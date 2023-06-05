Skip to content
Sex

9 Best CBD Oils For Sex

Brooke V.
June 5, 2023
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen's editorial guidelines.
cbd oil for pain
Image by mbg creative
Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

The best CBD oils for sex:

When you think of ways to turn up the heat in the bedroom, your mind likely goes to vibrators, sex pillows, or lube—but did you know the best CBD oils for sex can help?

While CBD doesn't necessarily impact libido—as far as any studies can find—the cannabinoid can promote a sense of calm to prevent bouts of anxiety in the bedroom.*

Plus, you'll get plenty of other benefits from adding the cannabinoid into your routine—like better sleep quality and better overall bodily comfort.* What's not to love?

Below we've compiled the best CBD oils for sex, including full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp CBD tinctures.

How we picked

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.

Ingredients

We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.

Reviews

These CBD products are well-loved by customers - we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.

Hands-on Feedback

The author may also have tried many of these products and provided their opinion.

The best CBD oils for sex

Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Oil

:
view on Penguin | $45

Pros:

  • Higher potency options
  • 5 flavors

Cons:

  • TBD

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 8.3mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3mg of CBD per servingStrong, 166.67mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.18

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

Yes

Sourcing & Ingredients:

Penguin sources their CBD from farms in Oregon.

Penguin CBD Oil offers a superior blend of natural ingredients, carefully extracting the potential benefits of CBD. The oil is derived from organically grown hemp plants, ensuring purity and potency without the inclusion of artificial additives or preservatives. The product provides various strengths to cater to individual needs and preferences.

Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read results here.

Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil

:
view on Cornbread

Pros:

  • Stands behind their 30-day return policy
  • Has an overall good reputation

Cons:

  • Some products don’t have multiple potency options

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

1530

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07$0.09

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

No

Sourcing & Ingredients:

Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.

Cornbread’s Whole Flower Hemp Oil offers a delightful floral and earthy taste. It contains a potent level of full spectrum compounds, providing a comprehensive experience. With no added flavoring or preservatives, their oil prioritizes the highest quality full spectrum oil.

Cornbread does third-party testing. You can read their lab results here.

Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Tincture

:
view on Joy Organic

Pros:

  • Discount programs available
  • Wide range of products

Cons:

  • No subscription model

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 15mg of CBD per servingModerate, 30mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$.06$0.07$0.08$0.10

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

No

Sourcing & Ingredients:

Joy Organics sources their CBD from USDA certified-organic farms in Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky.

Joy Organics CBD Oil is a high-quality product designed to provide the potential benefits of CBD. It contains 0.0% THC and comes in a 1000mg bottle with a refreshing mint flavor. Experience the natural goodness of CBD with Joy Organics CBD Oil.

Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can read their lab results here.

FOCL Full-Spectrum CBD Drops

:
view on FOCL

Pros:

  • Brand has good reviews
  • Free shipping

Cons:

  • Flavors may not be great for everyone

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 33mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.07

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

Yes

Sourcing & Ingredients:

FOCL sources their CBD from an organic Non-GMO farm in New Mexico.

FOCL’s Premium Full Spectrum Drops is one of their most popular full spectrum products. The unique blend of cannabinoids and terpenes is designed to provide powerful relief from pain, stress, and anxiety*. The drops are easy to take and absorb quickly for fast results. With strengths of 1000 and 3000mg, you can expect to get long-lasting relief from the extracts without having to worry about an overbearing high or feeling sluggish* after use. You can choose between mint, natural, orange cream, or citrus flavors.

FOCL uses third-party testing. You can read lab results here.

Hemp Bombs CBD Oil

:
view on Hemp Bombs

Pros:

  • 6 flavors to choose from
  • A variety of products

Cons:

  • Not a strong dose of CBD
  • Flavors may not be suitable for everyone

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 5mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

60

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.17

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

Yes

Sourcing & Ingredients:

Hemp Bombs website states that the products are sourced from American farms.

Hemp Bombs CBD oil can be consumed on its own or effortlessly incorporated into your preferred food and beverages, offering daily revitalization. With a diverse selection available, you can indulge in six delightful flavors: Acai Berry, Chocolate Mint, Orange Creamsicle, Peppermint, Watermelon, and Natural Hemp.

Hemp Bombs uses third-party testing. You can read lab results here.

Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops

:
view on Five

Pros:

  • The flavor is natural and tasty

Cons:

  • Strong hemp taste and aftertaste
  • No 100% THC-Free options

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.03

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

No

Sourcing & Ingredients:

Five sources their ingredients from government approved farms in the United States.

Five’s full-spectrum tincture is carefully crafted to contain a rich blend of minor compounds, setting it apart from the rest. To ensure the highest quality, their tinctures combine their potent hemp extract with organic MCT oil. For flavor variety, Five incorporates natural extracts into their citrus and chocolate mint options. Experience the excellence of Five's flavorful tinctures and unlock the incredible potential they hold for you.

Five completes third-party testing on all products. You can read the lab results here.

HFO: Chillax Formula Hemp Oil

:
view on HFO

Pros:

  • Provides entourage effect

Cons:

  • Moderate strength may not be suitable for first-time users

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 33.3mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

Yes

Sourcing & Ingredients:

Hemp Factory Outlet doesn’t directly say where they source from, other than they do source from USA farmers.

Hemp Factory Outlet sources its ingredients from premium plants, ensuring maximum purity and potency. Chillax CBD oil offers a smooth and enjoyable flavor, making it a pleasure to incorporate into your wellness routine. Simply take a few drops under your tongue and let the soothing effects wash over you.

Hemp Factory Outlet does third-party testing on all of its products. They reference this here.

Healthy Roots Hemp Deep Roots CBD Tincture

:
view on Healthy Roots Hemp

Pros:

  • Wide range of products
  • Offers subscription model

Cons:

  • Contains a range of cannabinoids
  • May be too stronger for first time users

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 33.3mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$.06

COAs:

Yes

Subscription:

Yes

Sourcing & Ingredients:

Healthy Roots sources all of its CBD from its Oregon farms.

From each seed cultivated in Oregon's finest soil, Healthy Roots hemp presents Deep Roots, a meticulously crafted tincture. Their tinctures are formulated with full-spectrum oil, boasting high levels of CBD and a variety of other cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBV. This well-rounded blend offers a range of benefits, targeting multiple areas of concern for overall well-being.

Healthy Roots does third-party testing. You can read their lab results here.

Comparing the best CBD oils for sex

ProductCostCost per mg of CBDPotencyServingsOrganicSubscription
Penguin CBD Oil$45.00$0.18Gentle / Moderate / Strong30TRUETRUE
Everest Full-Spectrum Oil$125.00$0.17Moderate30TRUETRUE
FOCL Full-Spectrum CBD Drops$69.00$0.07Moderate / Strong30TRUETRUE
Hemp Bombs CBD Oil$25.00$0.17Gentle30TRUETRUE
Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil$34.99$0.09Moderate / Strong30TRUEFALSE
Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops$49.99$0.03Strong30TRUETRUE
Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture$44.95$0.10Gentle30TRUEFALSE
HFO: Chillax Formula Hemp Oil$40.00$0.05Moderate30TRUETRUE
Healthy Roots Hemp Deep Roots CBD Tincture$60.00$0.07Moderate30TRUETRUE

The takeaway

We trust that this compilation of the 9 best CBD oils for sex has provided you with valuable insights to support your intimate experiences. Remember, everyone's preferences and desires are different, so take your time to explore and find what suits you best. Whether you're seeking relaxation, heightened sensations, or an enhanced sense of connection, incorporating CBD oil into your intimate moments can be a delightful addition. Enjoy the journey of discovery and may your intimate encounters be filled with joy, pleasure, and meaningful connections.

Meet The Experts

