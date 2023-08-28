Skip to content
8 Best CBD Gummies For Stomach Pain In 2023

Brooke V.
August 28, 2023
Brooke V.
This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen's editorial guidelines.
best cbd gummies for stomach pain
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. All treatment decisions should be determined in partnership with a health care practitioner. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws to be sure.

When you’re dealing with stomach pain, it’s hard to focus on much else. Thankfully, there are plenty of solutions you can turn to, including non-medication routes like ginger or licorice tea.*

Given the wide range of benefits associated with hemp cannabidiol (CBD), you may be wondering if it can help reduce stomach pain. While CBD can promote comfort, there's limited research to support whether it is beneficial specifically for stomach concerns.*

What we do know? Hemp CBD many have an effect on a system in your body known as the endocannabinoid system or ECS.

The endocannabinoid system helps regulate various functions, including pain sensation, mood, immune response, and more. CBD may enhance the system’s ability to manage inflammation, which could potentially reduce GI discomfort and pain.

A study1 published in PLOS One showed that CBD reduced intestinal inflammation in mice. Although an animal study, it shows promise for application in human.

Whether you want to try CBD for stomach pain or another reason, it’s important to choose a supplement from a brand that values quality and transparency. The selections below all measure up to our standard.

Our picks for the best CBD for stomach pain

Penguin CBD Gummies

:
view on Penguin CBD | $45

Pros:

  • Made with hemp grown in Oregon
  • Multiple varieties

Cons:

  • Relatively high cost per mg of CBD

Type:

IsolateFull-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.15

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Penguin CBD’s gummy worms are not only a gateway to the benefits of CBD, but a treat for your taste buds. Each worm is coated in a blend of sweet and sour crystals, and every bite releases a burst of tangy goodness.

You can opt for gummies with 25 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD, i.e. CBD alongside other beneficial components of hemp and up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per dry weight. Or, if you’re hoping to avoid THC altogether, you can choose gummies with 10 mg of CBD isolate (CBD alone).

View COAs here.

Joy Organics CBD Gummies

:
view on Joy Organics | $50

Pros:

  • USDA-certified organic
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Limited flavor options

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 20 mg of CBDModerate, 20 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Joy Organics CBD Gummies are available in 10 mg and 25 mg doses, which we’d suggest for beginner or intermediate CBD users. Available in strawberry lemonade or green apple flavors, the USDA certified organic formula is also entirely vegan and has just 2mg of sugar per serving.

View COAS here.

Batch CBD Gold Reserve Gummies

:
view on Batch | $65

Pros:

  • Low cost per mg of CBD
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Single flavor option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Each of these high-strength CBD gummies contains 50 mg of CBD and 25 mg of cannabigerol (CBG). If you’re unfamiliar, CBG is another compound in the hemp plant, and similar to CBD, it may have anti-anxiety effects.* According to the entourage effect, consuming CBD alongside other cannabinoids (e.g., CBG), may enhance its benefits.

View COAs here.

Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies

:
view on Aspen Green

Pros:

  • USDA-certified organic
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • No variety in flavor or strength

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Each tropical-flavored gummy from Aspen Green contains a balance of 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC. They check a lot of boxes, as they’re vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and USDA-certified organic. The brand uses supercritical CO2 extraction to avoid introducing toxins into the finished product.

View COAs here.

cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
view on cbdMD | $80

Pros:

  • Low cost per mg of CBD
  • Vegan

Cons:

  • Some reviewers don’t like the taste

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.04

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Thanks to a fusion of fruit flavors, cbdMD’s gummies make taking CBD a treat. The brand uses broad-spectrum hemp extract, making it an ideal option if you’re hoping to steer clear of THC. You can choose from 100 mg or 200 mg of CBD, both high doses that are best for experienced CBD users.

View COAs here.

TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies

:
view on TribeTokes | $50

Pros:

  • Vegan
  • Live resin strain

Cons:

  • No monthly subscription option

Type:

Full-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

20

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.13

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

No matter your reasons for trying CBD, TribeTokes’ gummies deserve your attention. Each of these lemon and lime-flavored gummies contains 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBG.

The brand uses live resin CBD, which is known as a rich source of cannabinoids and terpenes. (Terpenes are the compounds that give plants their smells, and hemp terpenes may have soothing effects.*)

View COAs here.

Carmen’s Medicinals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
view on Carmen’s | $35

Pros:

  • Made with USDA certified organic hemp
  • Contain ginger

Cons:

  • Contain coconut, which some people may be allergic to

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.05

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

No

These gummies can satisfy your sweet tooth while potentially boosting your wellbeing. Each serving combines 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Like full-spectrum hemp, broad-spectrum hemp contains other compounds found in the hemp plant; however with broad-spectrum hemp, the THC is filtered out. These gummies also incorporate ginger, which can support digestion to further promote stomach comfort.*

View COAS here.

Colorado Botanicals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies

:
view on Colorado Botanicals | $60

Pros:

  • Vegan
  • Made without artificial sweeteners or flavors

Cons:

  • Some reviewers don’t love the taste

Type:

Broad-spectrum

Potency:

Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving

Servings:

30

Cost per mg of CBD:

$0.08

COAs:

Yes

Subscription Discount:

Yes

Colorado Botanicals uses broad-spectrum CBD, in its gummies to harness terpenes and flavonoids (potentially beneficial plant pigments) in addition to CBD. These gummies are vegan, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free. They come in orange in strawberry flavors and 10 mg and 25 mg strengths, so you can choose what works best for you.

View COAS here.

Comparing the best CBD gummies for stomach pain

ProductCostCost per servingStrength per servingServingsOrganicSubscription option
Penguin CBD Gummies$45.00$0.15Gentle30FALSETRUE
Carmen’s Medicinals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies$34.95$0.05Moderate30FALSEFALSE
Batch CBD Gold Reserve Gummies$64.99$0.04Strong30FALSETRUE
Joy Organics CBD Gummies$39.96$0.05Moderate30TRUETRUE
TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies$50.00$0.06Moderate30FALSEFALSE
Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies$74.99$0.05Strong30TRUETRUE
cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies$59.99$0.04Strong30FALSETRUE
Colorado Botanicals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies$59.99$0.08Moderate30FALSETRUE

How we Picked

Testing

All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.

Ingredients

We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.

Reviews

These CBD products are well-loved by customers - we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.

Takeaway

When selecting CBD gummies to alleviate stomach pain, you can choose from a diverse range of options. From the sweet and sour Penguin CBD Gummies to the potent Batch Gold Reserve Gummies, these picks are the best choices in the market. Whether you're seeking relief for occasional discomfort or looking for holistic solutions to chronic issues, these gummies offer a convenient and delicious way to incorporate the potential benefits of CBD into your wellness routine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

This content is produced in collaboration with an advertising partner and follows mindbodygreen’s editorial guidelines. The content is written by a third party. Statements are not fact-checked by a medical expert.