterra's CBD pills are available in three strengths: 25, 50, or 100 mg of CBD per serving. Each capsules contains just two ingredients, organic MCT oil and CBD isolate. Unlike broad- and full-spectrum hemp—which have additional cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from hemp—these Medterra pills only have CBD isolate. This is the best bet for those who want to avoid even trace amounts of THC.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Medterra sources its hemp from farms in Kentucky.
Best Strong: CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30, 60, or 120
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.06
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: Relatively low cost per mg of CBD, full-spectrum
Cons: Must spend $75 for free shipping
Each of these capsules from CBDfx contains a strong 50 mg dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD suspended in MCT oil. The brand sources its hemp from farms in Kentucky that use organic growing practices, and produces the pills in the U.S.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CBDfx uses hemp grown in Kentucky.
Best Value: Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules
- Type: Isolate
- Potency: Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.08
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Made in-house and tested by independent lab
Cons: Only one strength available
If you want to further support the more even mood offered by CBD, look no further than Hemp Bomb's Cbd Pills. Along with a gentle dose of CBD, they also contain L-theanine and magnesium, which provide additional soothing effects.* Each bottle comes with 100 capsules and offer a THC-free way to get the benefits of CBD.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp Bombs sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms and produces its products in Florida.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per serving
|Strength per serving
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Capsules
|$45.00
|$0.06
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules
|$74.99
|$0.10
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Medterra Isolate Hemp Gel Capsules
|$69.99
|$0.09
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules
|$89.99
|$0.06
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|FALSE
|Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules
|$35.00
|$0.08
|Gentle
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules
|$69.99
|$0.09
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
Takeaway
There are many CBD capsules to choose from, each with unique pros and cons. Any of these top-rated choices can let you in on the potential benefits of CBD. You can compare them by price, type of CBD, potency, and other factors, to choose the aid that’s best for you.
