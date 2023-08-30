4 Best CBD Oils On The Market
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
- Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
- Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
- Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil – Mint
In recent years, cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, has captured the attention of millions due to its potential health benefits.* Although the research is limited, it suggests CBD may help relieve pain1 and boost mood2,* all without the psychoactive effects of its counterpart, THC.
However, navigating through all the products available can feel overwhelming as the CBD market expands. From tinctures and capsules to topicals and edibles, the options seem endless.
CBD oil is one of the most popular choices due to its convenience and ease of use—plus there are no added sugars like edibles often have.
But how do you know which CBD oils are the best? In this guide, we explain how CBD oils are made, how they work in the body, and we zoom in on 4 best CBD oils on the market today.
How is CBD oil made?
CBD oils are typically made by extracting cannabidiol (CBD) from the cannabis plant. The two primary sources of CBD are hemp and marijuana. Hemp-derived CBD oil contains very low levels of THC (less than 0.3% by dry weight per the 2018 Farm Bill).
The most common methods of extracting CBD from the plant material include:
- CO2 extraction: This method involves using pressurized carbon dioxide to extract CBD and other cannabinoids from the plant. CO2 acts as a solvent at certain temperatures and pressures, allowing for the efficient extraction of CBD.
- Solvent extraction: In this process, a solvent such as ethanol, butane, or alcohol is used to separate CBD and other cannabinoids from the plant. The plant material is soaked in the solvent, which pulls out the desired compounds. The solvent is then evaporated, leaving behind the CBD oil.
- Olive oil extraction: This simple method involves heating the cannabis plant in olive oil to extract CBD and other cannabinoids. The resulting oil is less concentrated than other methods.
Once the CBD is extracted, it is then typically mixed with a carrier oil to create CBD oil that is easy to consume and dose accurately. Common carrier oils include:
- MCT Oil (medium-chain triglyceride): MCT oil is popular due to its ability to enhance the absorption of CBD and its overall health benefits. It is derived from coconut or palm kernel oil.
- Hemp seed oil: As the name suggests, this oil is extracted from hemp seeds. While it contains little to no CBD, it is rich in essential fatty acids, making it a nutritious carrier oil.
- Olive oil: Some CBD oils use olive oil as a carrier, especially in homemade or artisanal preparations.
The final product is a CBD oil with varying concentrations of CBD, depending on the manufacturer and intended use.
How does CBD oil work in the body?
When you ingest CBD oil or apply it to your skin, CBD interacts with cannabinoid receptors3 in the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is key in various physiological processes, like pain perception, mood regulation, and immune function. By interacting with your ECS, CBD may provide therapeutic benefits such as promoting relaxation and well-being.*
How to choose a good CBD oil
When you pick a CBD oil, check the product's label or website to find out the CBD concentration and the type of carrier oil used.
It's worth noting that reputable CBD oil manufacturers will conduct third-party lab testing to:
- ensure the quality of their CBD product
- accurately measure the levels of CBD in their product
- check for any contaminants or impurities
This information is usually available on the product's packaging or the manufacturer's website as a Certificate of Analysis (COA). So, look for the results of these tests to make sure you’re purchasing a safe and high-quality product.
You should also consider how the hemp was sourced and grown, and check for any additional ingredients used in the CBD oil. Was the hemp grown organically? Are the additional ingredients natural or organic? Does the product contain artificial flavorings? These are all good questions to ask when you pick CBD oil.
The products we have chosen below have been responsibly sourced, contain organic hemp alongside natural ingredients, and are loved by users. Keep reading for our selection of top 4 CBD oils on the market.
The best CBD oils on the market:
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Variety of flavors
Cons:
- Refunds only for unopened product
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle 8.3 mg per serving (250 mg strength)Moderate 20 mg per serving (600 mg strength)Moderate 33.3mg per serving (1,000 mg strength)Strong 83.3mg per serving (2,500 mg strength)
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin offers four different strengths of CBD oil: 250 milligrams, 600 milligrams, 1,000 milligrams, and a hefty 2,500 milligrams per bottle. Not only that, but they also know that taste matters! With five delicious flavors to choose from–mint, citrus, strawberry, cookies & cream, and natural–you're sure to find one that tickles your taste buds.
And the best part? It's made to order, so you know you're getting a fresh and high-quality product. Whether you're seeking mental & physical comfort or just exploring the benefits of CBD oil,* Penguin CBD has you covered with its versatile and flavorful options.
Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Vegan & gluten-free
- No preservatives
Cons:
- Only one strength available
- Some people may not like hemp’s natural flavor
- Not suitable for those with tree nut allergies (contains coconut-based MCT oil)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg per servingStrong, 50 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Cornbread extracts CBD only from the hemp plant’s flower, which has the highest CBD concentration. This full-spectrum CBD oil uses Kentucky-grown hemp and has earned the USDA organic certification. Users can enjoy the entourage effect with this full spectrum blend due to the cannabinoids, terpenes, and the maximum allowed dose of THC that it contains. The product is available in two strengths and one natural flavor.
Advertisement
Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Sustainably sourced & cruelty-free
Cons:
- Only 1 flavor
- Contains traces of THC (if that’s not your thing)
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$ 0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil features a strong concentration of 1,000 milligrams per bottle. This oil combines CBD-rich, full-spectrum hemp extract from organically grown plants with MCT oil.
The result? A potent blend meant to help maintain mental and physical health, promote comfort & relaxation, and boost your overall well-being.* Infused with natural flavors and carefully selected terpenes, this oil not only pleases your senses but also provides the much sought-after entourage effect.
Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Subscription program available
- Reasonably low price
Cons:
- May be too gentle for some people
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$ 0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Verma Farms CBD oil is a perfect choice for those looking to try CBD for the first time. With each serving, you receive a gentle but comforting dose of 16.67 milligrams of CBD. The mint flavor adds a revitalizing kick to this oil, which users love to massage into their skin. They say this CBD oil helps maintain muscle health (especially after a hard workout) and promotes physical and mental relaxation.*
Advertisement
Takeaway
Whether you're seeking relaxation, relief from daily stress, physical comfort, or a way to boost your overall well-being,* you might want to try these CBD oils. And if you want to learn more about the potential benefits of CBD oils, read our full guide here.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.