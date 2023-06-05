9 Best CBD Oils For Sex

When you think of ways to turn up the heat in the bedroom, your mind likely goes to vibrators, sex pillows, or lube—but did you know the best CBD oils for sex can help?

While CBD doesn't necessarily impact libido—as far as any studies can find—the cannabinoid can promote a sense of calm to prevent bouts of anxiety in the bedroom.*

Plus, you'll get plenty of other benefits from adding the cannabinoid into your routine—like better sleep quality and better overall bodily comfort.* What's not to love?

Below we've compiled the best CBD oils for sex, including full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp CBD tinctures.