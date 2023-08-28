8 Best CBD Gummies For Stomach Pain In 2023
The best CBD for stomach pain
When you’re dealing with stomach pain, it’s hard to focus on much else. Thankfully, there are plenty of solutions you can turn to, including non-medication routes like ginger or licorice tea.*
Given the wide range of benefits associated with hemp cannabidiol (CBD), you may be wondering if it can help reduce stomach pain. While CBD can promote comfort, there's limited research to support whether it is beneficial specifically for stomach concerns.*
What we do know? Hemp CBD many have an effect on a system in your body known as the endocannabinoid system or ECS.
The endocannabinoid system helps regulate various functions, including pain sensation, mood, immune response, and more. CBD may enhance the system’s ability to manage inflammation, which could potentially reduce GI discomfort and pain.
A study1 published in PLOS One showed that CBD reduced intestinal inflammation in mice. Although an animal study, it shows promise for application in human.
Whether you want to try CBD for stomach pain or another reason, it’s important to choose a supplement from a brand that values quality and transparency. The selections below all measure up to our standard.
Our picks for the best CBD for stomach pain
Penguin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with hemp grown in Oregon
- Multiple varieties
Cons:
- Relatively high cost per mg of CBD
Type:IsolateFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.15
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Penguin CBD’s gummy worms are not only a gateway to the benefits of CBD, but a treat for your taste buds. Each worm is coated in a blend of sweet and sour crystals, and every bite releases a burst of tangy goodness.
You can opt for gummies with 25 mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD, i.e. CBD alongside other beneficial components of hemp and up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) per dry weight. Or, if you’re hoping to avoid THC altogether, you can choose gummies with 10 mg of CBD isolate (CBD alone).
Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- Vegan
Cons:
- Limited flavor options
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 20 mg of CBDModerate, 20 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Joy Organics CBD Gummies are available in 10 mg and 25 mg doses, which we’d suggest for beginner or intermediate CBD users. Available in strawberry lemonade or green apple flavors, the USDA certified organic formula is also entirely vegan and has just 2mg of sugar per serving.
Batch CBD Gold Reserve Gummies
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Vegan
Cons:
- Single flavor option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Each of these high-strength CBD gummies contains 50 mg of CBD and 25 mg of cannabigerol (CBG). If you’re unfamiliar, CBG is another compound in the hemp plant, and similar to CBD, it may have anti-anxiety effects.* According to the entourage effect, consuming CBD alongside other cannabinoids (e.g., CBG), may enhance its benefits.
Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies
Pros:
- USDA-certified organic
- Vegan
Cons:
- No variety in flavor or strength
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Each tropical-flavored gummy from Aspen Green contains a balance of 50 mg of CBD and 5 mg of THC. They check a lot of boxes, as they’re vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and USDA-certified organic. The brand uses supercritical CO2 extraction to avoid introducing toxins into the finished product.
cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Vegan
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t like the taste
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 100 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 200 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Thanks to a fusion of fruit flavors, cbdMD’s gummies make taking CBD a treat. The brand uses broad-spectrum hemp extract, making it an ideal option if you’re hoping to steer clear of THC. You can choose from 100 mg or 200 mg of CBD, both high doses that are best for experienced CBD users.
TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- Live resin strain
Cons:
- No monthly subscription option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 20 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:20
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.13
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
No matter your reasons for trying CBD, TribeTokes’ gummies deserve your attention. Each of these lemon and lime-flavored gummies contains 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBG.
The brand uses live resin CBD, which is known as a rich source of cannabinoids and terpenes. (Terpenes are the compounds that give plants their smells, and hemp terpenes may have soothing effects.*)
Carmen’s Medicinals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Made with USDA certified organic hemp
- Contain ginger
Cons:
- Contain coconut, which some people may be allergic to
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.05
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:No
These gummies can satisfy your sweet tooth while potentially boosting your wellbeing. Each serving combines 25 mg of broad-spectrum CBD. Like full-spectrum hemp, broad-spectrum hemp contains other compounds found in the hemp plant; however with broad-spectrum hemp, the THC is filtered out. These gummies also incorporate ginger, which can support digestion to further promote stomach comfort.*
Colorado Botanicals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Vegan
- Made without artificial sweeteners or flavors
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t love the taste
Type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 10 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 25 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
Colorado Botanicals uses broad-spectrum CBD, in its gummies to harness terpenes and flavonoids (potentially beneficial plant pigments) in addition to CBD. These gummies are vegan, non-GMO, organic, and gluten-free. They come in orange in strawberry flavors and 10 mg and 25 mg strengths, so you can choose what works best for you.
Comparing the best CBD gummies for stomach pain
|Product
|Cost
|Cost per serving
|Strength per serving
|Servings
|Organic
|Subscription option
|Penguin CBD Gummies
|$45.00
|$0.15
|Gentle
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Carmen’s Medicinals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$34.95
|$0.05
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|FALSE
|Batch CBD Gold Reserve Gummies
|$64.99
|$0.04
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Joy Organics CBD Gummies
|$39.96
|$0.05
|Moderate
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|TribeTokes Live Resin CBD Gummies
|$50.00
|$0.06
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|FALSE
|Aspen Green Bliss Organic Gummies
|$74.99
|$0.05
|Strong
|30
|TRUE
|TRUE
|cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$59.99
|$0.04
|Strong
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
|Colorado Botanicals Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
|$59.99
|$0.08
|Moderate
|30
|FALSE
|TRUE
How we Picked
Testing
All of the brands above are transparent about their third-party testing process and provided COAs (lab results) online.
Ingredients
We chose brands that have minimal ingredients and opted for GMO-free or organic hemp in their CBD products.
Reviews
These CBD products are well-loved by customers - we should know, we read hundreds of reviews.
Takeaway
When selecting CBD gummies to alleviate stomach pain, you can choose from a diverse range of options. From the sweet and sour Penguin CBD Gummies to the potent Batch Gold Reserve Gummies, these picks are the best choices in the market. Whether you're seeking relief for occasional discomfort or looking for holistic solutions to chronic issues, these gummies offer a convenient and delicious way to incorporate the potential benefits of CBD into your wellness routine.
