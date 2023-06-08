The 9 Best CBD Oils For Dogs With Hip Dysplasia
Advertorial: This content is produced by a third-party advertiser. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical professional.
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your health care provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.
Nothing is worse for dog parents than watching their pup struggle with pain. Unfortunately, it's a regular occurrence for those who have pups with hip dysplasia. The common condition occurs when hip joints don't properly develop, which causes more wear-and-tear on the joints. This leads to aches and pains for your pup—but the best CBD oils for dogs with hip dysplasia can help.*
How does CBD help with pain
CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found in the Cannabis sativa plant known for a range of potential health benefits—including pain relief.* While the research is still limited on the benefits of CBD for dogs, early studies show promise (with a whole lot of anecdotal evidence to match).
A 2021 study found that CBD can support a dog's inflammatory response1, which helps promote joint comfort.*
And while there are not any studies on dogs with hip dysplasia, a 2018 study on arthritic dogs2 found that two doses of CBD per day could help increase comfort and activity.
Our picks for the best CBD oils for dogs with hip dysplasia:
Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Dog Oil
Pros:
- All-natural ingredients with no artificial additives
- 2 strengths available
Cons:
- Only gentle potency available
Type:Broad-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5mg CBD per serving, 10mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.27
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD Dog Oil has just four ingredients: hemp oil, MCT oil, terpenes, and natural chicken flavoring. A great option for pet parents who want to avoid THC, it's made with a broad-spectrum hemp. This means it skips THC but still has many of the other beneficial compounds found in hemp to support your dog's joint comfort. Plus, it's made with non-GMO hemp and comes in two strengths to suit pups of all sizes.
Best flavors: FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
Pros:
- Made with organic ingredients
- Comes in 3 pet-friendly flavors & 2 strengths
Cons:
- Updated COAs are hard to find
Type:Broad-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10mg CBD per serving; Moderate, 20mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Formulated for cats and dogs, FOCL Premium Pet CBD Drops deliver 10mg or 20mg of broad-spectrum hemp CBD in every serving to help support your pup's comfort. Made with organic ingredients, the tincture comes in three pet-friendly flavorings, including Peanut Butter, Wild Salmon, and Savory Chicken. But don't worry—the formula is entirely vegan!
Best full-spectrum: Cornbread Cats & Dogs CBD Oil
Pros:
- Full-spectrum hemp oil provides entourage effect
- USDA certified organic
Cons:
- Has trace levels of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 17mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.10
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Cornbread uses the same flower-only hemp extract from its human products in this pet-friendly formula—ensuring your pup gets the same trusted quality. Full-spectrum hemp retains the full array of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other natural compounds—including trace amounts of THC. This allows for the entourage effect, which makes the formula even more effective for your furry friend’s overall well-being.* Plus, the fun corndog flavor is bound to be a hit with your pup.
Best gentle: CBDistillery CBD Pet Tincture
Pros:
- US Hemp Authority certified
- Full spectrum hemp provides entourage effect
- 60-day money back guarantee
Cons:
- No pet-friendly flavors
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 5mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
CBDistillery developed this pet-friendly formula to support hip and joint function—making it a great option for pet parents worried about their pups mobility. It combines full-spectrum hemp with hemp seed oil in a moderately potent tincture that can taken up to two times per day. The brand also sells a stronger option, which offers more CBD per serving.
Best budget: Lazarus Naturals CBD Pet Tincture
Pros:
- Made with organic ingredients
- Available in chews
Cons:
- The COAs are hard to find (but they do exist)
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.03
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
If you want to support your pup's mood (and promote relaxation), look no further than this USDA certified organic pick from Lazarus Naturals. It's formulated with 20mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD in every serving. This moderate dose ensures the formula can better accommodate pups of all sizes. Not only is it one of the most affordable options on the list at $0.03 per mg of CBD, but it also comes in a pet-friendly wild salmon flavor.
Best with CBDA: ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
Pros:
- Unique formula with CBDA
- Comes with easy dose oral syringe
Cons:
- No pet-friendly flavorings
Type:Broad-Spectrum
Potency:Strong, 70mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.07
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Remember that 2018 study we previously mentioned? Well, it actually focused on a combination of CBD and CBDa, which is the carboxylic acid of CBD. The bioactive is believed to be offer its own array of benefits, like calming the stomach. Ellevet's unique formula has a 70mg blend of CBD and CBDA in every serving—so your pup reaps the well-being support of both. Plus, every bottle comes with a unique easy dose syringe that designed with an elongated neck and tiny hub that makes putting the flavorless oil under your pup's tongue a breeze.
Best strength variety: Innovet PurHemp Oil
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- Comes in different strengths based on dog’s size
Cons:
- Unflavored oil may not appeal to all dogs
- Has trace amounts of THC (if that's not your thing)
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 8.3mg of CBD per servingModerate 25mg of CBD per servingStrong, 50mg of CBD per serving, 100mg of CBD per serving, 200mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.22
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
InnoVet’s entire lineup of CBD products is dedicated to animals, including this USDA certified organic tincture formulated for hip and joint support. Not only does the tincture opt for full-spectrum hemp—so it has the full array of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids—but it also has virgin hemp seed oil instead of MCT oil for additional omega fatty acids. The best part? Your dog's weight correlates to a specific CBD strength or "level," which makes it easy to find the right dosage.
Best for supporting inflammatory response: Honest Paws Mobility CBD Oil for Dogs
Pros:
- USDA certified organic
- NASC certified
- 30-day moneyback guarantee
Cons:
- No pet-friendly flavors
Type:Full-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 4mg CBD per serving, 8mg of CBD per serving; 16.6mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.32
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
If you want to improve mobility, promote comfort, and support joint health, look no further than Honest Paws Mobility focused formula. It combines full-spectrum hemp with organic turmeric, which is well-known spice for supporting the body's inflammatory response.* Another USDA certified organic pick, it comes in strengths suitable for small, medium, and large dogs. You can also opt for an “extra strength” formula, which has 1500 mg of CBD per bottle.
Best absorption: Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
Pros:
- Four flavors
Cons:
- Must spend $35 for free shipping
Type:Broad-Spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 2mg CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.01
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
Sourcing & Ingredients:Science-Rite uses USA-grown, Organic, T-Free, Broad-Spectrum nano hemp
Transparency:Science-Rite does third party testing. You can read their lab results here.
Science-Rite's Nano Hemp Oil for dogs is made with a unique type of nano hemp oil. This means the hemp is broken down into small, nano-sized droplets, which the brand claims is better absorbed by dogs. While we’re always fans of better bioavailability, we also like that this hemp tincture comes in a variety of flavors.
Comparing the best CBD oils for dogs with hip dysplasia
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per mg of CBD
|Potency
|Servings
|Organic Hemp
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Dog Oil
|$40.00
|$0.27
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|FOCL Premium CBD Pet Drops
|$29.00
|$0.10
|Gentle/Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Cornbread Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
|$49.99
|$0.10
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|CBDistillery Pet Tincture
|$38.00
|$0.06
|Gentle
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Lazarus Naturals CBD Pet Oil
|$20.00
|$0.03
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|FALSE
|ElleVet Hemp Oil for Dogs
|$125.99
|$0.06
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Innovet PurHemp Oil for Dogs
|$33.97
|$0.45
|Gentle/Moderate/Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Honest Paws Hemp Oil
|$99.95
|$0.83
|Gentle/Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|Science-Rite Nano Hemp Oil
|$13.99
|$0.01
|Gentle
|60
|TRUE
|TRUE
How we picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provide COAs (lab results).
Ingredients
We prioritized brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
The takeaway
For your furry friend's well-being, it's crucial to be diligent when picking the best CBD oil for dogs with hip dysplasia.* We've gathered a few of our favorite picks made with non-GMO hemp to help you find the right product for your pup—whether they're a fan of a corndog-flavored oil or need a broad-spectrum formula without any trace amounts of THC. Either way, you'll rest easy knowing you're helping support your pup's hip health and overall joint comfort with CBD.*
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.