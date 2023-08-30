In recent years, cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, has captured the attention of millions due to its potential health benefits.* Although the research is limited, it suggests CBD may help relieve pain1 and boost mood2 ,* all without the psychoactive effects of its counterpart, THC.

However, navigating through all the products available can feel overwhelming as the CBD market expands. From tinctures and capsules to topicals and edibles, the options seem endless.

CBD oil is one of the most popular choices due to its convenience and ease of use—plus there are no added sugars like edibles often have.

But how do you know which CBD oils are the best? In this guide, we explain how CBD oils are made, how they work in the body, and we zoom in on 4 best CBD oils on the market today.