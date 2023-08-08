7 Best CBD Gummy Bears
- Best isolate: Penguin CBD Gummies
- Best flavor: Uncle Bud’s Calming CBD ‘Bud’s Bears’
- Best variety: JustCBD Gummy Bears
- Best sour: Evn CBD Sour Gummy Bears
- Best ingredients: Happy Hemp CBD Sour Gummy Bears
- Best wholesale: Edens Herbals CBD Gummy Bears
- Best calming: Green Roads Relax CBD Gummy Bears
In recent years, cannabidiol or CBD is everywhere. You can find the cannabinoid in everything from seltzers to dog treats. But for those who are after a nostalgia factor, CBD gummy bears are the obvious choice.
These edibles deliver the many benefits of CBD—including a more even mood, joint comfort, and better sleep—in a delicious format that's reminiscent of your childhood.* What's more, the fun form is often paired with an equally delightful flavor that masks the strong earthy taste of hemp.
Below, find the best CBD gummies on the market available in a range of potencies, strengths, and strains.
Penguin CBD Gummies
- Type: Broad-spectrum, Full-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 10 mg per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.15
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Sweet & sour flavor
Cons: Lower potency, Artifical dyes & sweeteners
Penguin CBD offers a slew of different CBD gummies including gummy bears. Available with broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp, they're covered in sweet and sour granules, making them the perfect option for sour candy fans.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Hemp CBD used in Penguin gummies are sourced from their Oregon farms. No pesticides or chemical fertilizers are used during the process of farming hemp CBD for these gummies.
View COAs here.
Uncle Bud’s Calming CBD ‘Bud’s Bears’
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 10mg per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.10
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Made in the USA
Cons: Too low of a dose for long term users
Sourcing & Ingredients: Uncle Bud’s sources its CBD from U.S.-based hemp farmers.
Transparency: Uncle Bud’s references lab testing, but does not have results posted on its site.
Each container of Uncle Bud’s CBD Bud's Bears contains 30 servings of gummies in pineapple, lemon, tangerine, apple, cherry, and strawberry flavors. They’re made in the U.S., and as a full-spectrum option they contain less than 0.3% THC.
JustCBD Gummy Bears
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 40 mg per serving (4 gummies)
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.04
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Doesn’t have a hemp aftertaste
Cons: Low dose
This JustCBD option boasts an impressive amount of CBD at 1,000 mg per jar, so it will last you awhile. You can choose from classic clear bears or sour bears and both options are gluten-free, fat-free, and dairy-free.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Just CBD sources its CBD from Chemco Corporation, which uses Wisconsin-grown hemp.
Evn CBD Sour Gummy Bears
- Type: Broad-spectrum
- Potency: Gentle, 10 mg per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.14
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Each gummy from Evn contains 10 mg broad-spectrum CBD, providing a gentle dose and allowing you to enjoy these gummies at your own pace.
Rest assured, Evn CBD Gummies undergo lab testing to ensure purity and potency. As a broad-spectrum hemp option, they're also THC-free. Moreover, these gummies are gluten-free and crafted with non-GMO ingredients, making them suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.
Sourcing & Ingredients: EVN sources its CBD from organically-grown, family-run hemp farms
Happy Hemp CBD Sour Gummy Bears
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 25 mg per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.09
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Variety of options
Cons: May be too strong for first time users
Happy Hemp CBD Sour Gummy Bears are guaranteed to make you pucker while you get your CBD fix. Happy Hemp also makes melatonin CBD gummies, which makes for a great sleep aid only when updating your routine, as well as a “super sour” gummies for those who dare.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Happy Hemp sources its CBD from Colorado farms.
Edens Herbals CBD Gummy Bears
- Type: Full-spectrum
- Potency: Moderate, 20 mg per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.04
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: No
Pros: 50 edibles in the bag, more than other options
Cons: Variety flavors may include flavors you don’t like
Each bag of Edens Herbals CBD Gummy Bears comes with 50 gummy bears, meaning you won’t have to replenish your stash often. That way you’ll always have a means to satisfy your sweet tooth while promoting relaxation.*
Sourcing & Ingredients: Eden’s Herbals sources its CBD from hemp grown in Colorado.
Green Roads Relax CBD Gummy Bears
- Type: Isolate
- Potency: Gentle, 10 mg per serving
- Servings: 30
- Cost per mg of CBD: $0.13
- COAs: Yes
- Subscription Discount: Yes
Pros: Variety of flavors to choose from
Cons: Low dose may not be suitable for long term users
Sourcing & Ingredients: Green Road sources their CBD from American hemp.
Transparency: Green Roads does third-party testing. You can read lab results here.
Each jar of Green Roads Relax CBD Gummy Bears features a blend of flavors that includes blue raspberry, lemon, cherry, green apple and orange. Each bear contains 10 mg of CBD, so they're ideal for beginners who need a low dose. They also taste amazing according to reviewers, who note that they strike the perfect balance of sweet and tangy.
Takeaway
When it comes to CBD-infused gummy bears, these eight options stand out as some of the best. Whether you're seeking relaxation, recovery benefits, or improved sleep, these gummies offer a delicious and convenient way to experience the potential benefits of CBD.*
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
