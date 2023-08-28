8 Best CBD Gummies For Stomach Pain In 2023

When you’re dealing with stomach pain, it’s hard to focus on much else. Thankfully, there are plenty of solutions you can turn to, including non-medication routes like ginger or licorice tea.*

Given the wide range of benefits associated with hemp cannabidiol (CBD), you may be wondering if it can help reduce stomach pain. While CBD can promote comfort, there's limited research to support whether it is beneficial specifically for stomach concerns.*

What we do know? Hemp CBD many have an effect on a system in your body known as the endocannabinoid system or ECS.

The endocannabinoid system helps regulate various functions, including pain sensation, mood, immune response, and more. CBD may enhance the system’s ability to manage inflammation, which could potentially reduce GI discomfort and pain.

A study1 published in PLOS One showed that CBD reduced intestinal inflammation in mice. Although an animal study, it shows promise for application in human.

Whether you want to try CBD for stomach pain or another reason, it’s important to choose a supplement from a brand that values quality and transparency. The selections below all measure up to our standard.