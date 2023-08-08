Skip to content
Integrative Health

6 Best CBD Pills For Nerve Pain

Author:
Brooke V.
August 8, 2023
Written by
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.
cbd pills for nerve pain
Image by mbg creative
August 8, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

About 20 million people deal with nerve pain every year, per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). While stretching, physical therapy, and nnerve stimulation therapy are common ways to deal with the issue, another is emerging on the scene: the best CBD pills of nerve pain.*

More research is needed to fully understand the link between CBD and nerve pain. That said, a review1 published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlighted multiple animal studies that suggest CBD may help reduce neuropathic pain, thanks to its ability to support the body's inflammatory response.*

If you’d like to try using CBD to help alleviate nerve pain, pills offer a convenient format that you can incorporate into your daily routine without extra sugars or additives. The below options have various potency levels and formulations, but they’ve all been chosen based on customer reviews, and their brand’s commitment to quality.

Related: Everything you need to know about the link between CBD and nerve pain relief

Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Capsules

penguin cbd pills
Image by Penguin
  • Type: Broad-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.06
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Pros: Minimal ingredients, low cost per mg of CBD

Cons: Only one potency option

Penguin CBD Capsules contain 25 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract. Broad-spectrum hemp contains CBD in addition to other potentially beneficial cannabinoids, but has the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) completely filtered out. The pills only contain three additional ingredients: MCT oil, purified water, and glycerin.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin CBD grows its own hemp on farms in Oregon. The hemp is grown without using pesticides or chemical fertilizers. 

View COAs here.

Best Full-spectrum: Cornbread CBD Capsules

cornbread hemp cbd capsules
Image by Cornbread Hemp
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.09
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Pros: Full-spectrum, ships in 24 hours

Cons: Doesn’t offer free shipping

Like the rest of Cornbread Hemp's products, these CBD capsules are made with full-spectrum hemp. As a result, each serving has 25 mg of CBD and 1 mg of THC per capsule. The brand produces its products in the U.S. with hemp grown in Kentucky. Reviewers report that taking the supplements seems to have helped reduce their pain.* 

Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky. 

View COAs here.

Best with olive oil: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules

charlottes web cbd capsules
Image by Charlotte's Web
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30, 60, or 90
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Pros: Relatively inexpensive, certified B Corporation

Cons: Some reviewers report a bad aftertaste

Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules contain only two ingredients: hemp extract and extra virgin olive oil. It incorporates full-spectrum hemp, which has CBD and other cannabinoids intact, including up to 0.3% THC by dry weight.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Charlotte’s Web extracts its CBD from hemp grown in the U.S.

View COAs here.

Best CBD isolate: Medterra CBD Isolate Gel Capsules

medterra cbd isolate pills
Image by Medterra
  • Type: Isolate
  • Potency: Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving, or strong, 100 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.09
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Pros: Made in the U.S., made with organically-grown hemp

Cons: Contain bovine gelatin, which isn’t suitable for vegans

Medterra's CBD pills are available in three strengths: 25, 50, or 100 mg of CBD per serving. Each capsules contains just two ingredients, organic MCT oil and CBD isolate. Unlike broad- and full-spectrum hemp—which have additional cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from hemp—these Medterra pills only have CBD isolate. This is the best bet for those who want to avoid even trace amounts of THC.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Medterra sources its hemp from farms in Kentucky.

View COAs here.

Best Strong:  CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules

cbdfx soft gel capsules
Image by CBDfx
  • Type: Full-spectrum
  • Potency: Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30, 60, or 120
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.06
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: No

Pros: Relatively low cost per mg of CBD, full-spectrum

Cons: Must spend $75 for free shipping

Each of these capsules from CBDfx contains a strong 50 mg dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD suspended in MCT oil. The brand sources its hemp from farms in Kentucky that use organic growing practices, and produces the pills in the U.S.

Sourcing & Ingredients: CBDfx uses hemp grown in Kentucky. 

View COAs here.

Best Value:  Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules

best cbd pills for nerve pain
Image by Hemp Bombs
  • Type: Isolate
  • Potency: Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per serving
  • Servings: 30
  • Cost per mg of CBD: $0.08
  • COAs: Yes
  • Subscription Discount: Yes

Pros: Made in-house and tested by independent lab

Cons: Only one strength available

If you want to further support the more even mood offered by CBD, look no further than Hemp Bomb's Cbd Pills. Along with a gentle dose of CBD, they also contain L-theanine and magnesium, which provide additional soothing effects.* Each bottle comes with 100 capsules and offer a THC-free way to get the benefits of CBD.

Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp Bombs sources its hemp from U.S.-based farms and produces its products in Florida. 

View COAs here.

ProductCostCost per servingStrength per servingServingsOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Capsules$45.00$0.06Moderate30TRUETRUE
Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules$74.99$0.10Moderate30FALSETRUE
Medterra Isolate Hemp Gel Capsules$69.99$0.09Moderate30TRUETRUE
CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules$89.99$0.06Strong30FALSEFALSE
Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules$35.00$0.08Gentle30FALSETRUE
Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules$69.99$0.09Moderate30TRUETRUE

Takeaway

There are many CBD capsules to choose from, each with unique pros and cons. Any of these top-rated choices can let you in on the potential benefits of CBD. You can compare them by price, type of CBD, potency, and other factors, to choose the aid that’s best for you.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Brooke V.

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.