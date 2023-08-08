10 Best CBD Pills
- Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Capsules
- Best moderate potency: Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules
- Best with organic ingredients: BATCH CBD Softgels
- Best low-potency: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels
- Best vegan: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules
- Best high-potency: CBDmd Broad Spectrum Softgels
- Best isolate: Medterra Isolate Hemp Gel Capsules
- Best full-spectrum: CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules
- Best subscription: Verma Farms CBD Capsules
- Best value: Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules
In recent years, the world has witnessed a remarkable surge in the popularity and usage of hemp CBD (cannabidiol) products. While research around CBD pills still has a ways to go, recent studies and abundant anecdotal evidence suggests it may be a beneficial tool for supporting both physical and mental wellness.
CBD, a non-psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis sativa plant, has captured the attention of both scientific researchers and wellness enthusiasts alike. It’s believed to interact with the endocannabinoid system, helping to restore balance and harmony within.
Among the numerous CBD delivery methods available, CBD pills offer a convenient and discreet way to incorporate the cannabinoid into your daily routine. Read on to explore 10 of the best CBD pills on the market today for different needs and preferences.
Best CBD pills
Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Capsules
Pros
- Organic hemp
Cons
- Only one potency option
- Not vegan
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
Penguin’s CBD Capsules are a convenient way to get a moderate dosage of quality CBD. Each capsule contains 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD extract and a high-quality MCT oil (used as a carrier). The hemp used in Penguin’s CBD products is sourced from their Oregon farms and grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers. However, these do contain gelatin, so they’re not vegan-friendly.
Best moderate potency: Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules
Pros
- Includes CBDa
- Hemp grown in Kentucky
Cons
- Not vegan
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.09
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
Kentucky-based Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Capsules are designed to be easy to swallow and leave no taste behind. Each capsule contains CBD, CBDa (which is cannabidiolic acid, another beneficial phytocannabinoid found in hemp), minor cannabinoids, MCT oil, and the legal limit of THC. They also contain gelatin, though, so this is another non-vegan pick.
Best with organic ingredients: BATCH CBD Softgels
Pros
- Made in-house
- Mostly organic ingredients
Cons
- Only one potency option
- Not vegan
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.12
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
BATCH CBD sources their high quality CBD from Wisconsin farmers and produces their products in-house. Each softgel contains 25mg of CBD, and each container holds 60 soft gels, ensuring an ample supply for your CBD needs. The formula does include some organic ingredients, like organic lemon oil, organic orange oil, and organic hemp seed oil. But, as with many of the capsules on this list, they do include gelatin so they aren’t vegan.
Best low-potency: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels
Pros
- Uses nano CBD for faster absorption
- Two lower potency strengths
Cons
- Two lower potency strengths
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
Joy Organics’ Broad Spectrum softgels are specially enhanced with nanoemulsion technology, which the brand says maximizes the absorption of CBD. A great pick for beginners, these capsules come in either a gentle (10mg) or moderate (25mg) potency. Typically Joy Organics sources their CBD from USDA certified organic farmers in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado—however, these capsules don’t hold the USDA certification. And, like most of the picks on this list, these capsules are not vegan.
Best vegan: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules
Pros
- Certified B corporation
- Vegan & gluten-free
Cons
- No higher potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
Charlotte’s Web 25mg CBD Capsules consist of only two ingredients: a premium carrier oil and full-spectrum hemp CBD from industrial hemp grown in Colorado. This moderate potency is available in bottles of 30, 60, or 90 capsules, and there’s a more gentle, 15mg potency available as well. Plus, Charlotte’s Web is a Certified B Corporation, which means they’re held to a high standard of performance, transparency, and accountability.
Best high-potency: cbdMD Broad Spectrum Softgels
Pros
- Contains vitamin E
- Two high potency strengths
Cons
- No lower-potency options
- Not vegan
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong
Servings:3060
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
cbdMD's Softgel CBD Capsules are formulated in a gel form of MCT oil and infused with broad-spectrum hemp CBD. These capsules offer a mess-free and easy-to-swallow method for your daily CBD intake, and the formula includes vitamin E for an added boost of antioxidants. cbdMD’s website states that all of their CBD products are sourced using American grown hemp and are free of artificial chemicals, flavors, or dyes. This formula does, however, include gelatin, so they’re not vegan.
Best isolate: Medterra CBD Isolate Gel Capsules
Pros
- Not BBB accredited, but does have an A+ rating
- Multiple potency options
Cons
- No additional cannabinoids
Type:Isolate
Potency:ModerateStrong
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.09
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
For those seeking to avoid THC entirely, CBD isolate is a good choice. As with Medterra’s CBD Isolate Gel Capsules, the oil is filtered to remove all other cannabinoids and terpenes, leaving only cannabidiol (CBD). One bottle of these vegan capsules contains 30 capsules of either 25mg, 50mg, or 100mg per serving. Crafted from two simple ingredients—organic MCT coconut oil and CBD isolate sourced from American farms in Kentucky—these gel capsules are great for both morning or nighttime consumption.
Best full-spectrum: CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules
Pros
- Strong potency
- Multiple size options
Cons
- Not vegan
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong
Servings:3060120
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:No
CBDfx CBD Soft Gel Capsules provide a seamless and efficient method to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Each serving of these capsules contains a strong dose of 50mg of full-spectrum CBD from California hemp, along with the added wellness benefits of MCT oil. These are stronger-potency capsules and are likely a better fit for those more experienced with CBD. Worth noting: while this is a gluten-free pick, it does contain gelatin so it’s not vegan.
Best subscription: Verma Farms CBD Capsules
Pros
- Moderate potency
- Good subscription discount
Cons
- Not vegan
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
When a discreet and hassle-free method of CBD consumption is desired, Verma Farms’ capsules are a great choice. Each capsule contains a moderate, 25mg dose of hemp CBD, as well as coconut oil and hemp seed oil as carriers. Folks who like to have CBD as a regular part of their daily routine will appreciate the solid subscription discount Verma offers. Just note: this is another non-vegan formula, as it does include gelatin.
Best value: Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules
Pros
- Made in house from start to finish
- In addition to CBD, it also includes magnesium, and calcium
Cons
- Gentle strength
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Gentle
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription discount:Yes
Convenient to take on the go, Hemp Bombs’ CBD Capsules support overall wellness each day. These capsules are formulated with CBD sourced from American-grown industrial hemp and also include magnesium and calcium. For those who are content with a gentle 15 mg potency, they’re a budget-friendly pick as this bottle contains 100 capsules.
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per serving
|Strength per serving
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Capsules
|$45.00
|$0.06
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules
|$74.99
|$0.10
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Medterra Isolate Hemp Gel Capsules
|$69.99
|$0.09
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules
|$89.99
|$0.06
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules
|$35.00
|$0.08
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules
|$69.99
|$0.09
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Verma Farms CBD Capsules
|$45.00
|$0.06
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Batch CBD Softgels
|$89.99
|$0.12
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|CBDmd Broad Spectrum Softgels
|$79.99
|$0.03
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels
|$39.95
|$0.13
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that use minimal ingredients and GMO-free, US-grown hemp in their CBD pills.
Reviews
These CBD pills are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
The takeaway
The world of hemp CBD pills offers a wealth of options for individuals seeking to incorporate the potential benefits of CBD into their daily wellness routines. As you explore the diverse range of products on the market, remember to consider your specific needs, desired outcomes, and personal preferences. Whether you choose to prioritize a broad-spectrum or full-spectrum formula, these CBD pills have been carefully selected to help you find the right brand for you.
