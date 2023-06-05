9 Best CBD Oils For Sex
When you think of ways to turn up the heat in the bedroom, your mind likely goes to vibrators, sex pillows, or lube—but did you know the best CBD oils for sex can help?
While CBD doesn't necessarily impact libido—as far as any studies can find—the cannabinoid can promote a sense of calm to prevent bouts of anxiety in the bedroom.*
Plus, you'll get plenty of other benefits from adding the cannabinoid into your routine—like better sleep quality and better overall bodily comfort.* What's not to love?
Below we've compiled the best CBD oils for sex, including full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp CBD tinctures.
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers - we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Hands-on Feedback
The author may also have tried many of these products and provided their opinion.
The best CBD oils for sex
Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Higher potency options
- 5 flavors
Cons:
- TBD
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3mg of CBD per servingStrong, 166.67mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Sourcing & Ingredients:Penguin sources their CBD from farms in Oregon.
Penguin CBD Oil offers a superior blend of natural ingredients, carefully extracting the potential benefits of CBD. The oil is derived from organically grown hemp plants, ensuring purity and potency without the inclusion of artificial additives or preservatives. The product provides various strengths to cater to individual needs and preferences.
Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read results here.
Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Stands behind their 30-day return policy
- Has an overall good reputation
Cons:
- Some products don’t have multiple potency options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50mg of CBD per serving
Servings:1530
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07$0.09
COAs:Yes
Subscription:No
Sourcing & Ingredients:Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Cornbread’s Whole Flower Hemp Oil offers a delightful floral and earthy taste. It contains a potent level of full spectrum compounds, providing a comprehensive experience. With no added flavoring or preservatives, their oil prioritizes the highest quality full spectrum oil.
Cornbread does third-party testing. You can read their lab results here.
Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Tincture
Pros:
- Discount programs available
- Wide range of products
Cons:
- No subscription model
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15mg of CBD per servingModerate, 30mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$.06$0.07$0.08$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription:No
Sourcing & Ingredients:Joy Organics sources their CBD from USDA certified-organic farms in Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky.
Joy Organics CBD Oil is a high-quality product designed to provide the potential benefits of CBD. It contains 0.0% THC and comes in a 1000mg bottle with a refreshing mint flavor. Experience the natural goodness of CBD with Joy Organics CBD Oil.
Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can read their lab results here.
FOCL Full-Spectrum CBD Drops
Pros:
- Brand has good reviews
- Free shipping
Cons:
- Flavors may not be great for everyone
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Sourcing & Ingredients:FOCL sources their CBD from an organic Non-GMO farm in New Mexico.
FOCL’s Premium Full Spectrum Drops is one of their most popular full spectrum products. The unique blend of cannabinoids and terpenes is designed to provide powerful relief from pain, stress, and anxiety*. The drops are easy to take and absorb quickly for fast results. With strengths of 1000 and 3000mg, you can expect to get long-lasting relief from the extracts without having to worry about an overbearing high or feeling sluggish* after use. You can choose between mint, natural, orange cream, or citrus flavors.
FOCL uses third-party testing. You can read lab results here.
Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
Pros:
- 6 flavors to choose from
- A variety of products
Cons:
- Not a strong dose of CBD
- Flavors may not be suitable for everyone
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.17
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Sourcing & Ingredients:Hemp Bombs website states that the products are sourced from American farms.
Hemp Bombs CBD oil can be consumed on its own or effortlessly incorporated into your preferred food and beverages, offering daily revitalization. With a diverse selection available, you can indulge in six delightful flavors: Acai Berry, Chocolate Mint, Orange Creamsicle, Peppermint, Watermelon, and Natural Hemp.
Hemp Bombs uses third-party testing. You can read lab results here.
Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
Pros:
- The flavor is natural and tasty
Cons:
- Strong hemp taste and aftertaste
- No 100% THC-Free options
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50mg of CBD per servingStrong, 100mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription:No
Sourcing & Ingredients:Five sources their ingredients from government approved farms in the United States.
Five’s full-spectrum tincture is carefully crafted to contain a rich blend of minor compounds, setting it apart from the rest. To ensure the highest quality, their tinctures combine their potent hemp extract with organic MCT oil. For flavor variety, Five incorporates natural extracts into their citrus and chocolate mint options. Experience the excellence of Five's flavorful tinctures and unlock the incredible potential they hold for you.
Five completes third-party testing on all products. You can read the lab results here.
HFO: Chillax Formula Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Provides entourage effect
Cons:
- Moderate strength may not be suitable for first-time users
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.3mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Sourcing & Ingredients:Hemp Factory Outlet doesn’t directly say where they source from, other than they do source from USA farmers.
Hemp Factory Outlet sources its ingredients from premium plants, ensuring maximum purity and potency. Chillax CBD oil offers a smooth and enjoyable flavor, making it a pleasure to incorporate into your wellness routine. Simply take a few drops under your tongue and let the soothing effects wash over you.
Hemp Factory Outlet does third-party testing on all of its products. They reference this here.
Healthy Roots Hemp Deep Roots CBD Tincture
Pros:
- Wide range of products
- Offers subscription model
Cons:
- Contains a range of cannabinoids
- May be too stronger for first time users
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.3mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription:Yes
Sourcing & Ingredients:Healthy Roots sources all of its CBD from its Oregon farms.
From each seed cultivated in Oregon's finest soil, Healthy Roots hemp presents Deep Roots, a meticulously crafted tincture. Their tinctures are formulated with full-spectrum oil, boasting high levels of CBD and a variety of other cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBV. This well-rounded blend offers a range of benefits, targeting multiple areas of concern for overall well-being.
Healthy Roots does third-party testing. You can read their lab results here.
Comparing the best CBD oils for sex
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic
|Subscription
|Penguin CBD Oil
|$45.00
|$0.18
|Gentle / Moderate / Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Everest Full-Spectrum Oil
|$125.00
|$0.17
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FOCL Full-Spectrum CBD Drops
|$69.00
|$0.07
|Moderate / Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Hemp Bombs CBD Oil
|$25.00
|$0.17
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
|$34.99
|$0.09
|Moderate / Strong
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|Five Full-Spectrum Citrus Hemp Drops
|$49.99
|$0.03
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Hemp Tincture
|$44.95
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|HFO: Chillax Formula Hemp Oil
|$40.00
|$0.05
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Healthy Roots Hemp Deep Roots CBD Tincture
|$60.00
|$0.07
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
The takeaway
We trust that this compilation of the 9 best CBD oils for sex has provided you with valuable insights to support your intimate experiences. Remember, everyone's preferences and desires are different, so take your time to explore and find what suits you best. Whether you're seeking relaxation, heightened sensations, or an enhanced sense of connection, incorporating CBD oil into your intimate moments can be a delightful addition. Enjoy the journey of discovery and may your intimate encounters be filled with joy, pleasure, and meaningful connections.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.