5 Best CBD Oils For Insomnia

Even a single night of poor sleep can completely throw you off the following day—and if you're dealing with insomina, the negative effects can be even more detrimental.

If you're dealing with poor sleep, hemp cannabidiol, or CBD oil can be a great way to encourage a better snooze by promoting relaxation.*

CBD is one of over a hundred active compounds found in the cannabis plant. Unlike its cousin, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is non-psychoactive. It does not produce the "high" associated with marijuana use. CBD oil is typically extracted from hemp, a variety of cannabis with low THC levels.

The exact mechanisms by which CBD influences sleep are still not fully understood. However, researchers have identified some potential pathways through which CBD may promote better sleep: