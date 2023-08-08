Skip to content
Integrative Health

10 Best CBD Pills

Brooke V.
August 8, 2023
Brooke V.
best cbd pills
August 8, 2023
The best CBD pills

In recent years, the world has witnessed a remarkable surge in the popularity and usage of hemp CBD (cannabidiol) products. While research around CBD pills still has a ways to go, recent studies and abundant anecdotal evidence suggests it may be a beneficial tool for supporting both physical and mental wellness. 

CBD, a non-psychoactive compound derived from the cannabis sativa plant, has captured the attention of both scientific researchers and wellness enthusiasts alike. It’s believed to interact with the endocannabinoid system, helping to restore balance and harmony within.

Among the numerous CBD delivery methods available, CBD pills offer a convenient and discreet way to incorporate the cannabinoid into your daily routine. Read on to explore 10 of the best CBD pills on the market today for different needs and preferences. 

Best CBD pills

Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Capsules

view on Penguin CBD | $45

Pros

  • Organic hemp

Cons

  • Only one potency option
  • Not vegan

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.06

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

Penguin’s CBD Capsules are a convenient way to get a moderate dosage of quality CBD. Each capsule contains 25mg of broad-spectrum CBD extract and a high-quality MCT oil (used as a carrier). The hemp used in Penguin’s CBD products is sourced from their Oregon farms and grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers. However, these do contain gelatin, so they’re not vegan-friendly. 

View COA here. 

Best moderate potency: Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules

view on Cornbread | $69.99

Pros

  • Includes CBDa
  • Hemp grown in Kentucky

Cons

  • Not vegan

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.09

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

Kentucky-based Cornbread Hemp’s Full Spectrum CBD Capsules are designed to be easy to swallow and leave no taste behind. Each capsule contains CBD, CBDa (which is cannabidiolic acid, another beneficial phytocannabinoid found in hemp), minor cannabinoids, MCT oil, and the legal limit of THC. They also contain gelatin, though, so this is another non-vegan pick. 

View COAs here.

Best with organic ingredients: BATCH CBD Softgels

view on Batch | $89.99

Pros

  • Made in-house
  • Mostly organic ingredients

Cons

  • Only one potency option
  • Not vegan

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate

Servings:

60

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.12

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

BATCH CBD sources their high quality CBD from Wisconsin farmers and produces their products in-house. Each softgel contains 25mg of CBD, and each container holds 60 soft gels, ensuring an ample supply for your CBD needs. The formula does include some organic ingredients, like organic lemon oil, organic orange oil, and organic hemp seed oil. But, as with many of the capsules on this list, they do include gelatin so they aren’t vegan. 

View COA here.

Best low-potency: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels

:
view on Joy Organics | $39.95

Pros

  • Uses nano CBD for faster absorption
  • Two lower potency strengths

Cons

  • Two lower potency strengths

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

Joy Organics’ Broad Spectrum softgels are specially enhanced with nanoemulsion technology, which the brand says maximizes the absorption of CBD. A great pick for beginners, these capsules come in either a gentle (10mg) or moderate (25mg) potency. Typically Joy Organics sources their CBD from USDA certified organic farmers in Kentucky, Oregon, and Colorado—however, these capsules don’t hold the USDA certification. And, like most of the picks on this list, these capsules are not vegan. 

View COAs here. 

Best vegan: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules

:
view on Charlotte's Web | $74.99

Pros

  • Certified B corporation
  • Vegan & gluten-free

Cons

  • No higher potency option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.10

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

Charlotte’s Web 25mg CBD Capsules consist of only two ingredients: a premium carrier oil and full-spectrum hemp CBD from industrial hemp grown in Colorado. This moderate potency is available in bottles of 30, 60, or 90 capsules, and there’s a more gentle, 15mg potency available as well. Plus, Charlotte’s Web is a Certified B Corporation, which means they’re held to a high standard of performance, transparency, and accountability. 

View COAs here.  

Best high-potency: cbdMD Broad Spectrum Softgels

:
view on cbdMD | $79.99

Pros

  • Contains vitamin E
  • Two high potency strengths

Cons

  • No lower-potency options
  • Not vegan

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong

Servings:

3060

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

cbdMD's Softgel CBD Capsules are formulated in a gel form of MCT oil and infused with broad-spectrum hemp CBD. These capsules offer a mess-free and easy-to-swallow method for your daily CBD intake, and the formula includes vitamin E for an added boost of antioxidants. cbdMD’s website states that all of their CBD products are sourced using American grown hemp and are free of artificial chemicals, flavors, or dyes. This formula does, however, include gelatin, so they’re not vegan.  

View COAs here. 

Best isolate: Medterra CBD Isolate Gel Capsules

:
view on Medterra | $69.99

Pros

  • Not BBB accredited, but does have an A+ rating
  • Multiple potency options

Cons

  • No additional cannabinoids

Type:

Isolate

Potency:

ModerateStrong

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.09

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

For those seeking to avoid THC entirely, CBD isolate is a good choice. As with Medterra’s CBD Isolate Gel Capsules, the oil is filtered to remove all other cannabinoids and terpenes, leaving only cannabidiol (CBD). One bottle of these vegan capsules contains 30 capsules of either 25mg, 50mg, or 100mg per serving. Crafted from two simple ingredients—organic MCT coconut oil and CBD isolate sourced from American farms in Kentucky—these gel capsules are great for both morning or nighttime consumption.

View COAs here.

Best full-spectrum: CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules

:
view on CBDfx | $89.99

Pros

  • Strong potency
  • Multiple size options

Cons

  • Not vegan

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong

Servings:

3060120

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.06

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

No

CBDfx CBD Soft Gel Capsules provide a seamless and efficient method to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Each serving of these capsules contains a strong dose of 50mg of full-spectrum CBD from California hemp, along with the added wellness benefits of MCT oil. These are stronger-potency capsules and are likely a better fit for those more experienced with CBD. Worth noting: while this is a gluten-free pick, it does contain gelatin so it’s not vegan. 

View COAs here.

Best subscription: Verma Farms CBD Capsules

:
view on Verma Farms | $45

Pros

  • Moderate potency
  • Good subscription discount

Cons

  • Not vegan

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.06

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

When a discreet and hassle-free method of CBD consumption is desired, Verma Farms’ capsules are a great choice. Each capsule contains a moderate, 25mg dose of hemp CBD, as well as coconut oil and hemp seed oil as carriers. Folks who like to have CBD as a regular part of their daily routine will appreciate the solid subscription discount Verma offers. Just note: this is another non-vegan formula, as it does include gelatin. 

View COA here.

Best value: Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules

:
view on Hemp Bombs | $35

Pros

  • Made in house from start to finish
  • In addition to CBD, it also includes magnesium, and calcium

Cons

  • Gentle strength

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription discount:

Yes

Convenient to take on the go, Hemp Bombs’ CBD Capsules support overall wellness each day. These capsules are formulated with CBD sourced from American-grown industrial hemp and also include magnesium and calcium. For those who are content with a gentle 15 mg potency, they’re a budget-friendly pick as this bottle contains 100 capsules. 

View COAs here.

ProductCostCost per servingStrength per servingServingsOrganic HempSubscription option
Penguin CBD Capsules$45.00$0.06Moderate30TRUETRUE
Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Capsules$74.99$0.10Moderate30TRUETRUE
Medterra Isolate Hemp Gel Capsules$69.99$0.09Moderate30TRUETRUE
CBDfx CBD Gel Capsules$89.99$0.06Strong30TRUEFALSE
Hemp Bombs CBD Capsules$35.00$0.08Gentle30TRUETRUE
Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD Capsules$69.99$0.09Moderate30TRUETRUE
Verma Farms CBD Capsules$45.00$0.06Moderate30TRUETRUE
Batch CBD Softgels$89.99$0.12Moderate30TRUETRUE
CBDmd Broad Spectrum Softgels$79.99$0.03Strong30FALSETRUE
Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels$39.95$0.13Gentle30TRUETRUE

How we picked 

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online. 

Ingredients

We chose brands that use minimal ingredients and GMO-free, US-grown hemp in their CBD pills. 

Reviews

These CBD pills are well-loved by customers—we should know, we read hundreds of reviews. 

The takeaway

The world of hemp CBD pills offers a wealth of options for individuals seeking to incorporate the potential benefits of CBD into their daily wellness routines. As you explore the diverse range of products on the market, remember to consider your specific needs, desired outcomes, and personal preferences. Whether you choose to prioritize a broad-spectrum or full-spectrum formula, these CBD pills have been carefully selected to help you find the right brand for you.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

