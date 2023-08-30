5 Best CBD Oils For Insomnia
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
- Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
- Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
- Best USDA certified organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
- Best broad-spectrum:Joy Organics Tranquil Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
- Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Even a single night of poor sleep can completely throw you off the following day—and if you're dealing with insomina, the negative effects can be even more detrimental.
If you're dealing with poor sleep, hemp cannabidiol, or CBD oil can be a great way to encourage a better snooze by promoting relaxation.*
CBD is one of over a hundred active compounds found in the cannabis plant. Unlike its cousin, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD is non-psychoactive. It does not produce the "high" associated with marijuana use. CBD oil is typically extracted from hemp, a variety of cannabis with low THC levels.
The exact mechanisms by which CBD influences sleep are still not fully understood. However, researchers have identified some potential pathways through which CBD may promote better sleep:
- Promoting An Even Mood: Occasional anxiousness is a significant contributor to bad sleep. CBD may have anxiolytic effects by interacting with your brain's receptors for serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood and emotions.*
- Pain Management: Aches can disrupt sleep patterns. CBD's potential analgesic properties may help alleviate pain, allowing you to fall asleep more easily and stay asleep longer.*
- Endocannabinoid System (ECS) Regulation: The ECS plays a crucial role in maintaining various physiological processes, including sleep. CBD interacts with the ECS, potentially balancing its functions and promoting better sleep.*
Tips for taking CBD oil before bed:
- Start with a low dosage: If you're new to CBD, begin with a low dosage and gradually increase it as needed. This allows your body to adjust to the compound and helps you find the optimal dose for your specific needs.
- Be mindful of interactions: If you are taking other medications, consult with your healthcare provider to ensure that CBD will not interact adversely with them.
- Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Combine CBD oil usage with a relaxing bedtime routine to enhance its effects. Engage in calming activities, avoid screens before bed, and create a peaceful sleep environment.
- Monitor and adjust: Keep track of your CBD usage and its effects on your sleep. If you don't notice any improvements, consider adjusting the dosage or trying a different CBD product.
Remember, while CBD shows potential for promoting better sleep, it's not a cure-all, and more research is needed to understand its effects. Combine CBD usage with healthy lifestyle practices to improve your overall sleep hygiene if you want to achieve better rest.
The best CBD oils for insomnia*
Best variety: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- Five flavors available
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD oil is fully customizable, with five different strengths, five flavors, and broad-spectrum or full-spectrum options. Each option incorporates CBD from hemp grown in Oregon using organic farming practices. Customer reviewers credit the CBD oil with improving their sleep quality when they take it at night.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best organic: Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Simple ingredient list
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Unflavored, which some people may not like
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:15 to 30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Cornbread extracts its CBD from the flower of the hemp plant rather than the whole plant, to achieve a cannabinoid-rich result. Additionally, its products are USDA certified organic and third-party lab tested. Cornbread Whole Flower USDA Organic Hemp Oil has a 4.5-star rating from over 1,000 reviews, with customers praising its ability to promote sleep.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: Cornbread sources its ingredients from an organic farm in Kentucky.
Transparency: Cornbread uses third-party testing. You can read its lab results here.
Advertisement
Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- One flavor option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
As a full-spectrum option, Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil may offer enhanced benefits, thanks to a potential synergistic effect between CBD and other cannabinoids. The brand uses organically-farmed hemp and has its products tested in a third-party lab to ensure quality.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.
Best broad-spectrum: Joy Organics Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Made with organic U.S.-grown hemp
Cons:
- One flavor available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 15 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 35 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 45 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 75 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
If you’d prefer a flavored option with a straightforward ingredient list, you can try Joy Organics Tranquil Mint Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture. The formula contains extra-virgin olive oil, broad-spectrum hemp extract, and peppermint essential oil. It’s USDA certified organic, and each bottle contains 30 servings.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Joy Organics sources its hemp CBD from USDA certified organic farms in Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon.
Transparency: Joy Organics does third-party testing. You can find its lab results here.
Advertisement
Best calming: Verma Farms CBD Oil
Pros:
- Discounted subscription option available
- Available in 2 sizes
Cons:
- One potency available
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 16.67 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30 or 60
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
While Verma Farms offers CBD oil in a wide range of flavors, this mint option is especially popular. A broad-spectrum option, it delivers a gentle 16.67 mg dose of CBD per serving. Reviewers love using the oil to wind down at the end of the day, and find the flavor refreshing.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Verma Farms sources its hemp from farms in Hawaii.
Transparency: Verma Farms uses third-party lab testing. You can read the results here.
Takeaway
CBD oil may help promote better sleep, making it a useful tool for people for poor sleep. The five highlighted options in this article come from brands that emphasize quality and transparency. As with any new supplement or medication, seeking guidance from a healthcare professional is essential, especially if you have existing medical conditions or are taking other medications.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.